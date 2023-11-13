Hairstylist Chris Appleton Files for Divorce From Lukas Gage After Nearly 7 Months of Marriage

Watch : Chris Appleton & Lukas Gage's Las Vegas Wedding With Kim Kardashian

Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage are checking out of married life.

The celebrity hairstylist has filed for divorce from The White Lotus actor on Nov. 13, nearly seven months after they tied the knot in Las Vegas.

In court documents obtained by E! News, Chris cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split and lists their date of separation as Nov. 10.

The filing also revealed the former couple had a plan in case they went their separate ways, noting "Pursuant to the parties' Postnuptial Agreement executed May 3, 2023, the parties waived spousal support."

In fact, it was Chris' friend Kim Kardashian who encouraged the pair to get a prenup before their April wedding, which she officiated at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Sin City April 22. And The Kardashians cameras were rolling as the Color Wow Global Creative Director and Euphoria alum tied the knot, with Kim bestowing her advice during the Nov. 9 episode.