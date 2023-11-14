Is *NSYNC Really Going on Tour? Lance Bass Says…

If you've been tearin' up your heart waiting for an *NSYNC reunion tour, you might need to wait just a little longer.
On the heels of the band getting back in the studio to put out their first song in over 20 years, Lance Bass is addressing whether or not the reunion will also see them hitting the road together.
"Look, the door is always open," the former boy band member exclusively told E! News of the possibility for a tour and album. "And I think especially now. I'm game and you know we will be talking at some point. So hopefully, fingers crossed something will work out."
The 44-year-old also shared on what it was like to be back in the studio with his fellow alums—Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone—after more than two decades apart.
"I mean have a little worry going into a project like that," Lance shared. "We haven't made new music in 23 years, so I was a little scared of, 'Do I still have it in the studio?' But we went in and I swear, it was like yesterday we were together."
He continued, "It was even better than it would have been normally. And it was the quickest we've ever recorded a song. Like just in hours."
Millennials everywhere rejoiced earlier this year when *NSYNC reunited on stage for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards following the release of their song "Better Place," which was recorded for the upcoming movie Trolls Band Together.
But despite hopes that their on-air appearance would also include a performance of the new single, there's one important reason the band chose to forego one for now.
"It was kind of bittersweet because we did have bigger plans for this song," Lance previously told E! News in Sept. of their MTV reunion. "Unfortunately, there is a SAG strike and, in solidarity with WGA and SAG, we're not able to promote the film and song. We were supposed to perform it."
But now, with both Hollywood strikes being over and Lance's answer that wasn't an outright no—maybe there's hope the band isn't totally saying bye bye bye for now.
So in the meantime, keep reading to get your *NSYNC fix with some fun facts about the iconic boy band.