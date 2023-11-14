Kelly Clarkson’s Banging New Hairstyle Will Make You Do a Double Take

Kelly Clarkson is breaking away from her signature style.
The Grammy winner recently showcased her dramatic hair transformation on her eponymous daytime talk show, debuting wispy, eye-grazing bangs.
In a Nov. 13 clip The Kelly Clarkson Show posted on YouTube, the "Since U Been Gone" singer looked like a 2012 version of herself with her face-framing bangs and effortless waves.
Adding extra nostalgia to her style, the 41-year-old accessorized with a gold choker necklace and dainty hoop earrings. As for her outfit? Kelly dressed in a black off-the-shoulder top and gold lamé pleated skirt.
And while Kelly shared several heartwarming moments with guest Leslie Jones, fans couldn't help but gush over the singer's epic makeover.
As one YouTube user commented, "Kelly looks so good wearing those bangs!"
Another person wrote, "Kelly is looking really good...I almost didn't recognize her," while someone else perfectly noted, "Kelly in New York came out with the bang!!!"
Of course, Kelly is no stranger to rocking bangs. In fact, she sported a similar style in 2012 in the music video "Dark Side," featured on her album Stronger.
And how could fans forget her early aughts looks, as she experimented with punk-rock hairstyles and long side-swept bangs.
While the American Idol alum didn't share the inspiration behind her transformation, it's not the only bold choice she's made lately. For one, Kelly recently moved her daytime talk show to New York City after filming in Los Angeles for several years.
"I'll be real honest: I thought I was making a horrible decision," Kelly told USA Today last month. "I knew I needed a fresh start and couldn't be in LA. I really wanted to be in Montana, but you can't really do a show from there quite yet. So I was like, 'The only other option would probably be New York.'"
Although the singer—who shares River Rose, 9, and Remington Alexander, 7 with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock—needed a clean slate, she was worried how the move would affect her kids.
"I genuinely love it, and I love that my kids love it," she shared. "What's cool for me with season five is I am in such a great place, not only with my kids, but with me personally and with the show."
As she put it, "I feel like a weight has lifted."
Living in the city that never sleeps has been a dream come true for Kelly.
"The thing I'm most excited about with season five, on a selfish level, is just showing up to work smiling and actually meaning it," she said. "That's a beautiful gift that you don't realize until you're out of it."
Kelly isn't the only star to start new beginnings with a fresh chop. Keep reading to see all of the epic hair transformations in recent months.