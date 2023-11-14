Kim Kardashian Reveals How She's Handling Her Kids' Questions About Kanye West Divorce

Kim Kardashian, who coparents North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, with ex Kanye West, shared insight into how she's fielding questions from her kids about their parents' divorce.

By Kisha Forde Nov 14, 2023 3:43 PMTags
Kim Kardashian remembers what it was like to be in her kids' shoes.

In fact, when her mom Kris Jenner and dad Robert Kardashian, Sr. split in 1991 after 12 years of marriage, she recalled the pair "being open" when it came to change in their family dynamic. And it's a sentiment that Kim strives to replicate with her kids following her divorce from ex Kanye West.

"Ultimately, what matters is that kids feel loved and heard," Kim—who shares North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with the Yeezy designer—told GQ in an article published Nov. 14. "You want to be sensitive because they're just kids, and it's hard to go through no matter what age."

As the Kardashians star noted, "You have to make sure that you only go to a level that they can understand. It's okay to show a vulnerable side. You never go to a negative side."

However, Kim admits that she does allows herself to experience the full range of emotions.

"Just because I know how to manage my stress well doesn't mean that I don't feel the emotions," she said. "If I'm sad, of course I will cry and feel it."

photos
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Romance Rewind

Kim and Kanye finalized their divorce in 2022 after nearly seven years of marriage. And as she explained, Kim worked with a therapist for a short time period of time before their relationship ended. 

"I do have a therapist that only deals in child psychology that I talk to to get parenting tips and advice," she explained. "Sometimes I feel challenged by parenting. But I have the best group of friends and we talk about everything together, so that to me is therapy."

kimkardashian / Instagram

Those closest to Kim also shared insight into the change they see in her following her split from the "Runaway" musician, noting a sense of renewed self-assurance.

"Not that she wasn't confident before," her sister Khloé Kardashian told the outlet, "but it's a different assurance that she has in herself. She knows she can do it on her own. She knows the power that she has within herself, as opposed to thinking the power was in someone else's hands."

And for Kim, that power is fueled by her faith.

"I look at everything as lessons," the SKIMS founder noted. "Things happen exactly the way that they are supposed to and take you exactly where you need to be. Even if it doesn't make sense at the time, it's leading you to a path."

Keep reading to keep up with her path of motherhood, namely her cutest moments with her oldest daughter North.

Instagram
Boatin'

The mommy-daughter duo shared smiles during a fun day out on a lake in Idaho.

Instagram
Pajama Party

In February 2022, Kim posted a few sweet selfies of her and her firstborn donning matching pink PJs with hearts.

Instagram
Crazy Tats

Like mother, like daughter! Kim and North shared matching face tattoos in Sept. 2021. 

Instagram
10th Birthday

Kim wished her daughter a happy 10th birthday while sitting courtside at a Lakers game. 

"My sweet special baby girl. I can't believe you're 10 years old North," she wrote on Instagram in June 2023. "My soul changed the day I met you and I love having you as my best friend. Thank you for making me a mommy. I love you so so so much and I will always be by your side forever."

TikTok
Hair For It

The SKIMS founder shares an adorable video of herself doing North's hair.

TikTok
"Bound 2" Video

Kim supported North as she dressed up as dad Kanye West on TikTok while singing his "Bound 2" song, which Kim originally starred in in 2013.

Instagram
Date Night

Two days before Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in Portofino, Italy, Kim and North were all smiles at a pre-wedding dinner celebration. The SKIMS mogul posted pics from the evening with the caption, "Best Date Ever."

Instagram
Bedtime Cuddles

"Good Night!" Kim captioned a sweet photo next to a smiling North in May 2021. 

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Nothing But Love

For this photo with North and Saint, Kim simply put a red heart a emoji in the caption.

Instagram
Like Mother, Like Daughter

"TWINZIES," Kim captioned this photo of her and North, posted in April 2020.

Instagram
Matching Merch

Kim and North matching yet again—this time with Kanye West sweatshirts!

Instagram
School Drop Off

North was Kim's mini-me in this adorable mother-daughter selfie. 

Instagram
Up, Up and Away

Another day, another adventure!

Instagram
BFFs

"My bestie."

Instagram
Tennis Duo

How cute is this pic of Kim and North on the tennis court?

Instagram
Kisses

"Girls day!" Kim wrote on Instagram.

Snapchat
Rob Kardashian's Birthday Party

The two celebrate Kim's brother's 29th birthday.

Instagram
Twinning

Like mother, like daughter! Kim and Nori wear matching braids for Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party.

Instagram
Curly-Haired Cutie

North's beautiful curls are on full display as she hangs out with her mama in an adorable Minnie Mouse outfit.

Instagram
Swim Fan

North looks so cute fresh out of the pool!

Instagram
Baby Hairs

Loving this throwback to baby North!

Instagram
Cake, Cake, Cake!

The birthday girl looks super happy.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Fashionistas

She may be at a fashion show, but North can't help but be cozy in mom's arms! 

Instagram
Blue Steel

North has so many of Kim's amazing qualities! 

Instagram
LOL!

Laughing!

Twitter
Closet Chaos

Looks like the apple doesn't fall far from the tree...

Instagram
Photo Op

XOXO

Instagram
Zoo Day

How fun does this mommy and daughter day trip to the zoo look? (Okay, and Dad!)

Instagram
Multitasking Mom

Even when she's working, Kim always has time and space for North! 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for adidas
Gotcha!

There's always time for play. 

photos
View More Photos From Kim Kardashian & North West's Cutest Pics
