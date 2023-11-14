Kim Kardashian Reveals How She's Handling Her Kids' Questions About Kanye West Divorce

Watch : Kim Kardashian Reveals Secret Tattoo!

Kim Kardashian remembers what it was like to be in her kids' shoes.

In fact, when her mom Kris Jenner and dad Robert Kardashian, Sr. split in 1991 after 12 years of marriage, she recalled the pair "being open" when it came to change in their family dynamic. And it's a sentiment that Kim strives to replicate with her kids following her divorce from ex Kanye West.

"Ultimately, what matters is that kids feel loved and heard," Kim—who shares North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with the Yeezy designer—told GQ in an article published Nov. 14. "You want to be sensitive because they're just kids, and it's hard to go through no matter what age."

As the Kardashians star noted, "You have to make sure that you only go to a level that they can understand. It's okay to show a vulnerable side. You never go to a negative side."

However, Kim admits that she does allows herself to experience the full range of emotions.

"Just because I know how to manage my stress well doesn't mean that I don't feel the emotions," she said. "If I'm sad, of course I will cry and feel it."