Why Jacob Elordi Is Throwing Shade at "Ridiculous" Kissing Booth Movies

Jacob Elordi was more than ready to kiss Noah Flynn goodbye.
Though the Kissing Booth films were nothing short of a fan-favorite on Netflix, the 26-year-old—who costarred alongside Joey King in all three installments—revealed he wasn't quite as keen on the rom-com trilogy.
"I didn't want to make those movies before I made those movies," he told GQ in an article published Nov. 13. "Those movies are ridiculous. They're not universal. They're an escape."
And while some may chalk the experience up to a "one for them, one for me" situation, which sees actors sign on for more commercially successful movies before stepping into roles they're more passionate about, the Australia native doesn't quite agree.
"Because it can become 15 for them, none for you," Jacob noted. "You have no original ideas and you're dead inside. So, it's a fine dance. My ‘one for them,' I've done it."
And since doing just that, the Euphoria star has gone on to star in other films, most recently stepping into the blue suede shoes as Elvis Presley for Sofia Coppola's Priscilla.
It's a role that Jacob admits he thought twice about taking so soon after Austin Butler's Oscar-nominated portrayal in Baz Luhrmann's 2022 film Elvis.
"It certainly crossed my mind briefly before I'd read the script," he explained. "I don't want to tell the same story over, especially because he did such a fine job of portraying this man."
However, he noted that this film "it's a completely different thing."
"And it's terribly exciting, too, running into the fire a little bit," Jacob continued. "I can't think of anything more exhilarating."
As for a role that's less exhilarating for the actor? Well, let's just say Jacob won't be racing into the MCU, or any superhero movie for that matter, anytime soon.
"Obviously anything can happen, but at this stage in my life, I don't see myself having any interest in that," he shared. "I like to make what I would watch, and I get very restless watching those movies."
In fact, the Saltburn star revealed he was asked to read for Superman—and yes, he kindly turned down the chance at a double identity.
"That was immediately, ‘No, thank you,'" he explained. "That's too much. That's too dark for me."
