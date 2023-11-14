Exclusive

Watch Chris Pine Defend His Iconic Short Shorts—With a Reference to This Friends Star

Chris Pine exclusively revealed to E! News how he feels after a picture of him wearing a pair of short shorts while out in Los Angeles went viral online.

Chris Pine is reflecting on his finest hours.

The Don't Worry Darling star recently defended his outfit choice after a picture of him wearing short shorts went viral on the internet last month.

On Oct. 27, Chris stepped out in a tight, white pair of short shorts, a mustard yellow hoodie and brown shoes after attending a workout class in Los Angeles.

"I don't think there is anything to defend," Chris exclusively told E! News chief correspondent Keltie Knight while promoting his new movie Wish. "It's called short shorts, isn't it? It's supposed to be short."

Doubling down on his decision to sport the tiny 'fit, he added, "Corduroy short shorts. I mean, it's a vibe. It's the best vibe. It's like a Tom Selleck vibe. It's like a '70s surfer vibe. I prefer that."

Another similarity Chris made? "It's like showtime. Lakers—would you rather see them with the short shorts and Magic Johnson looking like a basketball player and athlete, rather than wearing some sort of capri on the floor? No. So, I'll be wearing the short shorts."

As for just how long the Princess Diaries alum will rock the short shorts? "Until the legs go," he confessed. "Look up Tom Selleck, E! fans."

Of course, fans will recognize Tom for his role as Richard on Friends from 1996 to 2000, but before that, he rocked iconic shorts as the titular Hawaii detective in Magnum, P.I., which aired in the ‘80s.

As for Chris' style, this isn't the first time his appearance has sent the internet into a frenzy. Back in July 2022, he transformed for his film Poolman, sporting a full beard and shaggy, long blonde hair.

The film saw the 43-year-old star as Darren Barrenman, who was "a hapless dreamer and would-be philosopher who spends his days looking after the pool of the Tahitian Tiki apartment block in sunny Los Angeles and crashing city council meetings with his neighbors Jack (Danny DeVito) and Diane (Annette Bening)," per Deadline.

But these days, Chris has another movie on the forefront of his mind—one that only requires his voice. The actor is set to star as King Magnifico in the upcoming animated Disney film Wish, which follows a 17-year-old girl named Asha (Ariana DeBose), who makes a wish on a star in order to save her kingdom from its ruler.

"I am an actor by trade and to be able to now do my job," he told Access Hollywood Nov. 13, now that the SAG-AFTRA strike is over, "and it's exciting to be able to sit down and talk about a film I'm really proud about is exciting."

Chris explained that he is thrilled for people to see the movie and that it celebrates Disney's 100-year anniversary.

"You grew up with these stories," he reflected. "It's a part of what it means to be a child and to become an adult and to carry on these stories."

Wish hits theaters on Nov. 22.

Wish hits theaters on Nov. 22.

 

