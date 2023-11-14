Why Fig.1's Micellar Cleansing Wipes Are My New Skincare Holy Grail

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Confessional of the day: I love doing my makeup (although I haven't quite mastered the art and often resort to using my fingers in lieu of actual tools and brushes). But if you were to see me on the daily, you'd notice that I usually don't wear anything on my face apart from sunscreen, brows, and blush if I'm feeling fancy. A few years ago, I was the complete opposite, and I had multiple foundations, concealers, color correctors, bronzer,s mascaras, and more on constant rotation. Unfortunately, over the years, my skin has gotten more and more sensitive to makeup, specifically makeup that had particularly long staying power. Let me explain: I would put on makeup for the day, and my skin would be fine. But then, I wake up the next day to find my face covered in blemishes that I would then try to cover up with foundation and concealer, which would just start the cycle over again.

As it turns out, it was because my makeup wasn't fully washing off even though I would scrub-a-dub-dub away with both makeup wipes and cleanser. Without fail, I would wake up the next morning to find little mascara clumps or traces of foundation on my toner pads, and I eventually gave up on trying to find a cleanser that would get the job done and instead cut down on my makeup routine, if only to protect my vulnerable skin. I thought all hope was lost for my beloved glam products, until I recently came across Fig.1. The brand, which aims todeliver high-quality, derm-developed products that are affordable, recently launched its Micellar Oil Cleansing Wipes. In short, these wipes combine the bestselling Micellar Oil Cleanser formula with zero-waste wipes that can be dissolved in water after use. How cool is that?! Not only are these wipes eco-friendly, they're also super nourishing.