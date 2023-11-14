Exclusive

RHOSLC's Monica Garcia Fiercely Confronts Mom Linda For Kidnapping Her Car

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Monica Garcia's bitter feud with her mother Linda rages on in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' Nov. 14 episode.

By Brett Malec Nov 14, 2023 8:00 PMTags
TVReality TVCelebrity FamiliesExclusivesBravoThe Real Housewives of Salt Lake CityNBCU
Watch: Andy Cohen Channels RHOSLC Meredith Marks' Accent

Monica Garcia's relationship with her mom remains icier than ever.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star and her mother Linda face off yet again in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' Nov. 14 episode. Their latest showdown comes on the heels of their explosive fight on the Oct. 31 episode, after which Linda took her daughter's car as retaliation for the feuding.

"I come bearing gifts," Linda says in the preview after showing up unannounced at Monica's house, to which the Bravolebrity responds, "This is not a gift!"

After Linda clarifies that returning Monica's SUV is "a peace offering," Monica puts her foot down.

"I can't do this anymore," the mom of four—with ex Mike Garcia—declares. "I can't live with, when you get upset or mad, that you are just going to come and take my car from me."

But even when Linda promises she'll never do it again, Monica refuses to accept her vow.

photos
The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

"This is our pattern," the 40-year-old explains. "Our relationship has always been very volatile and very up and down. It's like high highs and low lows."

For Linda, she pleads with her daughter to get counseling in an attempt to clear up their lifelong issues.

"I clearly have some skills to learn," Linda notes. "When we had dinner, I was serious about therapy. I think it would be so good for us. We need to get back on track. The cycle of disfunction in our family goes back generations, right? You and I can be the ones to break it.

The effort is lost on Monica, who retorts, "Mom, you just kidnapped my car from me and you want to talk about disfunction?"

Trending Stories

1

Adam Johnson Tragedy: Arrest Made in Ice Hockey Player's Death Case

2

Glen Powell Addresses "Alleged Affair" With Costar Sydney Sweeney

3

Matt LeBlanc Says Goodbye to Matthew Perry in Heartbreaking Message

Gizelle Hernandez /Bravo

In a confessional, the reality star explains her hesitation to move forward.

"My mother and I have been to therapy together several times—it did not help," she admits. "We go to therapy, my mother shows up, she's not herself and unless you're going to go to therapy and be really freaking brutally honest and show up as your messed up self, it doesn't fix anything."

See their tense face-off in the preview above.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

And keep reading to learn more about season four.

Gizelle Hernandez /Bravo
Lisa Barlow

After an icy season, Lisa Barlow is making amends with Meredith, one of her oldest friends, but they still have a long way to go. Lisa is forced to evaluate her new-wave Mormon lifestyle when her oldest son, Jack, is ready to leave the nest to find his place in the Mormon church and starts exploring the traditional elements of the religion. While Lisa enjoys the finer things in life, her luxuries and expensive taste rub some of the women the wrong way, leading to a confrontation with newest housewife Monica.

Gizelle Hernandez /Bravo
Monica Garcia

Monica Garcia is introduced to the group through her friend Angie, but the women quickly realize they recognize her through another familiar face. An excommunicated ex-Mormon, Monica is raising her four children on her own and running her baby products business. To add to her plate, she's also dealing with divorcing her husband for the second time and navigating a volatile relationship with her mother. Blunt, opinionated and never afraid to speak her mind, Monica has no problem saying what she's thinking, even if it lands her in hot water with the other women.

Gizelle Hernandez /Bravo
Heather Gay

Thriving after the success of her book, Heather Gay earned a spot on the New York Times bestseller's list and bought a new house for her family. After publicly denouncing the Mormon church, her daughters are struggling with the fallout in the Salt Lake City community. Heather and Lisa finally find some common ground and "Bad Weather" makes strides to rebuild their trust in one another, but their relationship is far from fully repaired.

Gizelle Hernandez /Bravo
Angie Katsanevas

From friend to housewife, Angie Katsanevas owns and operates multiple hair salons around Salt Lake City with her husband, Shawn. When rumors begin to swirl about their marriage, Angie looks to find the culprit before the hearsay can do any damage to their family. Lisa loyally stands by her side as Angie navigates the group's tumultuous and ever-changing dynamics.

Gizelle Hernandez /Bravo
Meredith Marks

Meredith Marks continues to expand her successful jewelry line and donate her time toward charitable causes close to her heart. At home, the kids are thriving and her marriage with Seth is stronger than ever as the pair start a podcast to share advice and anecdotes. Tensions with the women explode when Meredith is accused of dropping bombshells without getting her hands dirty ... yet again.

Gizelle Hernandez /Bravo
Whitney Rose

Whitney Rose focuses her energy on launching a new luxury jewelry line that highlights spirituality and healing. As Justin heads back to work and Whitney dives into the launch of her new brand, the couple struggles to find a balance between life as CEOs and caretakers for their children. Whitney and Heather work on forgiveness and trust, but her relationship with Meredith strays beyond repair after an accusation that rubs Meredith the wrong way.

Gizelle Hernandez /Bravo
Mary Cosby

After a year away from the women, Mary Cosby is back with her unique, unfiltered opinions. Her friendship with Meredith is as strong as ever, but she struggles to find her footing with the other ladies as she navigates old wounds and potential new friendships within the group.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Adam Johnson Tragedy: Arrest Made in Ice Hockey Player's Death Case

2

Glen Powell Addresses "Alleged Affair" With Costar Sydney Sweeney

3

Matt LeBlanc Says Goodbye to Matthew Perry in Heartbreaking Message

4
Exclusive

Why GBBO's Prue Leith Went Public With Her 13-Year Affair

5

RHOBH Producer Confronts Kyle Richards About Separation Rumors