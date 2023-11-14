Behati Prinsloo Shares Sweet New Photo of Her and Adam Levine’s Baby Boy

And he will be loved.
Behati Prinsloo took to Instagram to share a fall recap, which included a shot of her and Adam Levine's baby boy.
The Nov. 11 picture showed their 11-month-old son holding a dandelion with part of his face hidden, giving viewers a look at his tiny features. The little one wore a yellow shirt as he stared off-camera.
Other photos in the carousel included mom and dad rocking out at a concert and a picture of Behati and Adam's two daughters, Dusty Rose, 7, and Gio Grace, 5, picking up pumpkins with their backs facing the camera.
Although Behati and Adam have yet to share the baby's name, the model confirmed they welcomed a son while sharing how it felt to be a first-time boy mom after giving birth.
"I felt so connected with him," Behati recalled during a Nov. 3 appearance on The Mother Daze with Sarah Wright Olsen & Teresa Palmer podcast. "I was just so amazed by women in general. I was like, 'Wow, like I freaking did this.'"
And in the moments before bringing her son into the world, Behati said the Maroon 5 frontman—who she married in 2014—never left her side, proving this love is everything and more.
"It was his favorite thing to watch and to be there and to help me through it," Behati said. "And people telling him what to do to help me, too. Like the doula putting him there where she would have been just really making this into such a beautiful experience for everyone."
Although the couple has kept their kids' faces off the web, keep scrolling to see the glimpses they have given of their family over the years.