Get In on the Celeb-Loved Family Holiday Pajamas Trend With These Festive Picks

Channel Mariah Carey, Alix Earle, Patrick Mahomes, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and more stars with matching family pajamas for Christmas and Hanukkah.

Shop Matching Family Pajamas Shop Matching Family Pajamas Mariah Carey Patrick Mahomes Brittany Mahomes Alix EarleE! News Illustration / Photos Courtesy of The Children's Place, Theo Wenner/ SKIMS, PJ Place

I'm not trying to skip over Thanksgiving, but it's hard not to get excited for Christmas and Hanukkah. If you are in the mood to start prepping for some festive, holiday fun, why not shop for some matching family pajamas? It's never too soon to start getting ready, right?

Take a cue from your favorite celebrities this holiday season with these pajama sets worn by the queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, and her two kids. Get cozy SKIMS ensembles from the campaign starring Patrick Mahomes, his wife Brittany Mahomes, and their two children. Feel like a trendsetter with these stylish sets modeled by TikTok sensation Alix Earle and her sister Ashtin EarleKatherine Schwarzenegger and her daughters Eloise and Lyla looked adorable in their coordinated looks.

If you want to coordinate a family look with all your relatives (including pets!), you'll love these E! Shopping Editor-approved finds from Hanna Andersson, Target, SKIMS, PJ Place, Amazon, Old Navy, The Children's Place, Cleobella, and Petite Plume.

Mariah Carey x The Children's Place Family Pajamas

Mariah Carey and her kids Moroccan and Monroe got festive in the 2023 holiday campaign for The Children's Place, which is a go-to destination for family sleepwear.

E! Illustration/ Photos Courtesy of The Children's Place

The Children's Place Family Pajamas

Channel Mariah Carey and her adorable family with a wide selection of matching PJs from The Children's Place.

The Children's Place Family Pajamas at Amazon

In addition to the fabulous picks from The Children's Place website, you can also buy so many festive sets on Amazon.

E! Illustration/ Photos Courtesy of The Children's Place

The Children's Place Kids' Family Matching, Festive Christmas Pajama Sets, Cotton

Add some bright colors to your holiday wardrobe with these incredibly comfy pajama sets. This style comes in 24 colors with adult, children, and toddler sizing. Amazon shoppers left 2,400+ 5-star reviews on these adorable sets.

$7-$50
Amazon

The Children's Place Baby Family Matching, Hanukkah Pajama Sets, Cotton

You'll want to wear these festive pajamas for all eight nights of Hanukkah. 

$13-$50
Amazon

Alix Earle and Ashtin Earle x The PJ Place Pajamas

Influencer Alix Earle and her sister Ashtin Earle prove that matching with your family can be so chic.

E! Illustration/ Photos Courtesy of PJ Place

PJ Place Pajamas

I am obsessed with this PJ Place Campaign. The all-red set works all year long (PS, they come in green too). The navy blue holly print brings a sophisticated spin to your standard holiday sleepwear. 

More
PJ Place

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes x SKIMS Family Pajamas

Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS nailed it again with yet another stellar holiday campaign featuring the beloved Mahomes family.

E! Illustration; Photos Courtesy of Theo Wenner/ SKIMS

SKIMS Family Holiday Pajamas

Who says all-black can't be festive? If you want to coordinate with your fam, there are lots of colorful options from SKIMS. There are even some options for your pets. SKIMS has a whole section in its holiday shop devoted to family matching. 

Shop
Now

Katherine Schwarzenegger x Cleobella Family Pajamas

Katherine Schwarzenegger has you covered with all your holiday looks with dresses, aprons, oven mitts, and family pajamas— obviously. 

E! Illustration; Photos Courtesy of Cindy Gold/ Cleobella

Katherine Schwarzenegger x Cleobella Holiday Collection- The Ojai Pajama Set

If you love family matching and you want to switch things up from traditional color schemes, Katherine's Cleobella collab comes through. 

