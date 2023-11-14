Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Reveals How She Manifested One Directioner Relationship at Age 10

Watch : One Direction's Liam Payne Completes 100-Day Rehab Stay

Liam Payne doesn't have to worry about anyone stealing his girl... because she's an O.G. fan!

Kate Cassidy—who has been dating the former One Direction member for a year—gave proof that she's loved the boy bander since she was a pre-teen.

"I am the best manifester, and I'm going to show you why," she said in a Nov. 13 TikTok video. "I drew this when I was 10 years old."

Kate held up a popsicle stick with a drawing of a brunette man in a white shirt and jeans, labeled "Liam."

"It's a popsicle stick—I don't know why—of Liam," she continued, before sharing a glimpse into her life "10 years later."

Kate then took the camera into the "childhood bedroom where I literally drew this" and showed Liam, chilling on her purple bedspread. The couple laughed and hugged as Kate quipped, "Careful what you wish for."

The London-based influencer aptly set the video to One Direction's 2014 hit "Night Changes," a song about being together for the long haul. "Even when the night changes," the group sings on the track, "it will never change me and you."