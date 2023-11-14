Alix Earle Reveals Where Her and Braxton Berrios’ Relationship Really Stands

This news is a total touchdown.
Despite a growing number of lovey posts featuring Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios, fans had been left in the dark about where exactly the TikTok star and NFL player stand—until now. Why? Well, that's because Alix has finally defined the relationship.
During a live event with Alex Cooper for Call Her Daddy on Nov. 12, the podcast mogul brought up Alix and Braxton's recent trip to the Bahamas earlier this month and asked the 22-year-old, "This trip feels like—we've gotta ask the question and get the tea right here in the building tonight. Alix, do you have a boyfriend?"
The room filled with cheers and clapping as the social media star smiled and turned around in her chair for a moment, before revealing with a laugh, "I mean... yes."
And the comments on the clip, shared to TikTok, were as excited by the news as the people in the room for the announcement.
"Alix Earle + Braxton Berrios = iconic," one user wrote, while another added, "I got goosebumps all over my body. Omg finally!"
The University of Miami alum and the 27-year-old first sparked dating rumors back in March—a few months after they'd each experienced breakups, Alix with MLB's Tyler Wade and Braxton with Sophia Culpo—when Alix began to tease dates with a mystery man.
But despite hitting the 2023 ESPYS red carpet together as well as the Miami Dolphins player making increased appearances on Alix's social media—and she on his—it wasn't until now that the two confirmed where they stand.
To see some of the newly-crowned couple's cutest moments this year, keep reading.