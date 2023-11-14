Gigi Hadid Sets the Record Straight on How She Feels About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romance

Watch : Taylor Swift Runs to Kiss Travis Kelce After Concert

Gigi Hadid is in vigilante mode.

The model recently shut down a report that claimed she wasn't all too fond of the budding romance between close friend Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce. In fact, she shook it all off with one comment.

"I'm a couple days late to this tag," Gigi wrote underneath an Instagram post of an article that suggested she "didn't agree with the way" the romance was being handled, "But didn't the press try this last week w Selena [Gomez]? Let it be...we are all over the moon for our girl. Period."

ICYMI, Gigi's comment comes days after another report claimed Selena was concerned her friend was "moving too fast" with the Kansas City Chiefs player.

But Gigi isn't the only friend showing their support publicly for the "All Too Well" singer.

In fact, after E! News shared a social media post about Taylor changing a lyric in her song "Karma" to give Travis a shoutout during her recent concert, her BFF Abigail Anderson proved she "liked" the cute moment, giving the post a double tap.