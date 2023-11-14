Gigi Hadid Sets the Record Straight on How She Feels About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romance

After a report claimed that close friend Gigi Hadid "didn't agree" with the pace of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance, the model is clearing the air.

Watch: Taylor Swift Runs to Kiss Travis Kelce After Concert

Gigi Hadid is in vigilante mode.

The model recently shut down a report that claimed she wasn't all too fond of the budding romance between close friend Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce. In fact, she shook it all off with one comment.

"I'm a couple days late to this tag," Gigi wrote underneath an Instagram post of an article that suggested she "didn't agree with the way" the romance was being handled, "But didn't the press try this last week w Selena [Gomez]? Let it be...we are all over the moon for our girl. Period."

ICYMI, Gigi's comment comes days after another report claimed Selena was concerned her friend was "moving too fast" with the Kansas City Chiefs player.

But Gigi isn't the only friend showing their support publicly for the "All Too Well" singer.

In fact, after E! News shared a social media post about Taylor changing a lyric in her song "Karma" to give Travis a shoutout during her recent concert, her BFF Abigail Anderson proved she "liked" the cute moment, giving the post a double tap.

photos
Taylor Swift's NYC Night Out With Selena Gomez, Brittany Mahomes & More

During her Nov. 11 show in in Buenos Aires, instead of singing, "Karma is that guy on the screen coming straight home to me," Taylor replaced the word "screen"—which fans have long thought was a reference to her ex Joe Alwyn—with "Chiefs."

As for how Travis felt about the lyric switch-up? Well, he flashed a smile and put his hands on his face as Taylor's dad, Scott Swift, applauded along with the rest of the crowd.

Instagram

And there's more cute moments where that came from. Keep reading to revisit Taylor's most recent appearance at Travis' game.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Taylor & Brittany Mahomes

Taylor appears with Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife and youngest child, son Bronze, 10 months.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Cheering for Travis

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Wearing Her Heart on Her Sleeve

Taylor sports a friendship bracelet bearing Travis' jersey number, 87, with two hearts.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Thumbs Up

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Go Chiefs

David Eulitt/Getty Images

All Smiles

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Hugs!

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Defense!

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Taking Pics

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Touchdown!

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Touchdown!

Travis scores!

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Cheers

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Team Spirit

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

New Besties

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Girl Talk

Instagram / Bernie Kosar

Hanging Out at Travis' Home

Taylor appears with Bernie Kosar, a Cleveland Browns legend, at Travis' Kansas City, Mo. home before the Chief's game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium Oct. 22, 2023.

Instagram / Bernie Kosar

Pre-Game Selfie

Taylor appears with Bernie Kosar.

