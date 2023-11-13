Rihanna's Honey Blonde Hair Transformation Will Lift You Up

Rihanna is no stranger to experimenting with her style, but instead of taking a fashion risk, she decided to switch up her signature black hair color for something brighter.

Go ahead and take a bow for Rihanna's dramatic new look.

While the multihyphenate is known for repeatedly changing her fashion and makeup, she recently made the bold move to switch up her signature black locks. During a dinner date with friends in Los Angeles on Nov. 9, Rihanna casually debuted her honey blonde hair transformation.

For her late-night outing, the Fenty Beauty founder showcased her bright tresses and dark roots by rocking a textured blowout. And in true Rihanna fashion, the rest of her ensemble was anything but basic. She paired her new hair color with a light brown trench coat that perfectly coordinated with her honey blonde 'do, a gray hoodie and dark-washed jeans that featured artwork on the thighs.

As for the "Lift Me Up" singer's accessories? She opted for eye-catching pieces, wearing snakeskin-printed heels, a vibrant emerald green handbag and a glossy brown lip.

While Rihanna isn't afraid to take risks with her hair—after all, she's donned everything from fiery red tresses to a pixie cut—she hadn't switched up her signature black style in years.

However, the superstar's latest transformation might be a sign she's entering a new era.

Back in October, just two months after welcoming her second child in August with A$AP Rocky, Rihanna was swapped out her black locks for brown strands. At the time, 35-year-old, who shares sons RZA and Riot Rose with A$AP, stepped out in a stylish body-hugging look and a lighter 'do to celebrate the rapper's 34th birthday.

And while motherhood has certainly inspired Rihanna to experiment with her style more, her makeup artist Priscilla Ono revealed the singer is a risk-taker at heart.

"Nothing's changed," Priscilla exclusively told E! News in August. "With her makeup, she wants to have fun and she's always going to have that out-of-the-box mentality. And the great thing about working with Rihanna is she doesn't like to do the same look twice. She's always going to pressure me to do something different." 

Of course, the certified bad gal isn't the only celebrity to change her beauty style. Keep reading to see all of the epic hair transformations.

