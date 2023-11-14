Alix Earle Reveals Where Her and Braxton Berrios’ Relationship Really Stands

Watch : 2023 ESPYS: Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios Make Red Carpet Debut

This news is a total touchdown.

Despite a growing number of lovey posts featuring Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios, fans had been left in the dark about where exactly the TikTok star and NFL player stand—until now. Why? Well, that's because Alix has finally defined the relationship.

During a live event with Alex Cooper for Call Her Daddy on Nov. 12, the podcast mogul brought up Alix and Braxton's recent trip to the Bahamas earlier this month and asked the 22-year-old, "This trip feels like—we've gotta ask the question and get the tea right here in the building tonight. Alix, do you have a boyfriend?"

The room filled with cheers and clapping as the social media star smiled and turned around in her chair for a moment, before revealing with a laugh, "I mean... yes."

And the comments on the clip, shared to TikTok, were as excited by the news as the people in the room for the announcement.