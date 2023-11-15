How Lisa Rinna's New Era Is All About Taking Risks and Embracing Change

Lisa Rinna is owning her new era—and she's not paying lip service either.
Less than a year after announcing her exit on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa has pushed the boundaries even further with her fashion, beauty and career.
"I feel really proud to express myself the way that I want to at 60 years old," the Rinna Beauty founder exclusively told E! News while promoting her new Thick Sticks collection. "I never limit myself, and being able to take the risks, have fun with fabulous people, it just translates into who I am at this moment."
As she put it, "I don't really think about it too much—I just do it!"
If anyone knows what it's like to step outside of the box, it's the Melrose Place actress. But taking a huge leap of faith, like exiting the Bravo series in January, isn't always an easy decision.
"It's real scary and it's hard," Lisa confessed. "After eight years, to make a change like that, it changes your life when you leave a job that you've had for that long."
However, the reality TV star pointed out that it's essential to evolve.
"You just have to do it," she encouraged. "At the end of the day, you have to go with your gut. Because you know when you need to leave something, you know when it's time to change—it's just that fear gets in the way."
But the way Lisa sees it, when one door closes, another will open.
"Life and business are about taking risks," she shared. "I always think that even if I make a mistake and did something that didn't work out, that'll lead me to the next thing. Face your fears and go with your gut."
In fact, the Days of Our Lives star's new chapter includes returning to her acting roots.
"I feel so lucky and so grateful," she said, before noting her role on American Horror Stories. "And I like Sheila Klein, she's a tough b---h. I prepared eight years for Sheila Klein. [laughs] I'm just really happy to be acting."
And while Lisa may have served up plenty of drama on RHOBH, she's eager to play a femme fatale on the big screen.
"I want to do things that I've not done yet," she revealed, "Like, I'd love to do a horror film, I want to play a murderer. I want to do things that are just way outside the box."
While she's manifesting future projects and hoping to check off career goals, Lisa's all about embracing the moment.
After all, she explained, "It's really important to follow my heart."