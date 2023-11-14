Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Shares Why She Struggles With Guilt Amid His Health Journey

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming shared an update on her journey since the Die Hard actor's dementia diagnosis, admitting that having resources others don't has caused her to feel guilty.

Watch: Emma Heming Speaks Out On Bruce Willis' Dementia Battle

Emma Heming Willis is sharing the lessons she has learned amid Bruce Willis' health struggles.

The model recently reflected on the ups and downs she has faced since she and the rest of the Die Hard actor's family announced his diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia, which can cause communication difficulties.

"I struggle with guilt, knowing that I have resources that others don't," Emma wrote in an article for Maria Shriver's Sunday Paper published on Nov. 11. "When I'm able to get out for a hike to clear my head, it's not lost on me that not all care partners can do that. When what I share about our family's journey gets press attention, I know that there are many thousands of untold, unheard stories, each of them deserving of compassion and concern."

Despite feeling guilty at times, Emma—who shares daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, with Bruce—said she knows she has become a voice for others.

photos
Bruce Willis' Best Roles

"I see that what I share matters to others who may be struggling, and in a small way makes them feel seen and understood," Emma acknowledged. "I want people to know that when I hear from another family affected by FTD, I hear our family's same story of grief, loss, and immense sadness echoed in theirs."

"It's important to me to be an advocate on behalf of those families," the 45-year-old continued, "who don't have the time, energy, or resources to advocate for themselves."

Emma went on to detail an important lesson with the readers: "Hope is everything."

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

"I have so much more hope today than I did after Bruce was first diagnosed," she confessed. "I understand this disease more now, and I'm now connected to an incredible community of support. I have hope in having found a new purpose—admittedly one I never would have gone looking for—using the spotlight to help and empower others."

And her outlook also extends to the whole family—which includes Bruce's three daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore: Rumer Willis, 35, Scout Willis, 32, and Tallulah Willis, 29.

"I have hope in how our entire family can find joy in the small things, and in coming together to celebrate all the moments life has to offer," Emma said. "I know I still have so much to learn about FTD, this community, and how research on the disease is evolving. But I'm finding my footing. As much as I grieve this experience daily—as I know so many others do—I also know that it has made me stronger than I ever thought possible."

Last week, Tallulah echoed her stepmom's sentiments, sharing why their family has been so open about Bruce's diagnosis.

"I think, on the one hand, it's who we are as a family," she said on the Nov. 8 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "But also, it's really important for us to spread awareness about FTD."

She added, "If we can take something that we're struggling with as a family and individually, to help other people, to turn it around, to make something beautiful about it, that's really special for us."

For a look at Bruce's family moments, keep reading.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop

Blended Family

Bruce Willis stepped out with his wife Emma Heming Willis to celebrate the release of ex Demi Moore's 2019 memoir Inside Out. He was joined by his three daughters with the G.I. Jane actress, Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Adventure Is Out There

Bruce and Emma go hiking with their daughters Evelyn Willis and Mabel Willis.

Phil Faraone/VMN18/Getty Images For Comedy Central

All Smiles

The actor posed ex-wife and their daughters Rumer and Tallulah backstage at his Comedy Central roast in 2018.

Instagram

Three Generations

Bruce became a grandpa in April 2023 when Rumer welcomed a baby girl named Louetta.

Instagram

Newest Addition

The entire family got together to celebrate the birth of Rumer's baby.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Backstage Buddies

Bruce had two special vistors when he starred in Broadway's Misery in 2016.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Broadway Bunch

The family showed up in full force to support Rumer's 2015 Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Feeling Festive

"I put my camera on a ladder, set the timer, and crossed my fingers," Emma captioned this family Christmas photo. "Now that’s 2020 for you."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop

Movie Date

Bruce took his three oldest daughters to the Over the Hedge premiere in 2006.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Sweet Kisses

The dad of five shared a sweet moment with daughter Mabel.

Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Daddy's Girls

Tallulah, Scout and Rumer joined their dad at a Bruce Willis Charity Foundation in 2005.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Dancing With the Fam

The family celebrated Rumer's Dancing With the Stars win with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Instagram/Rumer Willis

Polaroid Memories

"What a privilege it is every day to be your daughter," Rumer captioned this throwback photo. "I love you so much. You are the coolest cat in town."

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

A Birthday to Remember

Emma rang in her 43rd birthday in 2021 with Bruce and their daughters, as well as Rumer and Demi.

Instagram

'Tis the Season

The family spent Christmas 2022 together.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Star Status

Bruce was joined by mom Marlene and his three oldest daughters when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Happy Haunts

The action star dressed up with Mabel and Evelyn on Halloween 2021.

Instagram/Tallulah Willis

Getting Silly

Tallulah jokingly captioned this photo of herself and dad Bruce making silly faces, "high drama club."

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Snow Squad

Evelyn and Mabel hit the slopes during a family ski trip.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Gang's All Here

The family, including Demi's then-husband Ashton Kutcher, stepped out to watch Rumer in 2008's The House Bunny.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Disney Magic

Bruce and Emma took their kids to Walt Disney World in 2017.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Proud Parents

"First time performing in a play for these two!" Emma wrote on Instagram 2018. "Mabel played Molly and Evelyn as Sandy in an Off-off-off-off-off-off Broadway [winking emoji] production of Annie. The whole cast and production was stellar—Mom and Dad couldn’t be prouder."

