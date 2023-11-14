Why Fans Think Kate Beckinsale Dressed as Titanic Diamond for Leonardo DiCaprio's Birthday Party

Watch : Kate Beckinsale Subtly Shows Support for Ex Pete Davidson

Near, far, wherever you are—Kate Beckinsale will always dress for the part.

Case in point: The actress took Leonardo DiCaprio's 49th birthday as a chance to pay homage to one of his iconic movies, but not the one you might be thinking of. On Nov. 11, Kate showed up to the Oscar winner's Beverly Hills bash clad in a black dress from The Blonds that featured a giant blue gem—which some fans assumed was a reference to the diamond Heart of the Ocean featured in 1997's Titanic.

"Amazing outfit!" one fan commented under a photo of the glitzy 'fit on Kate's Instagram. "Looking glorious!"

Meanwhile, another commenter quipped, "That diamond is sending me. You are delightful fun."

The 50-year-old paired her look with stockings and platform heels, and wore her hair in a high ponytail complete with a big black bow.

However, it should be noted that the Heart of the Ocean featured a heart-shaped stone, while the sparkler on the dress was square-cut—like the necklace Leo's Howard Hughes character gave to Kate's Ava Gardner character when the two costarred in The Aviator, suggesting the dress was actually an homage to their 2004 movie.