Kylie Cosmetics Just Dropped New Shades of Their Lip & Cheek Glow Balm & We Are Here For It

Blushes, creams, lip stain – makeup essentials can start piling up quickly. Wouldn't it be great if there was one versatile balm that did the job of all those things? Yeah, obvi. Let me introduce you to Kylie Cosmetics' Lip and Cheek Glow Balms. Originally launched as a limited edition product over the summer with four shades, it's quickly become a best-selling favorite amongst fans. And now it's a permanent offering with five new colors to swoon over.
But what does the balm do? Great question. Just spread it on your lips for a hint of tint and sheen or brush it along your cheeks for a natural flush of color. The balm has a lightweight consistency that will melt into your skin with an illuminating finish that won't cake up on your face. You can apply it before a primer or foundation with your fingertips or with a brush, or apply it after for an added glow. And, according to the brand, it's formulated with a blend of peony blossom and jasmine flower extract for a delightfully floral scent. The balm is vegan, cruelty-free, and there's no parabens included.
Now, let's get to the colors. The Lip and Cheek Glow Balm first came in Off the Clock (clear), Feelings Neutral (brownish rose), Pink Me Up (medium pink), and Doin the Most (coral) but now there's brand new colors: Way to Glow (light peachy pink), Haute Pink (vibrant cool pink), Comes in Cherry (black cherry), Mellow Berry (medium rosewood), and Moody Energy (soft mauve). They just dropped today (and make a perfect stocking stuffer), so snag them now before they sell out. Get scrolling, add to cart, repeat.
Lip and Cheek Glow Balm - Mellow Berry
Channeling medium rosewood vibes, the Mellow Berry balm is the perfect way to brighten up your cheeks and lips as the temps drop. Apply with your fingertips or with a brush. One reviewer of the balms reported, "it's so pretty and makes my skin look amazing and so easy to put on."
Lip and Cheek Glow Balm - Moody Energy
The Moody Energy balm gives you all the feels with a soft mauve glow. Its purplish hues are romantic and decadent, with a satin finish on your skin. This fan raved about the balms, "it blends effortlessly and gives me such a healthy glow with buildable color!"
Lip and Cheek Glow Balm - Pink Me Up
One of the OG colors, Pink Me Up is a balm classic. One shopper glowed about this shade, adding, "I normally do not like cream blushes but I decided to try it because it looked so pretty and I am so happy I did. This is my daily go to blush. Amazing!"
Lip and Cheek Glow Balm - Way to Glow
Coming to you in light peachy pink, Way to Glow is the way to go. Apply it before your makeup or after for soft, natural radiance. After using these balms, this reviewer reported, "so dewy and looks natural and clean on your skin for an everyday look."
Lip and Cheek Glow Balm - Comes in Cherry
Nothing pairs better with the dark tones of winter than the Comes in Cherry balm. And users note that a little goes a long way. This fan raved, "It also looks so natural and lasts a lifetime. On days that I don't want to put on makeup I tap some of this on my cheeks and lips - it's the perfect blush for a glowy, dewy look."
Lip and Cheek Glow Balm - Haute Pink
Add a pop of vibrant cool pink with Haute Pink. This fan of the balms added, "I carry this with me everywhere now since it's so easy to wear."
