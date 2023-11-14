RHOSLC's Monica Garcia Fiercely Confronts Mom Linda For Kidnapping Her Car

Watch : Andy Cohen Channels RHOSLC Meredith Marks' Accent

Monica Garcia's relationship with her mom remains icier than ever.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star and her mother Linda face off yet again in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' Nov. 14 episode. Their latest showdown comes on the heels of their explosive fight on the Oct. 31 episode, after which Linda took her daughter's car as retaliation for the feuding.

"I come bearing gifts," Linda says in the preview after showing up unannounced at Monica's house, to which the Bravolebrity responds, "This is not a gift!"

After Linda clarifies that returning Monica's SUV is "a peace offering," Monica puts her foot down.

"I can't do this anymore," the mom of four—with ex Mike Garcia—declares. "I can't live with, when you get upset or mad, that you are just going to come and take my car from me."

But even when Linda promises she'll never do it again, Monica refuses to accept her vow.