How Lisa Rinna's New Era Is All About Taking Risks and Embracing Change

Watch : Lisa Rinna Gushes Over Beyonce & Erika Jayne Concerts

Lisa Rinna is owning her new era—and she's not paying lip service either.

Less than a year after announcing her exit on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa has pushed the boundaries even further with her fashion, beauty and career.

"I feel really proud to express myself the way that I want to at 60 years old," the Rinna Beauty founder exclusively told E! News while promoting her new Thick Sticks collection. "I never limit myself, and being able to take the risks, have fun with fabulous people, it just translates into who I am at this moment."

As she put it, "I don't really think about it too much—I just do it!"

If anyone knows what it's like to step outside of the box, it's the Melrose Place actress. But taking a huge leap of faith, like exiting the Bravo series in January, isn't always an easy decision.

"It's real scary and it's hard," Lisa confessed. "After eight years, to make a change like that, it changes your life when you leave a job that you've had for that long."