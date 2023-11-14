Kim Kardashian Reveals How She's Handling Her Kids' Questions About Kanye West Divorce

Kim Kardashian remembers what it was like to be in her kids' shoes.
In fact, when her mom Kris Jenner and dad Robert Kardashian, Sr. split in 1991 after 12 years of marriage, she recalled the pair "being open" when it came to change in their family dynamic. And it's a sentiment that Kim strives to replicate with her kids following her divorce from ex Kanye West.
"Ultimately, what matters is that kids feel loved and heard," Kim—who shares North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with the Yeezy designer—told GQ in an article published Nov. 14. "You want to be sensitive because they're just kids, and it's hard to go through no matter what age."
As the Kardashians star noted, "You have to make sure that you only go to a level that they can understand. It's okay to show a vulnerable side. You never go to a negative side."
However, Kim admits that she does allows herself to experience the full range of emotions.
"Just because I know how to manage my stress well doesn't mean that I don't feel the emotions," she said. "If I'm sad, of course I will cry and feel it."
Kim and Kanye finalized their divorce in 2022 after nearly seven years of marriage. And as she explained, Kim worked with a therapist for a short time period of time before their relationship ended.
"I do have a therapist that only deals in child psychology that I talk to to get parenting tips and advice," she explained. "Sometimes I feel challenged by parenting. But I have the best group of friends and we talk about everything together, so that to me is therapy."
Those closest to Kim also shared insight into the change they see in her following her split from the "Runaway" musician, noting a sense of renewed self-assurance.
"Not that she wasn't confident before," her sister Khloé Kardashian told the outlet, "but it's a different assurance that she has in herself. She knows she can do it on her own. She knows the power that she has within herself, as opposed to thinking the power was in someone else's hands."
And for Kim, that power is fueled by her faith.
"I look at everything as lessons," the SKIMS founder noted. "Things happen exactly the way that they are supposed to and take you exactly where you need to be. Even if it doesn't make sense at the time, it's leading you to a path."
