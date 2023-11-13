Travis Kelce Gets the Ultimate Stamp of Approval From Taylor Swift’s BFF Abigail

Watch : Taylor Swift Runs to Kiss Travis Kelce After Concert

We've intercepted Abigail Anderson's latest reaction.

Taylor Swift's best friend is filling in the blank space on how she feels about the pop star's romance with Travis Kelce.

After E! News shared a social media story about Taylor changing a lyric in her song "Karma" to give the Kansas City Chiefs player a shoutout during her second Eras tour show in Buenos Aires, Abigail gave the picture a double-tap.

In one swift move, Abigail—who grew up with Taylor in Nashville and earned a shoutout on the song "Fifteen"—proved she indeed "liked" the sweet moment.

On Nov. 11, instead of singing, "Karma is that guy on the screen coming straight home to me," Taylor replaced the word "screen"—which fans thought referenced Taylor's ex-boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn—with "Chiefs."

As for how Travis felt about the switch-up? Well, the tight end's reaction is one that will never go out of style.

Travis smiled and put his hands on his face as Taylor's dad, Scott Swift, cheered along with the rest of the crowd as seen in an attendee's video. But the fans couldn't shake it off that easily, as the stadium erupted with applause before red fireworks went off.