The Masked Singer: Former NBA Superstar Unveiled as Cuddle Monster

A sports legend was revealed to be Wild Card contestant Cuddle Monster—the largest character in Masked Singer history—of the Fox competition series' Nov. 15 episode.

Unfortunately for Cuddle Monster, his Masked Singer performance was not a slam dunk.

An NBA legend made his debut as a Wild Card contestant on the Fox competition series' Nov. 15 episode in the biggest costume to ever grace the show's stage. However, after the retired sports star's performance of "You Got It (The Right Stuff)" by New Kids on the Block during Trolls night, he was sent packing.

Prior to his elimination, Cuddle Monster shared some clues hinting at his true identity.

"Me, a Wild Card? It's gotta be destiny because I was definitely a wild child," the celebrity shared. "I grew up in a beautiful but sometimes violent place. But lucky for me, I got out because of my passion. A generational talent as some would attest."

But amid his professional success, the star revealed he struggled with mental health issues.

"I had sponsorship deals, sneakers, even a record or two," he continued. "Despite all that fame and recognition, my trauma was keeping up with me and I couldn't fight that monster inside. I was self-destructing during the peak of my career. I couldn't figure out why I was always unhappy and defensive, so I took a giant step and asked for help."

Cuddle Monster then revealed he made a major change in his life.

"I learned the tools to tame the rage through meditation and positive energy," he concluded. "Never let your circumstances determine your fate. Sometimes all you need is a change of perspective and persona to let your inner cuddle monster sing."

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Michael Becker/Fox

As for the judges' suspicions, all four picked sports stars. Ken Jeong guessed Draymond Green, Robin Thicke picked Dennis Rodman, Jenny McCarthy guessed Tristan Thompson and Nicole Scherzinger chose Shaquille O'Neal.

But when it came time for the reveal, it was none other than former L.A. Lakers and Chicago Bulls forward Metta World Peace.

"It was an amazing experience," he said. "I was trying to make it fun."

The 44-year-old added that he's excited to finally tell his family about his secret gig, noting, "I can't wait for my grandbaby to see this."

Keep reading to meet the whole cast and see who is still in the competition. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

