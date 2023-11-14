Why Fig.1's Micellar Cleansing Wipes Are My New Skincare Holy Grail

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Confessional of the day: I love doing my makeup (although I haven't quite mastered the art and often resort to using my fingers in lieu of actual tools and brushes). But if you were to see me on the daily, you'd notice that I usually don't wear anything on my face apart from sunscreen, brows, and blush if I'm feeling fancy. A few years ago, I was the complete opposite, and I had multiple foundations, concealers, color correctors, bronzer,s mascaras, and more on constant rotation. Unfortunately, over the years, my skin has gotten more and more sensitive to makeup, specifically makeup that had particularly long staying power. Let me explain: I would put on makeup for the day, and my skin would be fine. But then, I wake up the next day to find my face covered in blemishes that I would then try to cover up with foundation and concealer, which would just start the cycle over again.
As it turns out, it was because my makeup wasn't fully washing off even though I would scrub-a-dub-dub away with both makeup wipes and cleanser. Without fail, I would wake up the next morning to find little mascara clumps or traces of foundation on my toner pads, and I eventually gave up on trying to find a cleanser that would get the job done and instead cut down on my makeup routine, if only to protect my vulnerable skin. I thought all hope was lost for my beloved glam products, until I recently came across Fig.1. The brand, which aims todeliver high-quality, derm-developed products that are affordable, recently launched its Micellar Oil Cleansing Wipes. In short, these wipes combine the bestselling Micellar Oil Cleanser formula with zero-waste wipes that can be dissolved in water after use. How cool is that?! Not only are these wipes eco-friendly, they're also super nourishing.
Fig.1 Micellar Oil Cleansing Wipes
These Micellar Oil Cleansing Wipes are formulated with the brand's fan-fave Micellar Oil Cleanser. and they work to gently remove makeup, buildup, and dirt from your face to reveal soft, glowingly clean skin underneath. The formula includes skin-loving ingredients like grapeseed oil and squalane, so your face stays hydrated and soothed from start to finish. What makes these wipes extra cool, though, is the fact that they can be dissolved in water after use, leaving zero waste.
I used these wipes with a rare full face of makeup ('twas after a Saturday night out, and all I wanted to do was the bare minimum of my lengthy skincare routine). I went into the process fully expecting to have to follow up with my regular makeup removing balm and oil cleanser, but to my surprise, the wipes took away all noticeable traces of my makeup. After wiping every part of my face, I used my hands to rub the formula into my skin for a deeper cleanse, and then washed it off with water. Unlike regular makeup removing cleanses that clean your skin but leave you feeling stripped and dry, my face felt like it was glowing. Not only that, I woke up the next day to find that my skin was feeling softer and smoother, as if I had put on a sheet mask the night before (I had not, because like I said, bare minimum). And it's not just me: my fellow shopping editors at E! have tried out these wipes, too, and our consensus is that we adore these wipes and what they've done for our skin.
Learn more about what makes these wipes so incredible below, and check out some other stellar beauty products from Fig.1 that we love while you're at it!
Check out why shoppers are raving about the results these cleansing wipes have given them below.
According to one Fig.1 shopper, "I fell in love with the Micellar Oil Cleansing Wipes, super convenient to take with me to the gym and use post-workout. My face felt nourished, clean and vibrant! My favorite benefit about this product is "leaving no trace," as it dissolves completely and quickly with water. It's kind to the planet and my skin, its a win for me."
Another shopper called this "The perfect start to my night routine," noting, "An amazing start to your night routine - this wipe instantly takes off all make-up & debris from the day in a few wipes. Then you can just drop it in the sink, run the water & continue your routine and it dissolves! Love helping the environment & my skin."
One shopper emphasized the "quick dissolving" property of these wipes, adding, "LOVE this product. Takes off all of my makeup perfectly and then quickly washes away down the drain. The only wipes I will be using moving forward!"
Finally, one shopper wrote, "These fully dissolvable wipes are amazing for clean, moisturized skin on-the-go!" They added, "These dissolving wipes are so cool and make it easy to take my fav oil cleanser on-the-go! I always keep extras in my overnight bag or gym bag so I never have to worry about cleansing while I'm away. I also feel good about using a product that is good for my skin and the environment :)"
Ceramide Moisturizer
The bestselling Ceramide Moisturizer is the perfect everyday moisturizer that is gentle for all skin types and can be worn on its own or layered with sunscreen/makeup. It has a lightweight consistency, but it's packed chockful of nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, squalane, ceramides, and glycerin — so basically, the best of both worlds in texture and formula.
According to one Fig.1 shopper, "I really love everything about Fig 1: from packaging to formulas. All the products are very gentle and can truly work for any skin type. Packaging is sustainable, very stylish and luxurious which adds a lot to the experience and makes you want to use the products more. Ceramide Seal Moisturizer is my holy grail. It's not overly greasy yet highly moisturizing and gentle. Perfect for any skin type!"
Balanced Skin Set
If you don't have any specific, persistent skin concerns but want to elevate the quality of your skin as a whole, the Balanced Skin Set is a great starter pack and introduction to Fig.1 products. The bundle includes six full-sized products for your full AM and PM routines, from cleanser to serum, treatmeent, and moisturizer. Plus, each product is dermatologist and allergy tested on all skin tones and types, according to the brand. Here's what's included:
Full Body Set
In addition to skincare, Fig.1 has an amazing lineup of bodycare products. The Full Body Set comes with everything you need to elevate your at-home spa, including the Exfoliating Body Polish, Retinol Renewal Serum, and All Over Oil.
One Fig.1 shopper wrote, "So good! Can't get over the exfoliating scrub... smells so nice and leaves my skin so smooth! The Serum is great for the small bumpbs on my thighs."
