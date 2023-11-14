Exclusive

Why Prue Leith Decided to Publicly Reveal 13-Year Affair With Husband of Her Mom's Best Friend

Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith exclusively shared with E! News why she spoke out about her 13-year affair with Rayne Kruger, who was the husband of her mom's best friend.

Prue Leith will not underbake the truth.

That's why The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday judge admitted in her 2012 memoir Relish: My Life on a Plate that she had a 13-year affair with her first husband, Rayne Kruger, while he was still married to her mother's best friend, Nan Munro

"I thought when you're writing an autobiography, what you should be doing is writing the interesting bits and leaving out the boring bits," Prue told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "Nobody's interested in your achievements. They're interested in your failures."

Ultimately, Rayne split from Nan in 1974 and married Prue in the same year. The parents of Danny Kruger, 49, and Li-Da Kruger, 48, were together until Rayne—who was 20 years Prue's senior—died at age 80 in December 2002.

"Love is the most important thing in anyone's life," she shared, "and to just decide to leave out the most important man in your whole life—who's been your lover, your chairman, your husband, the father of your children—it would be ridiculous." 

Tasty Secrets About The Great British Baking Show

While the 83-year-old knew including the affair in the book would raise some eyebrows, she did not expect her confession to turn into the showstopper that it did. 

 

Mike Marsland/WireImage

"It upset my children a lot," she said of attention on that particular part of her memoir. "They had read it all before and they knew it was just part of the whole story."

However, the Great British Bake Off star said the family has since gotten "over it."

"It's not the end of the world," she joked, before noting with a laugh that "it's my own fault."

"If I go public on something, I can hardly complain if somebody talks about it," she quipped. "I think it's a good piece of writing. It's the truth and I was trying to write my life, so what I did was correct."

Courtesy of The Roku Channel

These days, Prue is enjoying the sweet life with her second husband John Playfair, who she wed in 2016.

"He's very good company," she shared. "He makes me laugh and he's very gregarious. He gets along with everybody."

The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday is out on The Roku Channel now.

