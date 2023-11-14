Watch Chris Pine Defend His Iconic Short Shorts—With a Reference to This Friends Star

Watch : Chris Pine Reacts to Viral Shorts Pictures

Chris Pine is reflecting on his finest hours.

The Don't Worry Darling star recently defended his outfit choice after a picture of him wearing short shorts went viral on the internet last month.

On Oct. 27, Chris stepped out in a tight, white pair of short shorts, a mustard yellow hoodie and brown shoes after attending a workout class in Los Angeles.

"I don't think there is anything to defend," Chris exclusively told E! News chief correspondent Keltie Knight while promoting his new movie Wish. "It's called short shorts, isn't it? It's supposed to be short."

Doubling down on his decision to sport the tiny 'fit, he added, "Corduroy short shorts. I mean, it's a vibe. It's the best vibe. It's like a Tom Selleck vibe. It's like a '70s surfer vibe. I prefer that."

Another similarity Chris made? "It's like showtime. Lakers—would you rather see them with the short shorts and Magic Johnson looking like a basketball player and athlete, rather than wearing some sort of capri on the floor? No. So, I'll be wearing the short shorts."

As for just how long the Princess Diaries alum will rock the short shorts? "Until the legs go," he confessed. "Look up Tom Selleck, E! fans."