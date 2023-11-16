The Masked Singer: Former NBA Superstar Unveiled as Cuddle Monster

Watch : The Masked Singer REVEALS the Doll's Celebrity Identity!

Unfortunately for Cuddle Monster, his Masked Singer performance was not a slam dunk.

An NBA legend made his debut as a Wild Card contestant on the Fox competition series' Nov. 15 episode in the biggest costume to ever grace the show's stage. However, after the retired sports star's performance of "You Got It (The Right Stuff)" by New Kids on the Block during Trolls night, he was sent packing.

Prior to his elimination, Cuddle Monster shared some clues hinting at his true identity.

"Me, a Wild Card? It's gotta be destiny because I was definitely a wild child," the celebrity shared. "I grew up in a beautiful but sometimes violent place. But lucky for me, I got out because of my passion. A generational talent as some would attest."

But amid his professional success, the star revealed he struggled with mental health issues.

"I had sponsorship deals, sneakers, even a record or two," he continued. "Despite all that fame and recognition, my trauma was keeping up with me and I couldn't fight that monster inside. I was self-destructing during the peak of my career. I couldn't figure out why I was always unhappy and defensive, so I took a giant step and asked for help."