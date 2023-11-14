Why Prue Leith Decided to Publicly Reveal 13-Year Affair With Husband of Her Mom's Best Friend

Watch : Prue Leith Dishes on Meeting Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively

Prue Leith will not underbake the truth.

That's why The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday judge admitted in her 2012 memoir Relish: My Life on a Plate that she had a 13-year affair with her first husband, Rayne Kruger, while he was still married to her mother's best friend, Nan Munro.

"I thought when you're writing an autobiography, what you should be doing is writing the interesting bits and leaving out the boring bits," Prue told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "Nobody's interested in your achievements. They're interested in your failures."

Ultimately, Rayne split from Nan in 1974 and married Prue in the same year. The parents of Danny Kruger, 49, and Li-Da Kruger, 48, were together until Rayne—who was 20 years Prue's senior—died at age 80 in December 2002.

"Love is the most important thing in anyone's life," she shared, "and to just decide to leave out the most important man in your whole life—who's been your lover, your chairman, your husband, the father of your children—it would be ridiculous."