The Best Gifts for Every Type of Yogi

One of the beautiful elements of yoga is that anyone can do it. And, I mean ANYONE. When I first started my yoga journey, I could barely touch my toes. Cut to 15 years later and I can bend and stretch in ways I never thought possible (brag). And over those years I've found that there are certain props and accessories that can make it easier to hit the mat, both at home and in a class setting. Whether you're shopping for yourself, a seasoned yogi, beginner, or someone who just wants to give it a try, this list has something for everyone.
From a yoga mat that will last you forever to all the props you'll ever need for practicing yoga at home, these gifts will bring joy and zen to every yoga enthusiast (hot yoga and restorative yoga lovers alike). So keep on scrolling for the best gifts for every yogi in every body. These finds will make everyone say, "Namast-yay."
Manduka PRO Yoga Mat
The Manduka PRO yoga mat is a personal selection of mine. I've had this mat for a decade and have submitted it to hot yoga, barre, pilates, and more, and it looks just as good as the day I got it. The price tag may seem high for a yoga mat, but trust me, it's worth it. The yogi in your life will thank you. It comes in seven colors and five sizes (standard yoga mat size is 68 x 24 inches). Hint: grab a mat spray for extra freshness.
ELENTURE Yoga Mat Bag
What goes with a yoga mat? A yoga mat bag. This striped one is available in 11 colors, features a slim design that fits standard mats, plus a zippered pocket for your keys, cards, or cash.
Gaiam Essentials Yoga Blocks and Strap
Every yogi's home practice could benefit from some props for modifications, stability, and balance. This set includes two foam blocks and an 8-foot strap that are ideal for yogis of any level. One reviewer reported, "These sturdy, lightweight blocks have helped me attain certain poses, and have improved my ability to attempt others. I never thought I needed these, turns out - I really did."
Benevolence LA Authentic Mexican Blanket
Another essential element to a home practice is a thick and soft yoga blanket, like this one. Similar to blocks and a strap, it can help with pose modification and be a great asset for restorative yoga. This durable blanket measures 45 x 70 inches and is available in 13 colors.
Gaiam Yoga Bolster
This yoga bolster is great for so many things. You can sit on it while meditating, give your knees a lift while lying down, use it for restorative yoga, or just drape your back over it for a relaxing stretch. Plus, you can easily remove the cover and throw it in the washing machine when it needs a refresh.
Align Ribbed High-Rise Pant 28
With a subtle ribbed texture and buttery softness, these lululemon tights will keep you supported and cool through your flow. They offer light support and a hint of a smoothing effect, plus a variety of sizes, colors, and lengths.
Theragun Mini Massage Gun, 2.0
Once class is over, this mini theragun is the ideal way to help a yogi's muscles relax. It's compact, so it's easy to travel anywhere, and includes three foam attachments for trigger points, plus large and small muscle groups. There are three speeds and reviewers report that it can last days without needing to be charged.
Inspireyes Chakra Candles, Set of 7
Whether you're meditating or practicing yoga, these chakra candles can bring a sense of calm and relaxation. The set comes with seven soy candles that each correspond to one of the chakras, and include chakra tumble stones and scents like lemongrass, coconut mango, vanilla, sea salt sage, and more, to bring calm and relaxation to your space.
Jesries Headbands, 12-Pack
These stretchy, comfortable headbands are a great way to keep any yogi's hair out of their face. They come in a pack of 12 featuring colors like white, pink, burgundy, dark green, and more, and one reviewer reported, "These are perfect for yoga or a greasy hair day. Such a good deal, I split the colors with a friend."
The Towel
There's nothing worse than getting into the flow of a yoga class and having a little sweat get in your way. Stop slipping and sliding on your mat with this absorbent microfiber towel. Just keep it on top of your mat while you practice and it will make sure you get a grip in every pose. Here's a tip: mist a little bit of water on the towel before class and you'll get an even better grip.
NewMe Fitness Yoga Pose Workout Cards
Featuring 70 sweatproof cards with illustrated poses, these cards are a great accessory for any yoga. They include nine detailed routines (which can be great to get a home practice going), and two blank cards so you can build your own flow. And if you're shopping for a yoga teacher-in-training, these cards are perfect for memorizing poses and their Sanskrit names.
ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser
Bring a calm vibe into your space with this essential oil diffuser. Just fill with water and turn on the mist. You can also set the light and add in essential oils like lemongrass, peppermint, and more (eight are included). One user reported, "It's modern, minimalist, and easy to use."
FIT Strong & Healthy Glass Water Bottle with Straw Lid, 32 fl. oz.
Keep the yogi in your life hydrated with this 32-ounce glass water bottle. It includes time markers on the side for extra motivation, two lids (a straw and flip cap) and an extra thick sleeve for protection. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe.
