Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Shares Why She Struggles With Guilt Amid His Health Journey

Emma Heming Willis is sharing the lessons she has learned amid Bruce Willis' health struggles.
The model recently reflected on the ups and downs she has faced since she and the rest of the Die Hard actor's family announced his diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia, which can cause communication difficulties.
"I struggle with guilt, knowing that I have resources that others don't," Emma wrote in an article for Maria Shriver's Sunday Paper published on Nov. 11. "When I'm able to get out for a hike to clear my head, it's not lost on me that not all care partners can do that. When what I share about our family's journey gets press attention, I know that there are many thousands of untold, unheard stories, each of them deserving of compassion and concern."
Despite feeling guilty at times, Emma—who shares daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, with Bruce—said she knows she has become a voice for others.
"I see that what I share matters to others who may be struggling, and in a small way makes them feel seen and understood," Emma acknowledged. "I want people to know that when I hear from another family affected by FTD, I hear our family's same story of grief, loss, and immense sadness echoed in theirs."
"It's important to me to be an advocate on behalf of those families," the 45-year-old continued, "who don't have the time, energy, or resources to advocate for themselves."
Emma went on to detail an important lesson with the readers: "Hope is everything."
"I have so much more hope today than I did after Bruce was first diagnosed," she confessed. "I understand this disease more now, and I'm now connected to an incredible community of support. I have hope in having found a new purpose—admittedly one I never would have gone looking for—using the spotlight to help and empower others."
And her outlook also extends to the whole family—which includes Bruce's three daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore: Rumer Willis, 35, Scout Willis, 32, and Tallulah Willis, 29.
"I have hope in how our entire family can find joy in the small things, and in coming together to celebrate all the moments life has to offer," Emma said. "I know I still have so much to learn about FTD, this community, and how research on the disease is evolving. But I'm finding my footing. As much as I grieve this experience daily—as I know so many others do—I also know that it has made me stronger than I ever thought possible."
Last week, Tallulah echoed her stepmom's sentiments, sharing why their family has been so open about Bruce's diagnosis.
"I think, on the one hand, it's who we are as a family," she said on the Nov. 8 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "But also, it's really important for us to spread awareness about FTD."
She added, "If we can take something that we're struggling with as a family and individually, to help other people, to turn it around, to make something beautiful about it, that's really special for us."
