Sunday Riley Flash Sale: Get $440 Worth of Luxe Skincare for $199

Here at E! Insider Shop, we're big fans all things skincare and makeup. While we love spending hours shopping the vast interweb for the best beauty finds, from innovative serums and hype-worthy new launches to ultra-hydrating K-beauty and trendy holiday nails, we know this isn't always the case for everyone. In particular, as we round the corner to the most wonderful (yet busiest) time of year, it can take a big investment of your time and energy to find products that work well together and are effective for your skin's needs.
If there's one brand that understands these struggles, it's Sunday Riley. If you're looking to get everything you need to achieve the bright, glowing skin of your dreams in one amazing bundle, you'll love the Sunday Riley Grand Collection Skincare Set. It comes with all six full-size pieces you need for a complete daily routine full of nourishing hydration: lactic acid treatment, brightening serum, retinoid serum, eye cream, moisturizing cream, and retinoid night oil. If you bought all these products separately form another site, it would cost $440, but you can get this set for just $199 from QVC. In the holiday spirit, this kit also makes for the perfect gift for the beauty guru in your life who's looking to upgrade their skincare game in the coming year.
Keep reading to learn more about what's included in the bundle and why so many shoppers love the results these beauty picks have given them.
Sunday Riley Grand Collection 6-Piece Skincare Kit
The Sunday Riley Grand Collection Skincare Set includes all of your Sunday Riley favorites:
- 1 oz. Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment
- 1 oz. C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum
- 1 oz. A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum
- 0.5 oz. Auto Correct Eye Cream
- 1.7 oz. Ice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream
- 0.5 oz. Luna Sleeping Retinoid Night Oil
Check out these glowing reviews from Sephora shoppers for each product included in the QVC bundle.
"This was my first expensive purchase for skincare. I have been battling cystic acne for about 5 years now. I got it under control with Accutane, but the scar damage and huge pores were still an issue. After trying facials and cleansers anyone recommended, I decided to invest and buy this product that I heard great reviews about. It has absolutely transformed my skin in one month. I recommend this to anyone who has battled with huge pores and acne scars. My before and after picture shocked me!"
"there are lots of things wrong with my face. I have pcos and that cause a lot of unwanted hair growth on my face, on top of that I have curly hair so that also cause ingrown hairs, and I have discoloration on my cheeks and chin. I absolutely hate looking in the mirror. I tried this product as a sample and in less that 7 days I have seen drastic improvement in my skin.this product should be called miracle worker. I have order several more item from this line and I am extremely eager to to see the results."
"I've been using this for 3 years and it is worth every penny. I never had a beauty routine prior to using this. But after receiving a sample I immediately saw a difference in my skin. It was plumper and smoother and has faded my dark scars. If I didn't constantly pick my face, I would have no scars at all haha. Yes it's expensive but it has transformed my skin and I get so many compliments. My skin is smooth and always ready for makeup!"
"Wow! I am obsessed with this stuff. Some serums you try and they don't really make that much of an impression but this one did right off the bat. It makes your skin dewy immediately, the smell is fantastic, and it has helped with my redness and skin texture."
"One of my favorite products! Skin radiates when using this product. I've been using it for 2+ years and it's a staple for me for a reason! Amazing feeling applying and visible results"
"I have been trying out all the vitamin c products and this is my favorite. I have had colleagues ask me for my dermatologist because they love how my skin has brightened. It's all CEO 15%. I have tried all the vitamin c products and this one has the right % for me and smells good - which is important to me."
"I really love this product! Its the most hydrating retinoid I have ever used. Where most retinoids leave skin peeling and irritated with every day use this leaves my skin soft, plumped and smooth. I have used this product everyday and have had absolutely no irritation or adverse reactions. This serum is light weight and sinks into skin nicely with no greasy feeling and barely has any scent to it. It has worked well to smooth and even out my skin tone. It helps eliminate redness and has helps soften away my fine lines fairly well. Also does not clog up pores or cause break outs. This has become my favorite retinoid product so far and I have used many. If you have had bad luck with harsh retinoids before I would definitely give this one a try!"
"I am 51 yrs young. If I could give this 10 stars I would. 2 days in and my skin is changing for the better!! I have a dark spot on my left cheek. amazingly its fading already. I LOVE how gentle this product is BUT powerful! I highly recommend this!!!!!!!! It is not tacky, stinky or any of the things some say...just results!"
