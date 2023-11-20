These Ninja Black Friday Deals Are Too Good To Miss With $49 Blenders, $69 Air Fryers, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Do you feel like you spend more time cooking and cleaning than you do eating? We've all been there and it can be exhausting. If you want to cook smarter and maximize your time, you need some new kitchen gadgets. Ninja is one of those brands we can always count on for reliable, high-tech cookware and appliances. Once you start using Ninja products you'll never want to go back. Make your life so much easier and save some money with some Black Friday deals on top Ninja products.
You can get a personal blender for just $49. If you want a more powerful device, this blender/food processor is 44% off. Ninja is famous for its air fryers and this $69 price is too god to pass up. And, of course, you can't forget about the cookware. For a limited time, you can save 50% on this 13-piece set.
Elevate your daily routine with these major Ninja deals from QVC, Kohl's, Walmart, Amazon, Macy's, and Ninja.
The Ninja Black Friday Deals
Ninja BL660 Professional Compact Smoothie & Food Processing Blender
This. Is. Not. A. Drill. Don't miss a 44% discount on a professional, high-powered blender that also functions as a food processor. No more frustration with ice getting stuck. Crush and blend with ease when you use this XL-capacity blender. This bundle also includes two 16 oz. to-go cups with lids.
This top-seller has 37,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ninja AF161 Max XL Air Fryer
Don't miss a 41% discount on a customer-loved air fryer with 14,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Use this to crisp, air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, and dehydrate with ease. The Ninja AF161 Max XL Air Fryer has a 5.5-quart capacity, which is perfect for big families.
Ninja Foodi NeverStick Possible Pan 4-qt. Pan
The Ninja Foodi NeverStick Possible Pan 4-qt. Pan replaces 12 cooking tools, including a including a stainless-steel fry pan, nonstick fry pan, sauté pan, skillet, saucier, saucepan, steamer, strainer, spatula, cast iron skillet, roasting pan, and baking dish. Use it on the stovetop or in the oven, since it's safe up to 500°F.
Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System Blender & Food Processor
This is an all-in-one powerhouse that you will use all the time. Make up to 2 pounds of dough in only 30 seconds! Pulverize ice in mere seconds, whipping up delicious frozen drinks and smoothies. This comes with 2 to-go cups and lids.
Ninja NeverStick Premium Nest System 13-Piece Cookware Set
Use the promo code NOW50 to save 50% on this 13-piece cookware set. These are high-quality pieces that don't stick, chip, or flake— even in extreme heat. Not quite sure about the purchase? No need to worry because there is a 10-year warranty.
Ninja 4QT Air Fryer
A 4-qt air fryer for just $69!? Yes, this is an unbelievable price to air fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods. This one is nonstick and incredibly easy to clean. You can cook your foods quickly with clean-up that's even faster. What's not to love? It has 42,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ninja Foodi 15-in-1 Smart Dual Heat Air Fry Flip Oven w/Probe
A 15-in-1 machine? Nope, that's not a typo. The Ninja Smart Dual Heat Air Fry Flip Oven really does so much. In fact, it can replace several appliances. This bundle comes with a smart probe, air fry basket, wire rack, five skewers, sear plate, crumb tray, and recipe booklet.
Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Blender
The Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Blender has a large 72 ounce capacity. Make resort-style frozen drinks, smoothies, ice cream, and more delicious treats with the push of a button. The blender comes with a 30-recipe book with some great inspiration. This blender has 12,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ninja Nutri-Blender BN300 700-Watt Personal Blender
Don't underestimate the power of this personal blender. This one blends, fruit, vegetables, and ice with ease. It's so easy to use since you blend it in one of the included cups and you're all set to go.
Ninja Fit Personal Single-Serve Blender, Aqua, Two 16-oz. Cups
Here's another great personal blender option. This one is available for only $49! It even comes with two 16-oz. cups with lids.
Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System
The Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System does it all. You can brew from a pod or coffee grounds with a simple push of a button. Make just one cup or a full carafe. There's even a built-in frother.
Use the code NOW35 to save 35% ($80) on this coffee system.
Ninja 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven
Don't miss out on a $100 discount. This smart oven has two separate ovens so you can cook 2 meals separately at different temperatures. The Smart Cook System precisely monitors temperatures, so you don't have to stress about it. Plus, it has 12 cooking functions without taking up a ton of counterspace.
When is Black Friday 2023?
This year, Black Friday is on November 24, 2023.
When is Cyber Monday 2023?
If you want to do more shopping post-Black Friday, there will be lots of deals on Cyber Monday, which is on November 27, 2023.
When can I shop Ninja Black Friday Deals?
Ninja has amazing Black Friday deals leading up to Black Friday and through Cyber Monday. If you're ready to shop, there's no need to wait.
What stores have the best Ninja deals?
Don't pay full-price if you don't have to. You can get great discounts on Ninja products from QVC, Kohl's, Walmart, Amazon, Macy's, and Ninja.
