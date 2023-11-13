Bobby Berk Leaving Queer Eye After Season 8

After six years on Queer Eye, Bobby Berk will exit the Netflix series when the upcoming eighth season wraps. Though, as he noted in his announcement, it wasn't an easy decision.

By Jess Cohen Nov 13, 2023 6:41 PMTags
TVCelebritiesNetflixQueer Eye
Watch: Bobby Berk Talks Great Feeling on "Queer Eye" Emmy Nomination

A member of the Fab 5 is saying goodbye to Queer Eye.

Bobby Berk is officially leaving the Netflix series after season eight, the designer—who stars on the show alongside Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness—announced Nov. 13. 

"It's not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one," he wrote on Instagram. "Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon."

In his social media message to fans, Bobby, who serves as the interior design expert, reflected on his time on the Emmy-winning series.

"The love that I have received from you all over the last 6 years has been absolutely surreal," he shared. "You have tuned in and been dedicated fans and together we were able to share the healing powers of design. I learned from you all about kindness, love and acceptance and that has changed my life for the better."

photos
The Cast of Queer Eye's Best Friend Moments

"The way you have embraced me and accepted me for who I am is something that l will truly carry with me for the rest of my life," he continued. "Throughout these years, you, the die-hard fans of Queer Eye, have all shared so many stories with me about how the show has touched your lives and I could not be more grateful to each and every one of you for being brave enough to share your experiences."

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Netflix)

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Runs and Kisses Travis Kelce After Buenos Aires Concert

2

Euphoria Producer Kevin Turen Dead at 44

3
Exclusive

Here Are the Contenders to Be the First Golden Bachelorette

After sharing the news, Bobby received a flood of comments from his fans and costars.

"@bobby we are #ForeverTheFab5 | no matter what," Karamo wrote. "I'm about to be a Netflix's door & e-mails telling them you can't leave! Who is coming with me? I love you!"

Antoni commented, "#foreverthefab5 indeed, and don't forget it," while JVN left three heart emojis.

Netflix

The official Queer Eye Instagram account also thanked Bobby for everything he's done.

"We appreciate the heart and dedication he has brought to Queer Eye," the message read, "and wish him the very best."

But perhaps hairstylist Jen Atkin said it best. "Let me add my voice to the hundreds of thousands: Your love and light and kindness made this show beautiful," she wrote. "People became more beautiful under the weight of the love you showed every single person. Well done, friend. You leave a profound legacy."

Queer Eye's eighth season premieres Jan. 24 on Netflix. To see more 2024 premiere dates, keep reading...

Freeform/Disney

Good Trouble (Freeform) - Jan. 2

Fan-favorite drama Good Trouble will return on Tuesday, Jan. 2. The series follows the 20-something residents of Los Angeles’ The Coterie. Series star and executive producer Cierra Ramirez will go behind the camera this season as she makes her directorial debut in an upcoming episode. This season, the roommates will face their toughest obstacles yet as they’re confronted with evolving relationship challenges and new career opportunities. Through highs and lows, romance and heartbreak, The Coterie crew will lean on each other while they navigate the next stage of adulthood.

Michael Desmond/Netlfix

The Brothers Sun (Netflix) - Jan. 4

When the head of a powerful Taiwanese triad is shot by a mysterious assassin, his eldest son, legendary killer Charles “Chairleg” Sun (Justin Chien) heads to Los Angeles to protect his mother, Eileen (Michelle Yeoh), and his naive younger brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li)—who’s been completely sheltered from the truth of his family until now. 

Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

2024 Golden Globes - Jan. 7

The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards return Sunday, Jan. 7. A broadcast network has not yet been announced.

Michele K. Short/HBO

True Detective: Night Country (HBO) - Jan. 14

When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

Hulu/Disney

Death and Other Details (Hulu) - Jan. 16

Set amidst the glamor of the global elite, Death and Other Details centers on the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott (Violett Beane), who finds herself in the wrong place/wrong time (okay, it was kinda her fault) and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery. The setting? A lavishly restored Mediterranean ocean liner. Suspects? Every pampered guest and every exhausted crew member. The problem? To prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises—Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin), the world’s greatest detective. 

Scott McDermott/Hulu/Disney

Life & Beth (Hulu) - Feb. 16

As Beth (Amy Schumer) and John’s (Michael Cera) relationship grows more serious, Beth begins to examine the possibilities of marriage and having a family as she and John seek answers for their communication problems. Is Beth’s traumatic history with men, and people she trusted from her youth destined to repeat itself? And what is triggering her fears? Beth does her best to keep her relationships alive while struggling to support friends and family who are all facing their own problems while entering their fourth decade.

AppleTV+

Masters of the Air (AppleTV+) - Jan. 26

Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, Masters of the Air follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of Masters of the Air. Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Runs and Kisses Travis Kelce After Buenos Aires Concert

2
Exclusive

Here Are the Contenders to Be the First Golden Bachelorette

3

Euphoria Producer Kevin Turen Dead at 44

4

Hilarie Burton Predicts Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Engagement by May

5

Bobby Berk Leaving Queer Eye After Season 8