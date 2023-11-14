Billie Eilish Gets Candid on Her Sexuality and Physical Attraction to Women

Billie Eilish is happier than ever to be in her own skin.
In fact, the "Bad Guy" singer was very candid about her own femininity and womanhood.
"I've never felt feminine," Billie told Variety in an interview published Nov. 13. "I identify as ‘she/her' and things like that, but I've never really felt like a girl."
And though the 21-year-old "never really felt like I could relate to girls very well," she noted that she is attracted to women in a physical sense.
"I love them so much. I love them as people. I'm attracted to them as people. I'm attracted to them for real," she shared. "I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life. I'm physically attracted to them. But I'm also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence."
Billie—who previously dated The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford for less than a year before their breakup in May—added that she also empathizes with many of her gal pals, particularly the ones who are also in the spotlight.
"Being a woman is just such a war, forever," she lamented. "Especially being a young woman in the public eye. It's really unfair."
One example Billie noted was the tabloids' fascination with her body in the early days of her career, during which she often wore baggy and oversized clothing. "I wasn't trying to have people not sexualize me," she explained of her signature style. "But I didn't want people to have access to my body, even visually. I wasn't strong enough and secure enough to show it. If I had shown it at that time, I would have been completely devastated if people had said anything."
Looking back at the time she was photographed wearing a tight tank top, Billie recalled the body-shaming comments she received. "You wear something that's at all revealing, and everyone's like, ‘Oh, but you didn't want people to sexualize you?'" she said, before scoffing back, "You can suck my ass! I'm literally a being that is sexual sometimes. F--k you!"
Pointing out that "nobody ever says a thing about men's bodies," she continued, "You know why? Because girls are nice. They don't give a f--k because we see people for who they are!"
To see Billie's fashion evolution, keep reading.