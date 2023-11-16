Caitlyn Jenner Recalls Convincing Robert Kardashian to Divorce Kris Jenner Over Private Dinner

Caitlyn Jenner is sharing new insight into her relationship with the late Robert Kardashian Sr.
In fact, the former Olympian revealed that during the famed lawyer's 1991 divorce from Kris Jenner, Caitlyn actually went to bat for her ex-wife during her messy breakup from Robert.
"She was having a rough time with Robert in the divorce when I came into the picture," Caitlyn recalled in Peacock's new documentary House of Kardashian, streaming now. "He was doing everything to kind of make her life miserable. I saw what was going on from the outside and just said, 'This is ridiculous.' So, I called Robert up and said, 'Hey, let's go to dinner.'"
"We met on Hamburger Hamlet on Sunset Boulevard, just the two of us in a booth in the back," the 74-year-old continued. "And I basically said to him Kris is moving on. Sorry, but she's moving on. I said, 'I can take over from here. So, let's just make this final signing of the papers as simple as possible.' And he did."
One month after the divorce was finalized, Caitlyn and Kris married at a friend's house in Bel-Air.
"We had been together five months and having a wonderful time," Caitlyn noted of their relationship. "I wanted to get the wedding over with so we could move on with a normal life, even if it's four kids and four step-kids. As normal a life as we can make it."
Despite the bitter way Kris and Robert ended things—especially after she cheated on him during their marriage—Robert remained in his ex's life as they shared children Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian. (Caitlyn also had kids Burt Jenner, Cassandra Jenner, Brandon Jenner and Brody Jenner from previous marriages before welcoming Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner with Kris.)
The I Am Cait star even revealed the private last conversation she had with Robert days before he passed away from esophageal cancer in 2003.
"He was really hurting," she recalled, "and I said to him, 'Hey, remember if I was in your position, my only worry would be for my kids. That the kids are gonna get through this. I just want you to know that I will always be there for the kids.' And he says, 'Oh, you didn't have to say that. I knew you would.' And a week later he died."