"I'm a retinol pro and have been using the prescription version for more than 10 years. Not anymore. I initially received this as a sample and loved it immediately but the price scared me off. After going back to my Rx retinol and other drug store versions, I couldn't stop thinking of my A+ soulmate, my skincare goddess. So I budgeted then took the plunge. No regrets. It does EXACTLY what it says it does. Ex act ly. She's expensive but she's worth it and so am I."
"Normally I would refrain from writing a review unless I had used a product for several weeks to months, but this is frankly amazing stuff. While I can't attest to any long term repair, it's incredible for the short term. I have tried myriads of products for creasing/puffiness, nothing really works...until now. I dotted a bit on around my orbital bone under the eye and went to pick out my clothes, returning to finish my makeup 5-10 minutes later and the area was visibly smoother and puffiness almost completely gone. It was very noticeable, not a slight change, I could not believe it, I seriously need to take before and after pics. I will never, ever be without this. I used one pump for under both eyes, this may be pricy but I can see it lasting a good while. Don't hesitate, try this."
"I just recently starting trying and falling in love w. this whole brand and when I saw this product on the rouge pre order I knew I had to jump on it. I don't have puffiness issues but I do have fine lines and dark circles. I'm a makeup and skincare junkie so it's safe to say I've tried all sorts of products and nothing comes close to comparing with this. Dark circles are both a hereditary and dietary/sleeping habit issue so it's hard to fix the it but this product does ,I kid u not. I figured it would help people with puffiness and lines but I dabbed it on my eyes and went to grab my tooth brush and as I brushed I watched my under eye area brighten immediately! Insane! And it only takes less than one full pump to do both eyes so the 65 dollar price tag is more than reasonable! It's not greasy at all so I can wear it under my makeup and not worry about it causing any creasing too! I can't praise this line enough especially this product, the ceramic slip face wash, and the Luna sleeping oil. Thank god for Sunday Riley!"
"I am loving this eye cream! It has helped with puffiness on my upper eyelid tremendously and had helped my dehydrated under eye area so much! One of the biggest things for me is that it doesn't cause any irritation. 90% of eye creams I try make my eyes burn and water even if I apply the smallest amount, but this one doesn't irritate at all!!"
"This cream feels great. It kind of the same consistency as the La Mer cream, you have to work it in a little, but it feels so good. The smell is nice too. Nothing medicinal or overpowering. I was waiting for SR to come out with some products for dry skin!!! I'm so happy about this."
"Miracle cream. I almost never take the time to review products but I had to make time for this. I had overdone it a bit with Retin A and my skin was VERY dehydrated, tight, red and itchy. It's been like this for almost two weeks and in one night after using ICE it has improved 95%."
"I've tried the dewy skin cream, DE La La with ceramides, iT Cosmetics Secret Sauce, DHC extra night time moisture and this has them all beat! This cream is thick and heavy, so I wouldn't recommend it for under makeup, but it's a heavenly night cream. It smells great and this jar is very likely to last you a very long time, as a little goes a long way. I'm never buying all those other creams again. This one is a winner! It's especially nice after I use my glamglow exfoliating mask. It restores moisture and rebuilds your moisture barrier after using acids or scrubs. Highly recommend!"
"I am 51, with dry flaky skin, and hormonal breakouts. Newest wrinkles are "outer marionette" lines. After 3 nights use, they are gone. This is the first product I have tried that has shown real results. I'm very surprised! It's plumped up my skin and hasn't burned or created red dry patches."
"This oil is seriously one of the best things to happen to my skincare routine in a long time. I noticed results by the next morning after use. Reduced redness from my blemishes and helped them heal up much faster. Hydrates but isn't greasy at all. I do have dry skin and didn't have any trouble with it bothering my skin. I also have sensitive skin and it hasn't broken me out or given me any bumps or irritation."
"Literally a game changer for me. I struggle with acne, cysts, acne scarring, uneven skin tone, wrinkles, etc. These are my results after just TWO weeks of use (Good Genes and Luna). I'm so pleased with the Sunday Riley products. I don't like to spend this kind of money on things for myself, but it was so worth it! I'm hooked! It moisturizes my skin without clogging my pores, helps to minimize scarring and pores, evens my tone, softens some of my wrinkle areas, smooths and softens my skins texture, minimizes breakouts (my skin did purge the first week), and so much more. I was nervous about it being an "oil" since my skin is combination (leans more towards very oily though), but it has been wonderful. Love it!"
