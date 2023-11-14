Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Reveals How She Manifested One Directioner Relationship at Age 10

Liam Payne doesn't have to worry about anyone stealing his girl... because she's an O.G. fan!
Kate Cassidy—who has been dating the former One Direction member for a year—gave proof that she's loved the boy bander since she was a pre-teen.
"I am the best manifester, and I'm going to show you why," she said in a Nov. 13 TikTok video. "I drew this when I was 10 years old."
Kate held up a popsicle stick with a drawing of a brunette man in a white shirt and jeans, labeled "Liam."
"It's a popsicle stick—I don't know why—of Liam," she continued, before sharing a glimpse into her life "10 years later."
Kate then took the camera into the "childhood bedroom where I literally drew this" and showed Liam, chilling on her purple bedspread. The couple laughed and hugged as Kate quipped, "Careful what you wish for."
The London-based influencer aptly set the video to One Direction's 2014 hit "Night Changes," a song about being together for the long haul. "Even when the night changes," the group sings on the track, "it will never change me and you."
While Kate attributes her good fortune to "the power of manifesting," as she put it in her caption, it's clear there's chemistry between the pair.
Liam, 30, debuted his romance with Kate in October 2022, when they were spotted at a Halloween party following his split from Maya Henry.
@kateecass the power of manifesting i guess ?? #manifesting #childhood #vlog ? Night Changes - One Direction
The following month, Liam and Kate stepped out hand-in-hand for a dinner date in the English capital before making their red carpet debut in December. At the time, they coordinated in black 'fits for the 2022 Fashion Awards at London's Royal Albert Hall.
Since then, the two have continued to make midnight memories, with Liam taking her as his plus-one to a Dubai red carpet event in January. The two also looked loved up at a Tiffany & Co. party in London in February and at his Wimbledon suite in July. Clearly, they're living while they're young.