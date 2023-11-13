Bobby Berk Leaving Queer Eye After Season 8

Watch : Bobby Berk Talks Great Feeling on "Queer Eye" Emmy Nomination

A member of the Fab 5 is saying goodbye to Queer Eye.

Bobby Berk is officially leaving the Netflix series after season eight, the designer—who stars on the show alongside Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness—announced Nov. 13.

"It's not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one," he wrote on Instagram. "Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon."

In his social media message to fans, Bobby, who serves as the interior design expert, reflected on his time on the Emmy-winning series.

"The love that I have received from you all over the last 6 years has been absolutely surreal," he shared. "You have tuned in and been dedicated fans and together we were able to share the healing powers of design. I learned from you all about kindness, love and acceptance and that has changed my life for the better."