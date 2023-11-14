Kelly Clarkson’s Banging New Hairstyle Will Make You Do a Double Take

Kelly Clarkson recently made jaws drop after she unveiled a dramatic hair transformation of eye-grazing bangs on her eponymous talk show.

Kelly Clarkson is breaking away from her signature style. 

The Grammy winner recently showcased her dramatic hair transformation on her eponymous daytime talk show, debuting wispy, eye-grazing bangs.

In a Nov. 13 clip The Kelly Clarkson Show posted on YouTube, the "Since U Been Gone" singer looked like a 2012 version of herself with her face-framing bangs and effortless waves. 

Adding extra nostalgia to her style, the 41-year-old accessorized with a gold choker necklace and dainty hoop earrings. As for her outfit? Kelly dressed in a black off-the-shoulder top and gold lamé pleated skirt.

And while Kelly shared several heartwarming moments with guest Leslie Jones, fans couldn't help but gush over the singer's epic makeover.

As one YouTube user commented, "Kelly looks so good wearing those bangs!"

Another person wrote, "Kelly is looking really good...I almost didn't recognize her," while someone else perfectly noted, "Kelly in New York came out with the bang!!!"

Of course, Kelly is no stranger to rocking bangs. In fact, she sported a similar style in 2012 in the music video "Dark Side," featured on her album Stronger

And how could fans forget her early aughts looks, as she experimented with punk-rock hairstyles and long side-swept bangs.

While the American Idol alum didn't share the inspiration behind her transformation, it's not the only bold choice she's made lately. For one, Kelly recently moved her daytime talk show to New York City after filming in Los Angeles for several years.

"I'll be real honest: I thought I was making a horrible decision," Kelly told USA Today last month. "I knew I needed a fresh start and couldn't be in LA. I really wanted to be in Montana, but you can't really do a show from there quite yet. So I was like, 'The only other option would probably be New York.'"

Although the singer—who shares River Rose, 9, and Remington Alexander, 7 with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock—needed a clean slate, she was worried how the move would affect her kids.

"I genuinely love it, and I love that my kids love it," she shared. "What's cool for me with season five is I am in such a great place, not only with my kids, but with me personally and with the show."

As she put it, "I feel like a weight has lifted."

Living in the city that never sleeps has been a dream come true for Kelly.

"The thing I'm most excited about with season five, on a selfish level, is just showing up to work smiling and actually meaning it," she said. "That's a beautiful gift that you don't realize until you're out of it."

Kelly isn't the only star to start new beginnings with a fresh chop. Keep reading to see all of the epic hair transformations in recent months.

Riley Keough

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress debuted jet-black hair on Nov. 2.

Alix Earle

The TikToker debuted a fresh haircut, revealing a long bob.

Rihanna

While enjoying a dinner date with friends on Nov. 9, Rihanna debuted honey blonde hair. After years of rocking black tresses, the superstar decided to switch up her style for something brighter.

Miley Cyrus

After rocking platinum blonde tresses for years, Miley officially returned to her brunette roots to model Gucci's new collection.

Kate Middleton

The royal recently showed off her new curtain bangs during a public appearance on Sept. 27.

Megan Fox

The actress recently debuted a bright red hair color and equally bold blunt bob haircut.

Cara Delevingne

The supermodel debuted a punk-rock hairstyle at Vogue's World Show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 14

Brittany Snow

The Pitch Perfect star made a drastic hair change, going from dark brunette tresses to a bright blonde look.

Hayden Panettiere

The Scream actress debuted a bubblegum pink style in August 2023.

Brooklyn Beckham

The son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham got his head shaved by Selena Gomez's little sister, Gracie Teefey, in August 2023.

Jennifer Love Hewitt

The Can't Hardly Wait actress showed off her drastic hair change, debuting dark red hair and a blunt bob haircut.

Jennifer Lopez

The Second Act star unveiled bright blonde highlights in a new selfie.

Kim Kardashian

The Kardashians star showed off her new bob hairstyle in a recent SKIMS video campaign.

Keke Palmer

The Hustlers star debuted a voluminous long bob and curtain bangs on Aug. 12.

Zendaya

Rachel Green, is that you? The Euphoria star appeared to take inspiration from Jennifer Aniston's Friends character with this layered look.

Tom Schwartz

The Vanderpump Rules star debuted a platinum blond dye job in August 2023.

Brian Austin Green

The '90s heartthrob debuted a newly shaved head, sharing on Instagram that "it's for work."

Doja Cat

The "Say So" singer showed off her dramatic hair transformation on Instagram, debuting bright purple hair and a spooky spider design on the back of her head.

Chloë Grace Moretz

The Kick-Ass actress debuted a fresh bob haircut, which she hasn't rocked in quite some time.

Katy Perry

The American Idol judge revived her signature style of 2008 and revealed baby bangs in a June 20 Instagram.

Kim Kardashian

In July 2023, the SKIMS founder debuted a short bob, bringing to mind what has become her sister Kourtney Kardashian's signature style in recent years.

Nina Dobrev

The Vampire Diaries actress debuted fringe bangs for the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Out-Laws in June.

Madonna

The "Vogue" singer debuted an edgy shag haircut on June 11.

JoJo Siwa

The Dance Moms alum proved you can be blonde and brunette at the same time with her recent hair change.

Ashley Tisdale

The High School Musical alum has entered her French girl era, after showing off her new curtain bangs.

Zooey Deschanel

The New Girl alum ditched her trademark brown hair and blunt bangs for a sky-high blonde 'do for her upcoming appearance on the '80s-based Apple TV+ series Physical.

Katharine McPhee

The "Over It" artist headed into summer with a shorter cut and new hair color, debuting her blonde bob to Instagram in May 2023.

January Jones

The X-Men star kissed her shoulder-length hair goodbye and debuted a pixie cut on May 26.

Emma Stone

While attending the Louis Vuitton cruise show in Italy on May 24, Emma debuted curtain bangs—a style she often rocked in the mid-2010s.

Reese Witherspoon

The Sweet Home Alabama actress debuted wispy fringe bangs in a stunning selfie. 

