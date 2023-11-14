RHOSLC's Monica Garcia Fiercely Confronts Mom Linda For Kidnapping Her Car

Monica Garcia's relationship with her mom remains icier than ever.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star and her mother Linda face off yet again in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' Nov. 14 episode. Their latest showdown comes on the heels of their explosive fight on the Oct. 31 episode, after which Linda took her daughter's car as retaliation for the feuding.
"I come bearing gifts," Linda says in the preview after showing up unannounced at Monica's house, to which the Bravolebrity responds, "This is not a gift!"
After Linda clarifies that returning Monica's SUV is "a peace offering," Monica puts her foot down.
"I can't do this anymore," the mom of four—with ex Mike Garcia—declares. "I can't live with, when you get upset or mad, that you are just going to come and take my car from me."
But even when Linda promises she'll never do it again, Monica refuses to accept her vow.
"This is our pattern," the 40-year-old explains. "Our relationship has always been very volatile and very up and down. It's like high highs and low lows."
For Linda, she pleads with her daughter to get counseling in an attempt to clear up their lifelong issues.
"I clearly have some skills to learn," Linda notes. "When we had dinner, I was serious about therapy. I think it would be so good for us. We need to get back on track. The cycle of disfunction in our family goes back generations, right? You and I can be the ones to break it.
The effort is lost on Monica, who retorts, "Mom, you just kidnapped my car from me and you want to talk about disfunction?"
In a confessional, the reality star explains her hesitation to move forward.
"My mother and I have been to therapy together several times—it did not help," she admits. "We go to therapy, my mother shows up, she's not herself and unless you're going to go to therapy and be really freaking brutally honest and show up as your messed up self, it doesn't fix anything."
See their tense face-off in the preview above.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
And keep reading to learn more about season four.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)