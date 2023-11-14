Billie Eilish Gets Candid on Her Sexuality and Physical Attraction to Women

Watch : Billie Eilish Clarifies Her Relationship Status

Billie Eilish is happier than ever to be in her own skin.

In fact, the "Bad Guy" singer was very candid about her own femininity and womanhood.

"I've never felt feminine," Billie told Variety in an interview published Nov. 13. "I identify as ‘she/her' and things like that, but I've never really felt like a girl."

And though the 21-year-old "never really felt like I could relate to girls very well," she noted that she is attracted to women in a physical sense.

"I love them so much. I love them as people. I'm attracted to them as people. I'm attracted to them for real," she shared. "I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life. I'm physically attracted to them. But I'm also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence."

Billie—who previously dated The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford for less than a year before their breakup in May—added that she also empathizes with many of her gal pals, particularly the ones who are also in the spotlight.