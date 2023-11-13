Rihanna's Honey Blonde Hair Transformation Will Lift You Up

Watch : Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Introduce New Baby in Photoshoot!

Go ahead and take a bow for Rihanna's dramatic new look.

While the multihyphenate is known for repeatedly changing her fashion and makeup, she recently made the bold move to switch up her signature black locks. During a dinner date with friends in Los Angeles on Nov. 9, Rihanna casually debuted her honey blonde hair transformation.

For her late-night outing, the Fenty Beauty founder showcased her bright tresses and dark roots by rocking a textured blowout. And in true Rihanna fashion, the rest of her ensemble was anything but basic. She paired her new hair color with a light brown trench coat that perfectly coordinated with her honey blonde 'do, a gray hoodie and dark-washed jeans that featured artwork on the thighs.

As for the "Lift Me Up" singer's accessories? She opted for eye-catching pieces, wearing snakeskin-printed heels, a vibrant emerald green handbag and a glossy brown lip.