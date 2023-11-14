Comedian Marlon Wayans Shares His Oldest Child Is Transgender

Marlon Wayans is providing insight into his family.
The comedian recently shared his eldest child Kai, 23, is transgender, opening up about his experience as a parent.
"I have a daughter that transitioned into a son," he said during a Nov. 10 appearance on The Breakfast Club. "My daughter Amai is now Kai."
As the Wayans Bros. star explained, he plans to expand on their journey as a family in an upcoming comedy special, stating that the change was difficult to accept at first.
"I talk about the transition—not about their transition, but about my transition as a parent, going from ignorance and denial to complete unconditional love and acceptance," he said. "I think there's a lot of parents out there that need to have that message, and I know I'm dealing with it. It was a very painful situation for me."
Marlon—who shares kids Kai and Shawn, 21, with ex Angelica Zachary—also noted that Kai, who goes by they/them pronouns, knows their dad loves them and that they're happy.
"As a parent, I just want my kids to be free," Marlon said. "I want them to be free in spirit, free in thought, free to be themselves. The more you know yourself, the more you can govern yourself. The more you live your truth, the happier your existence."
And the comedian is determined to have that happiness to begin at home.
"If they can't get that in the household with their father and their mother, how the f--k do I send them out into the world with that kind of confidence?" he explained. "I'm just so proud of them being them."
Earlier this year, the 51-year-old shared a heartfelt shoutout to Kai on their birthday, expressing gratitude for their relationship.
"I've always asked people to love me unconditionally, thank you for teaching me what that really means," he captioned a May Instagram photo of himself kissing Kai on the cheek. "Be you! Your best you! You're the gift and I'm wrapping paper… love love love you for life."