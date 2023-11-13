Hairstylist Chris Appleton Files for Divorce From Lukas Gage After Nearly 7 Months of Marriage

Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage are checking out of married life.
The celebrity hairstylist has filed for divorce from The White Lotus actor on Nov. 13, nearly seven months after they tied the knot in Las Vegas.
In court documents obtained by E! News, Chris cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split and lists their date of separation as Nov. 10.
The filing also revealed the former couple had a plan in case they went their separate ways, noting "Pursuant to the parties' Postnuptial Agreement executed May 3, 2023, the parties waived spousal support."
In fact, it was Chris' friend Kim Kardashian who encouraged the pair to get a prenup before their April wedding, which she officiated at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Sin City April 22. And The Kardashians cameras were rolling as the Color Wow Global Creative Director and Euphoria alum tied the knot, with Kim bestowing her advice during the Nov. 9 episode.
Chris confirmed the nuptials on Instagram April 26, sharing shots of the trio with Shania Twain, who performed at the intimate ceremony.
"We did it," Chris captioned his post. "Big thank you to @kimkardashian & @shaniatwain."
Lukas also gushed over his then-husband on his own page, cheekily writing beneath the same set of photos, "Ring finger where the rock is."
The pair first sparked romance rumors after a series of outings last spring—including a trip to Mexico and the Vanity Fair and TikTok's Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood event—but Lukas remained tight-lipped about his relationship status.
"If they want to think that, they can," he told The New York Times of online chatter in an interview published March 9. "I'm a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody's business and nothing can be sacred. It's a weird line that I'm still trying to figure out."
That same month, Lukas gushed over Chris while reflecting on their whirlwind romance.
"I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love," he told Today. "He's a good-looking man. Something about being in London, I got a taste of the Brits and couldn't help myself."
As for Chris, he revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show a few weeks later that he's "very much in love."
"I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special," he told host Drew Barrymore. "Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special so."
