Billie Eilish Gets Candid on Her Sexuality and Physical Attraction to Women

Billie Eilish didn't hold back when speaking about the "deep connections" she shares with the women in her life, sharing that she's "physically attracted to them."

By Gabrielle Chung Nov 14, 2023 12:51 AMTags
CelebritiesBillie Eilish
Watch: Billie Eilish Clarifies Her Relationship Status

Billie Eilish is happier than ever to be in her own skin.

In fact, the "Bad Guy" singer was very candid about her own femininity and womanhood. 

"I've never felt feminine," Billie told Variety in an interview published Nov. 13. "I identify as ‘she/her' and things like that, but I've never really felt like a girl."

And though the 21-year-old "never really felt like I could relate to girls very well," she noted that she is attracted to women in a physical sense.

"I love them so much. I love them as people. I'm attracted to them as people. I'm attracted to them for real," she shared. "I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life. I'm physically attracted to them. But I'm also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence."

Billie—who previously dated The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford for less than a year before their breakup in May—added that she also empathizes with many of her gal pals, particularly the ones who are also in the spotlight.

photos
Billie Eilish's Most Relatable Moments

"Being a woman is just such a war, forever," she lamented. "Especially being a young woman in the public eye. It's really unfair."

One example Billie noted was the tabloids' fascination with her body in the early days of her career, during which she often wore baggy and oversized clothing. "I wasn't trying to have people not sexualize me," she explained of her signature style. "But I didn't want people to have access to my body, even visually. I wasn't strong enough and secure enough to show it. If I had shown it at that time, I would have been completely devastated if people had said anything."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Looking back at the time she was photographed wearing a tight tank top, Billie recalled the body-shaming comments she received. "You wear something that's at all revealing, and everyone's like, ‘Oh, but you didn't want people to sexualize you?'" she said, before scoffing back, "You can suck my ass! I'm literally a being that is sexual sometimes. F--k you!" 

Pointing out that "nobody ever says a thing about men's bodies," she continued, "You know why? Because girls are nice. They don't give a f--k because we see people for who they are!"

To see Billie's fashion evolution, keep reading.

Trending Stories

1

Travis Kelce Gets Stamp of Approval From Taylor Swift’s BFF Abigail

2

Hilarie Burton Predicts Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Engagement by May

3

Mom Dies After Taking Ozempic to Lose Weight for Daughter's Wedding

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
A Fresh Spin on a Classic

For the 2020 Academy Awards, Billie wore head-to-toe Chanel with a beautiful quilted jacket and matching trousers. Lightly decorated with sporadic Chanel logos, the singer finished the look with black and white sneakers and matching gloves. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
The Bad Guy

Combining a few of her signature themes for 2020, Billie sported accents of lime green under an oversized Gucci ensemble for the 62nd Grammy Awards. Unique to the look is her patterned mask and long green fingernails.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp
Making a Statement

Anything but ordinary, the "Lovely" singer really stood out at the 2019 American Music Awards wearing Burberry's iconic tartan with a hood of sparkling gems covering her face. Down to a matching pair of plaid shoes, Billie came through looking regal and modern!

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Spotify
Rainbow Drip

All designer everything. Billie sported a rainbow Louis Vuitton outfit to promote the launch of her Billie Eilish Experience presented by Spotify in 2019. The full coverage extended to a matching bucket hat and face covering—duh!

Jo Hale/Redferns
Green Machine

For Radio 1's Big Weekend in 2019, Billie rocked her go-to shirt and short combo in lime green, but this time, it was decorated with different artistic renditions of her name. Paired perfectly with combat boots and shades, Billie brought the house down.

Erika Goldring/FilmMagic
Sporty Style

Billie opted for a classic white tee with an oversized jersey and matching shorts for the Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park in 2019. Paired with a thick silver chain and details of her signature light green, Billie owned this chic 'fit.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Confident Class

On her way to the Vanity Fair after-party at the 92nd Academy Awards, the singer stopped to strike a pose in an all-black Gucci ensemble with lace details under an oversized black t-shirt and pant set. If the matching shades don't say it all, her pose certainly does.

Todd Williamson/NBC
Great in Gucci

At the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, the 19-year-old opted for a monochromatic, brocade two-piece by Gucci—matching bucket hat and face mask to boot!

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Powerpuff Girl Power

Making more of a playful, light-hearted nod to childhood nostalgia, Billie wore the three iconic Powerpuff Girl characters on a vest and matching pants to the 36th annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards. 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Universal Music Group
Track Suit Swag

Who ever said a track suit could be boring? Billie attended the Universal Music Group's 2020 Grammy after-party in an incredible Gucci track suit with an iconic pair of sneakers and bold sunglasses to match. If that's not enough, her green nails added a finishing touch.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
All Together Now

For the Glastonbury Festival in 2019, Billie wore an ensemble from Stella McCartney's Yellow Submarine-inspired collection. Making a reference to the 1968 Beatles cartoon film, the Blue Meanies are music-hating beings, so they are perfect for concert attire.

Robert Kamau/GC Images
All Green Everything

In September 2019, the singer stepped out in New York City wearing her signature, neon green color from head to toe. Completely matching the roots of her hairstyle, Billie styles herself with intention. 

Presley Ann/WireImage
Sailor Moon Homage

In 2019, Billie attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards sporting an all black ensemble with two depictions of the lead character from Sailor Moon. Pairing the look with several layered cross necklaces and black, chunky sneakers, Billie owned the runway.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp
This Girl Is On Fire

While performing at the American Music Awards in 2019, Billie sang a rendition of her hit song "all the good girls go to hell" while sporting a black matching t-shirt and short set covered in red, sparkling flames. The only thing hotter than her translucent sunglasses featured up top is her fire tune. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for RADIO.COM
On the Rise

Billie transcended time and space in this lime green look at the CBS Radio We Can Survive concert in 2019. Even with an injury, Billie knows how to give a performance!

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Beige Beauty

To attend the Brit Awards in 2020, Billie aptly picked this Burberry look, a nod to the U.K.-based fashion house. To complete the look, the singer wore a translucent plastic hood in the shape of a bonnet.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Lil B & Space Buns

Billie opened the 2020 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO concert in an oversized Lil B shirt. Sporting mismatched sneakers and her signature space buns, the singer brought the energy and the look!

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Colorful Camo

Before she was "The Bad Guy," she attended the film premiere of Everything Everything in 2017. Sporting a bold yellow t-shirt and some similar camo pants, Billie did anything but blend in.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Travis Kelce Gets Stamp of Approval From Taylor Swift’s BFF Abigail

2

Hilarie Burton Predicts Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Engagement by May

3

Mom Dies After Taking Ozempic to Lose Weight for Daughter's Wedding

4

Hairstylist Chris Appleton Files for Divorce From Lukas Gage

5
Exclusive

Here Are the Contenders to Be the First Golden Bachelorette