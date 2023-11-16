Caitlyn Jenner Recalls Convincing Robert Kardashian to Divorce Kris Jenner Over Private Dinner

Caitlyn Jenner details the candid conversation she had with the late Robert Kardashian Sr. during his messy divorce from Kris Jenner. Plus, find out her final words with the attorney before his death.

Caitlyn Jenner is sharing new insight into her relationship with the late Robert Kardashian Sr.

In fact, the former Olympian revealed that during the famed lawyer's 1991 divorce from Kris Jenner, Caitlyn actually went to bat for her ex-wife during her messy breakup from Robert.

"She was having a rough time with Robert in the divorce when I came into the picture," Caitlyn recalled in Peacock's new documentary House of Kardashian, streaming now. "He was doing everything to kind of make her life miserable. I saw what was going on from the outside and just said, 'This is ridiculous.' So, I called Robert up and said, 'Hey, let's go to dinner.'"

"We met on Hamburger Hamlet on Sunset Boulevard, just the two of us in a booth in the back," the 74-year-old continued. "And I basically said to him Kris is moving on. Sorry, but she's moving on. I said, 'I can take over from here. So, let's just make this final signing of the papers as simple as possible.' And he did."

Trending Stories

