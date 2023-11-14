Samuel Haskell, Son of Hollywood Agent, Arrested in Murder Case After Female Torso Is Found Near Dumpster

The son of a Hollywood agent has been arrested in connection to a grisly killing.
Samuel Haskell, the 35-year-old son of former agent and former Miss America CEO Sam Haskell III, was arrested on suspicion of murder after a female torso was found wrapped in a plastic bag near a dumpster located in Encino, Calif., a neighborhood northwest of Hollywood, Los Angeles Police Department announced in a Nov. 9 press release.
On Nov. 13, Haskell was charged with three counts of murder and, if convicted, will face a maximum sentence of life without parole, per a L.A. District Attorney's Office press release.
Though the human remains have not been identified, police said they discovered evidence at the scene leading them to the home where Samuel resides with his kids as well as his wife Mei Li Haskell, 37, and her parents Gaoshan Li, 71, and Yanxiang Wang, 64.
Upon arrival, LAPD Det. Efren Gutierrez said investigators found "evidence of a crime" and "blood evidence" inside the house, with Samuel's wife and his in-laws nowhere to be found.
"The reason we're concerned with their whereabouts is they would normally be home during these hours," Gutierrez said during a press conference on the night of Nov. 9. "Attempts have been made to contact them by cell phone—no answer. Same with Mei, she is unaccounted for."
Samuel and Mei Li share three sons, who were found to be under the care of family members during the investigation. They have since been placed in the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services, according to ABC7.
Inmate records reviewed by E! News show that Samuel is currently being held without bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown L.A. A court appearance has been scheduled for Nov. 13.
It is unclear if he has obtained legal representation who can speak on his behalf.
The video director's father Sam is a former senior executive at William Morris, who was previously an agent for George Clooney, Dolly Parton, Whoopi Goldberg and Kathie Lee Gifford, according to CNN. In addition, he also served on the board of the Miss America organization for over a decade before stepping down as CEO in 2017.
As police continue to their investigation, they are seeking the public's help in locating Mei Li and her parents. Investigators are also searching for the whereabouts of two missing vehicles: a white VW Tiguan with the license 9ANC890 and a white 2014 Nissan Pathfinder with the license 7FRM190.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division, Homicide Special Section at 213-486-6890 or 1-877-527-3247 during non-business hours and weekend. Anonymous tips are also being accepted at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) and www.lacrimestoppers.org.
This story was updated on Nov. 13, 2023, at 4:46 p.m. PT after charges were announced by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.