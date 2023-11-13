Why Jacob Elordi Is Throwing Shade at "Ridiculous" Kissing Booth Movies

Watch : Jacob Elordi Thinks Elvis Comparisons Are "F--king Absurd"

Jacob Elordi was more than ready to kiss Noah Flynn goodbye.

Though the Kissing Booth films were nothing short of a fan-favorite on Netflix, the 26-year-old—who costarred alongside Joey King in all three installments—revealed he wasn't quite as keen on the rom-com trilogy.

"I didn't want to make those movies before I made those movies," he told GQ in an article published Nov. 13. "Those movies are ridiculous. They're not universal. They're an escape."

And while some may chalk the experience up to a "one for them, one for me" situation, which sees actors sign on for more commercially successful movies before stepping into roles they're more passionate about, the Australia native doesn't quite agree.

"Because it can become 15 for them, none for you," Jacob noted. "You have no original ideas and you're dead inside. So, it's a fine dance. My ‘one for them,' I've done it."

And since doing just that, the Euphoria star has gone on to star in other films, most recently stepping into the blue suede shoes as Elvis Presley for Sofia Coppola's Priscilla.