Kylie Cosmetics Just Dropped New Shades of Their Lip & Cheek Glow Balm & We Are Here For It

Blushes, creams, lip stain – makeup essentials can start piling up quickly. Wouldn't it be great if there was one versatile balm that did the job of all those things? Yeah, obvi. Let me introduce you to Kylie Cosmetics' Lip and Cheek Glow Balms. Originally launched as a limited edition product over the summer with four shades, it's quickly become a best-selling favorite amongst fans. And now it's a permanent offering with five new colors to swoon over.

But what does the balm do? Great question. Just spread it on your lips for a hint of tint and sheen or brush it along your cheeks for a natural flush of color. The balm has a lightweight consistency that will melt into your skin with an illuminating finish that won't cake up on your face. You can apply it before a primer or foundation with your fingertips or with a brush, or apply it after for an added glow. And, according to the brand, it's formulated with a blend of peony blossom and jasmine flower extract for a delightfully floral scent. The balm is vegan, cruelty-free, and there's no parabens included.

Now, let's get to the colors. The Lip and Cheek Glow Balm first came in Off the Clock (clear), Feelings Neutral (brownish rose), Pink Me Up (medium pink), and Doin the Most (coral) but now there's brand new colors: Way to Glow (light peachy pink), Haute Pink (vibrant cool pink), Comes in Cherry (black cherry), Mellow Berry (medium rosewood), and Moody Energy (soft mauve). They just dropped today (and make a perfect stocking stuffer), so snag them now before they sell out. Get scrolling, add to cart, repeat.