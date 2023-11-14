Kelly Clarkson’s Banging New Hairstyle Will Make You Do a Double Take

Watch : Kelly Clarkson on Talk Show Move: "A Weight Has Lifted"

Kelly Clarkson is breaking away from her signature style.

The Grammy winner recently showcased her dramatic hair transformation on her eponymous daytime talk show, debuting wispy, eye-grazing bangs.

In a Nov. 13 clip The Kelly Clarkson Show posted on YouTube, the "Since U Been Gone" singer looked like a 2012 version of herself with her face-framing bangs and effortless waves.

Adding extra nostalgia to her style, the 41-year-old accessorized with a gold choker necklace and dainty hoop earrings. As for her outfit? Kelly dressed in a black off-the-shoulder top and gold lamé pleated skirt.

And while Kelly shared several heartwarming moments with guest Leslie Jones, fans couldn't help but gush over the singer's epic makeover.

As one YouTube user commented, "Kelly looks so good wearing those bangs!"

Another person wrote, "Kelly is looking really good...I almost didn't recognize her," while someone else perfectly noted, "Kelly in New York came out with the bang!!!"