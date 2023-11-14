Alix Earle Reveals Where Her and Braxton Berrios’ Relationship Really Stands

TikToker Alix Earle has finally confirmed whether she and Miami Dolphins player Braxton Berrios are officially boyfriend and girlfriend amid growing speculation.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Nov 14, 2023 1:12 PMTags
CouplesCelebritiesTikTokAlix Earle
Watch: 2023 ESPYS: Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios Make Red Carpet Debut

This news is a total touchdown. 

Despite a growing number of lovey posts featuring Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios, fans had been left in the dark about where exactly the TikTok star and NFL player stand—until now. Why? Well, that's because Alix has finally defined the relationship. 

During a live event with Alex Cooper for Call Her Daddy on Nov. 12, the podcast mogul brought up Alix and Braxton's recent trip to the Bahamas earlier this month and asked the 22-year-old, "This trip feels like—we've gotta ask the question and get the tea right here in the building tonight. Alix, do you have a boyfriend?"

The room filled with cheers and clapping as the social media star smiled and turned around in her chair for a moment, before revealing with a laugh, "I mean... yes."

And the comments on the clip, shared to TikTok, were as excited by the news as the people in the room for the announcement. 

photos
Love Lives of NFL Quarterbacks

"Alix Earle + Braxton Berrios = iconic," one user wrote, while another added, "I got goosebumps all over my body. Omg finally!"

Taylor Hill / Rich Polk via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Kelly Clarkson’s Banging New Hairstyle Will Make You Do a Double Take

2

Travis Kelce Gets Stamp of Approval From Taylor Swift’s BFF Abigail

3

Kate Beckinsale Dresses as a Blue Diamond to Leonardo DiCaprio's B-Day

The University of Miami alum and the 27-year-old first sparked dating rumors back in March—a few months after they'd each experienced breakups, Alix with MLB's Tyler Wade and Braxton with Sophia Culpo—when Alix began to tease dates with a mystery man. 

But despite hitting the 2023 ESPYS red carpet together as well as the Miami Dolphins player making increased appearances on Alix's social media—and she on his—it wasn't until now that the two confirmed where they stand. 

To see some of the newly-crowned couple's cutest moments this year, keep reading. 

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Red Carpet Cuties

After months of romance speculation, Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios walked the red carpet together at the 2023 ESPYS in July.

Instagram

"Big W"

In late September, the NFL player shared this sweet photo of the TikTok star supporting him on the sidelines. 

Instagram

Birthday Celebration

Alix shared this PDA pic on Instagram in October, writing, "hbd nfl man."

Instagram

Romantic Vacation

The couple took a trip to the Bahamas in November during the Miami Dolphins' bye week.

Instagram

Relaxing in Paradise

Braxton posted a series of pics from the getaway on his Instagram page, writing, "Worth the wait."

Instagram

Sunset Views

#Goals.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kelly Clarkson’s Banging New Hairstyle Will Make You Do a Double Take

2

Travis Kelce Gets Stamp of Approval From Taylor Swift’s BFF Abigail

3

Kate Beckinsale Dresses as a Blue Diamond to Leonardo DiCaprio's B-Day

4

Hilarie Burton Predicts Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Engagement by May

5
Exclusive

Here Are the Contenders to Be the First Golden Bachelorette