Hairstylist Chris Appleton Files for Divorce From Lukas Gage After Nearly 7 Months of Marriage

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton filed for divorce from husband Lukas Gage on Nov. 13 after nearly seven months of marriage.

Watch: Chris Appleton & Lukas Gage's Las Vegas Wedding With Kim Kardashian

Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage are checking out of married life.

The celebrity hairstylist has filed for divorce from The White Lotus actor on Nov. 13, nearly seven months after they tied the knot in Las Vegas.

In court documents obtained by E! News, Chris cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split and lists their date of separation as Nov. 10.

The filing also revealed the former couple had a plan in case they went their separate ways, noting "Pursuant to the parties' Postnuptial Agreement executed May 3, 2023, the parties waived spousal support."

In fact, it was Chris' friend Kim Kardashian who encouraged the pair to get a prenup before their April wedding, which she officiated at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Sin City April 22. And The Kardashians cameras were rolling as the Color Wow Global Creative Director and Euphoria alum tied the knot, with Kim bestowing her advice during the Nov. 9 episode.

photos
Kim Kardashian's Night Out With Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage

Chris confirmed the nuptials on Instagram April 26, sharing shots of the trio with Shania Twain, who performed at the intimate ceremony.

"We did it," Chris captioned his post. "Big thank you to @kimkardashian & @shaniatwain."

Lukas also gushed over his then-husband on his own page, cheekily writing beneath the same set of photos, "Ring finger where the rock is."

The pair first sparked romance rumors after a series of outings last spring—including a trip to Mexico and the Vanity Fair and TikTok's Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood event—but Lukas remained tight-lipped about his relationship status.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

"If they want to think that, they can," he told The New York Times of online chatter in an interview published March 9. "I'm a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody's business and nothing can be sacred. It's a weird line that I'm still trying to figure out." 

That same month, Lukas gushed over Chris while reflecting on their whirlwind romance.

"I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love," he told Today. "He's a good-looking man. Something about being in London, I got a taste of the Brits and couldn't help myself."

As for Chris, he revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show a few weeks later that he's "very much in love." 

"I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special," he told host Drew Barrymore. "Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special so."

For a look back at Lukas and Chris' cutest photos, keep reading...

Instagram
Time to Check-In: They're Engaged!

Just weeks after confirming their romance, the You actor and celeb hairdresser got engaged, a source confirmed to E! News April 5.

Instagram
Best in Snow

The celebrity hairstylist shared a sweet snap of the pair from a ski vacation to Instagram March 23.

Instagram
Apple of Each Other's Eye

In late March, Chris captioned a series of photos from their recent getaways together: "Apple of my eye." His post came just days after he confirmed their romance, gushing that he's "very happy" and "very much in love."

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Stepping Out in Style

Shortly after their vacation, the pair attended the Vanity Fair and TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles on March 8.

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

After the White Lotus star shared photos from their getaway, Chris complimented the actor by writing in the comments section alongside a heart emoji, "Stud."

 

instagram.com/lukasgage
Turning Up the Heat

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton first sparked romance rumors when they posted photos from their vacation to Mexico together in late February.

