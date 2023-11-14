Glen Powell Addresses "Alleged Affair" With Costar Sydney Sweeney

Glen Powell did not think anyone but Sydney Sweeney would be focused on their onscreen bond.
Months after the Anyone But You costars sparked romance rumors while filming their upcoming rom-com in Australia, the Top Gun: Maverick actor is addressing the chatter about the "alleged affair."
"When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair," Glen told Men's Health in an article published Nov. 14. "But what I'm realizing is that's just a part of this gig now."
Sydney—who is engaged to Jonathan Davino—previously admitted they were fully aware of all the speculation given their movie's genre.
"It's a rom-com," she told Variety in August. "That's what people want! Glen and I don't really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much."
But at the end of the day, they simply bonded over their shared work ethic. "He's such a hard worker, and I'm a hard worker," the Euphoria star continued. "We talk all the time like, ‘That's really funny.'"
Speculation surrounding the two also came amid Glen’s breakup from longtime girlfriend, Gigi Paris, earlier this year. In fact, the Set It Up actor told Men's Health that he decided to become a dog dad recently when he hit a "low of lows."
"I needed to put love into something," he explained. "I saw Brisket's face and fell in love."
That said, he's also looking for his perfect match in human form, too, now that's he back on the market.
"I think that's the thing that has been on my mind the most recently," Glen revealed. "When the sun is shining, you gotta make hay. And you gotta chase this while you got it. And on a romantic level, you gotta find a teammate who is down for that adventure, down for that uncertainty, down for that thing. It's a lot to deal with."
As the 35-year-old put it, "Honestly, I really try to be a great partner. When I love, I love hard. I also understand that the speed and uncertainty of my life is a very hard thing to put up with."
As for when we can expect to see the headline-making movie? Anyone But You is set for a Dec. 22 release.