Hanna Andersson Family Pajamas

Hanna Andersson is iconic for its family pajama sets. They are thoughtful designed with fabrics that are hypoallergenic and eczema-friendly. If you're in the mood to fan out, there are some options for Harry Potter, Pokemon, Disney, and Star Wars.

E! Illustration/ Photos Courtesy of Hanna Andersson

Hanna Andersson Rainbow Hanukkah Matching Family Pajamas

Light up the holiday season with these colorful Hanukkah pajamas. Plus, there are so many additional festive sets.

Pajamagram Family Pajamas

Pajamagram is a brand you can rely on with affordable options to outfit your entire family. Plus, you can't beat that fast Prime Shipping from Amazon (click here for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime) 

E! Illustration/ Photos Courtesy of Pajamagram

PajamaGram Christmas Pajamas For Family

Red and green plaid is such an iconic look. These timeless sets are available in three styles with options for everyone. PS, there are 2 additional colorways to choose from.

PajamaGram Christmas Pajamas For Family

Create lasting memories with these polished, striped pajamas. If you love this style, but you want to check out another pattern, there are 2 additional picks. 

Honest Baby Family Pajamas

Jessica Alba's Honest Baby pajamas are from comfortable organic materials that you will adore.

Honest Baby Holiday Pajamas

There are so many cute patterns that it's tough to choose a favorite. Thankfully, these Honest Baby styles are available at an affordable price point. This Hanukkah set is a great pick. 

Sleepyhead Family Pajamas

These Amazon must-haves include styles for the whole family under $26. You really can't beat that price point, right?

E! Illustration/ Photos Courtesy of Sleepyheads

Sleepyheads Holiday Family Matching PJ Sets

Do something truly unique and so you with this fun tie dye set.

Swomog Family Pajamas

Swomog is one of the most popular pajama brands on Amazon, but they really come through for the winter holidays.

Swomog Family Matching Pajamas Set

If you love a button-down look for your family holiday card, these are available in lots of fabrics and colors. The silky sets are just so next-level.

Swomog Matching Family Pajamas Sets

This wouldn't be a holiday roundup without some onesies. These are just as cute as they are comfy and there are lots of colorways.

Sunnybuy Family Pajamas

No one wants to feel constricted in their sleepwear. Sunnybuy pajamas are breathable, lightweight, stretchy, and soft. 

E! Illustration/ Photos Courtesy of SUNNYBUY

Sunnybuy Matching Family Christmas Pajamas Set

I am obsessed with these pajamas because the lights look connected when you stand next to your coordinated family members. There are lots of other colors to choose from too. 

Target Family Pajamas

Yes, Target is the go-to place for just about everything— including family pajamas.

Target Family Pajamas

Target has so many holiday pajamas for men, women, children, toddlers, babies, and pets. There are inclusive sizes for the adult versions too.

Petite Plume Family Pajamas

Take your sleepwear to the next level with sophisticated, yet whimsical,  holiday collections from Petite Plume.

E! Illustration/ Photos Courtesy of Petite Plume

Petite Plume Family Pajamas

You can count on Petite Plume for classic looks in luxurious fabrics. Your family thank you for these gifts, for sure. 

Old Navy Family Pajamas

Shoppers look forward to Old Navy's family pajamas collection every holiday season (and I'm one of those annual customers, by the way). These comfy, durable styles are high-quality and will last you for many holiday seasons to come.

Old Navy Holiday Family Pajamas

Old Navy has lots of fun PJs for Christmas, Hanukkah, and the rest of the winter season. You'll love these picks for adults, kids, babies, and toddlers.

When is Hanukkah 2023?

Hanukkah is an eight-night holiday, which begins on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

When is Christmas 2023?

Christmas Day is on Monday, December 25, 2023 with Christmas Eve on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

What are the best stores to buy family pajamas? 

If you want to coordinate your sleepwear, there are so many great family pajamas at Hanna AnderssonTargetSKIMSPJ PlaceAmazonOld NavyThe Children's PlaceCleobella, and Petite Plume.

Still shopping for pajamas? These silky sets are so fashionable you can wear them as outfits when you leave the house.

