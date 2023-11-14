Behati Prinsloo Shares Sweet New Photo of Her and Adam Levine’s Baby Boy

Behati Prinsloo posted an adorable shot of her and Adam Levine’s baby boy—their third child together—gripping a flower to Instagram.

Watch: Behati Prinsloo Reveals Sex of Baby No. 3 With Adam Levine

And he will be loved.

Behati Prinsloo took to Instagram to share a fall recap, which included a shot of her and Adam Levine's baby boy.

The Nov. 11 picture showed their 11-month-old son holding a dandelion with part of his face hidden, giving viewers a look at his tiny features. The little one wore a yellow shirt as he stared off-camera.

Other photos in the carousel included mom and dad rocking out at a concert and a picture of Behati and Adam's two daughters, Dusty Rose, 7, and Gio Grace, 5, picking up pumpkins with their backs facing the camera.

Although Behati and Adam have yet to share the baby's name, the model confirmed they welcomed a son while sharing how it felt to be a first-time boy mom after giving birth.

"I felt so connected with him," Behati recalled during a Nov. 3 appearance on The Mother Daze with Sarah Wright Olsen & Teresa Palmer podcast. "I was just so amazed by women in general. I was like, 'Wow, like I freaking did this.'"

photos
Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's L.A. Home

And in the moments before bringing her son into the world, Behati said the Maroon 5 frontman—who she married in 2014—never left her side, proving this love is everything and more.

"It was his favorite thing to watch and to be there and to help me through it," Behati said. "And people telling him what to do to help me, too. Like the doula putting him there where she would have been just really making this into such a beautiful experience for everyone."

Behati Prinsloo / Instagram

Although the couple has kept their kids' faces off the web, keep scrolling to see the glimpses they have given of their family over the years.

 

Instagram/Adam Levine
Like We Were in Paris

"GANG," the Maroon 5 rocker captioned a photo of him and Behati walking with their children during a July 2023 trip to Paris.

Instagram
Jet Lag

Behati's Instagram story after flying to Paris in June 2023 with Adam and their three kids. 

Instagram
Museum Trip

Behati, Adam, and their children taking in the art in Paris.

Instagram
Street Fashion

Behati and her daughter in Paris June 2023.

Instagram
Baby's First Sunset

In a series of snaps captioned "A blink of an eye," Behati included a photo of Adam holding their third child up on the beach during sunset.

Baby Workout

Behati shared this gym pic showing herself with her and Adam's third child in April 2023, more than two months after giving birth.

Instagram
Baby Feet

Behati posted this pic of one of her and Adam's daughters kissing their new baby's feet on her Instagram Stories in March 2023.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Play Time

The couple's daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5, play together during the family's March 2023 trip to Las Vegas to support Adam as his band Maroon 5 begins a concert residency.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Watching Dad Onstage

One of the couple's daughters watches Adam rehearse with Maroon 5 in Las Vegas in March 2023.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
First Pic of Baby No. 3

Behati and Adam's baby appears with them during a trip to Las Vegas in March 2023 to support the singer during Maroon 5's concert residency.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Holiday Fun

The couple's daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 3, enjoy some play time in December 2021.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Mother & Daughter

Behati captioned this May 2021 Instagram pic of herself and daughter Dusty Rose, 4, "My little shadow."

instagram.com/adamlevine
"Girls Just Want to Have Fun"

That is what Adam captioned this April 2021 Instagram pic of himself with Behati and their daughters Dusty Rose, then 4, and Gio Grace, then 3.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Happy Birthday, Gio Grace

Behati shared this filtered pic of herself and daughter Gio Grace for the child's birthday in February 2021. The supermodel captioned the Instagram post, "My bestie turned 3."

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Bathroom Selfie

"When the flu hits your house and you feel better but can't leave yet!" Behati captioned this February 2020 photo of herself and daughter Dusty Rose, 3. "Wear princess dresses and @maxrouxla sweatsuits sup."

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Girls' Night

Behati appears with daughter Dusty Rose, 3, in this December 2019 Instagram photo.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Happy Birthday, Dusty Rose

"Can't believe she's 3 today," Behati captioned this September 2019 pic of the couple's eldest daughter. "LOVE YOU FOREVER."

Dusty Rose Levine
Young Photographer

Behati and Adam's eldest daughter Dusty Rose, 2, took this Instagram photo of the supermodel and middle child Gio Grace, 18 months, in August 2019.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Beach Girls

Behati and daughter Gio Grace, 13 months, walk on the beach in March 2019.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Girls' Selfie

Behati shared this pic of herself with Dusty Rose, 2, and Gio Grace, 18 months, in August 2019.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
The Girls

Behati and daughters Dusty Rose, then 22 months old, and Gio Grace, then 5 months old, appear in a July 2018 photo posted on the model's Instagram in August 2019.

"Here's to the sleepless nights, bleeding nipples, crying, laughing, the highest of highs and lowest of lows and everything in between," the supermodel wrote. "I won't change a single thing, being mom to Dusty and Gio keeps me strong, motivated and empowered. This is my #sharestrong thanks @kateupton for starting this."

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Gio Grace's First Christmas

Behati shared this pic of the couple's second child, then 10 months old, in December 2018

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Family Bonding

The couple appears with daughters Dusty Rose, then 2 years old, and Gio Grace, then 9 months old, the day after Thanksgiving 2018. Behati captioned the Instagram pic, "THANKFUL."

 
instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Sister Love

Behati shared this Instagram pic of daughters Dusty Rose, then almost 2 years old, and Gio Grace, then 6 months old, in September 2018.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Just the Girls

Adam's wife and daughter Dusty Rose, then 4 months old, and his The Voice co-star Gwen Stefani attend his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in February 2017.

David Livingston/Getty Images
Star Family

Adam and his wife and daughter Dusty Rose, then 4 months old, pose on his new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February 2017.

"A very surreal and amazing day for our family," Behati wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of all your accomplishments, but mostly I'm proud of the amazing person you are. Best dad best husband, we love you."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Family Walk of Fame

Adam's wife and daughter Dusty Rose, then 4 months old, join him as he gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February 2017.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Dusty Rose's First Christmas

Behati shared this 2016 photo of herself with the couple's eldest daughter, then 3 months old, captioning the post, "Best Christmas."

