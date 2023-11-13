See Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Step Out for Broadway Date Night

Watch : Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Step Out for DATE NIGHT

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have their POV set on Broadway.

The Wicked costars and real-life couple enjoyed a night out on the Great White Way Nov. 12, catching a showing of Gutenberg! The Musical! at the James Earl Jones Theater in New York City. In fact, Ariana, 30, and Ethan, 31, had some time pop backstage and chat with stars Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, who posted photos of their visit on Instagram.

"We had some big fun in Schlimmer yesterday!" Andrew captioned the snapshots in a Nov. 13 post. "It was a perfect Sunday."

Ariana agreed, sharing an image of her playbill signed by Josh and Andrew.

Alongside a heart emoji, the "Positions" singer captioned the pic, "Had the best time!"

Ariana's been seen stepping out on Broadway in recent weeks. After all, she's showed her support for Ethan, who is starring as The Historian/Prince Herbert. In fact, she was seen alongside pals Liz Gillies and Doug Middlebrook at the show's Oct. 31 preview. At the time, the Grammy winner was seen clutching a paper crown promoting the musical—which is based on the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail—as she made her way through the crowd.