Get In on the Celeb-Loved Family Holiday Pajamas Trend With These Festive Picks

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I'm not trying to skip over Thanksgiving, but it's hard not to get excited for Christmas and Hanukkah. If you are in the mood to start prepping for some festive, holiday fun, why not shop for some matching family pajamas? It's never too soon to start getting ready, right?
Take a cue from your favorite celebrities this holiday season with these pajama sets worn by the queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, and her two kids. Get cozy SKIMS ensembles from the campaign starring Patrick Mahomes, his wife Brittany Mahomes, and their two children. Feel like a trendsetter with these stylish sets modeled by TikTok sensation Alix Earle and her sister Ashtin Earle. Katherine Schwarzenegger and her daughters Eloise and Lyla looked adorable in their coordinated looks.
If you want to coordinate a family look with all your relatives (including pets!), you'll love these E! Shopping Editor-approved finds from Hanna Andersson, Target, SKIMS, PJ Place, Amazon, Old Navy, The Children's Place, Cleobella, and Petite Plume.
Mariah Carey x The Children's Place Family Pajamas
Mariah Carey and her kids Moroccan and Monroe got festive in the 2023 holiday campaign for The Children's Place, which is a go-to destination for family sleepwear.
The Children's Place Family Pajamas
Channel Mariah Carey and her adorable family with a wide selection of matching PJs from The Children's Place.
The Children's Place Family Pajamas at Amazon
In addition to the fabulous picks from The Children's Place website, you can also buy so many festive sets on Amazon.
The Children's Place Kids' Family Matching, Festive Christmas Pajama Sets, Cotton
Add some bright colors to your holiday wardrobe with these incredibly comfy pajama sets. This style comes in 24 colors with adult, children, and toddler sizing. Amazon shoppers left 2,400+ 5-star reviews on these adorable sets.
The Children's Place Baby Family Matching, Hanukkah Pajama Sets, Cotton
You'll want to wear these festive pajamas for all eight nights of Hanukkah.
Alix Earle and Ashtin Earle x The PJ Place Pajamas
Influencer Alix Earle and her sister Ashtin Earle prove that matching with your family can be so chic.
PJ Place Pajamas
I am obsessed with this PJ Place Campaign. The all-red set works all year long (PS, they come in green too). The navy blue holly print brings a sophisticated spin to your standard holiday sleepwear.
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes x SKIMS Family Pajamas
Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS nailed it again with yet another stellar holiday campaign featuring the beloved Mahomes family.
SKIMS Family Holiday Pajamas
Who says all-black can't be festive? If you want to coordinate with your fam, there are lots of colorful options from SKIMS. There are even some options for your pets. SKIMS has a whole section in its holiday shop devoted to family matching.
Katherine Schwarzenegger x Cleobella Family Pajamas
Katherine Schwarzenegger has you covered with all your holiday looks with dresses, aprons, oven mitts, and family pajamas— obviously.
Katherine Schwarzenegger x Cleobella Holiday Collection- The Ojai Pajama Set
If you love family matching and you want to switch things up from traditional color schemes, Katherine's Cleobella collab comes through.
Hanna Andersson Family Pajamas
Hanna Andersson is iconic for its family pajama sets. They are thoughtful designed with fabrics that are hypoallergenic and eczema-friendly. If you're in the mood to fan out, there are some options for Harry Potter, Pokemon, Disney, and Star Wars.
Hanna Andersson Rainbow Hanukkah Matching Family Pajamas
Light up the holiday season with these colorful Hanukkah pajamas. Plus, there are so many additional festive sets.
Pajamagram Family Pajamas
Pajamagram is a brand you can rely on with affordable options to outfit your entire family. Plus, you can't beat that fast Prime Shipping from Amazon (click here for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime)
PajamaGram Christmas Pajamas For Family
Red and green plaid is such an iconic look. These timeless sets are available in three styles with options for everyone. PS, there are 2 additional colorways to choose from.
PajamaGram Christmas Pajamas For Family
Create lasting memories with these polished, striped pajamas. If you love this style, but you want to check out another pattern, there are 2 additional picks.
Honest Baby Family Pajamas
Jessica Alba's Honest Baby pajamas are from comfortable organic materials that you will adore.
Honest Baby Holiday Pajamas
There are so many cute patterns that it's tough to choose a favorite. Thankfully, these Honest Baby styles are available at an affordable price point. This Hanukkah set is a great pick.
Sleepyhead Family Pajamas
These Amazon must-haves include styles for the whole family under $26. You really can't beat that price point, right?
Sleepyheads Holiday Family Matching PJ Sets
Do something truly unique and so you with this fun tie dye set.
Swomog Family Pajamas
Swomog is one of the most popular pajama brands on Amazon, but they really come through for the winter holidays.
Swomog Family Matching Pajamas Set
If you love a button-down look for your family holiday card, these are available in lots of fabrics and colors. The silky sets are just so next-level.
Sunnybuy Family Pajamas
No one wants to feel constricted in their sleepwear. Sunnybuy pajamas are breathable, lightweight, stretchy, and soft.
Sunnybuy Matching Family Christmas Pajamas Set
I am obsessed with these pajamas because the lights look connected when you stand next to your coordinated family members. There are lots of other colors to choose from too.
Target Family Pajamas
Yes, Target is the go-to place for just about everything— including family pajamas.
Target Family Pajamas
Target has so many holiday pajamas for men, women, children, toddlers, babies, and pets. There are inclusive sizes for the adult versions too.
Petite Plume Family Pajamas
Take your sleepwear to the next level with sophisticated, yet whimsical, holiday collections from Petite Plume.
Petite Plume Family Pajamas
You can count on Petite Plume for classic looks in luxurious fabrics. Your family thank you for these gifts, for sure.
Old Navy Family Pajamas
Shoppers look forward to Old Navy's family pajamas collection every holiday season (and I'm one of those annual customers, by the way). These comfy, durable styles are high-quality and will last you for many holiday seasons to come.
Old Navy Holiday Family Pajamas
Old Navy has lots of fun PJs for Christmas, Hanukkah, and the rest of the winter season. You'll love these picks for adults, kids, babies, and toddlers.
When is Hanukkah 2023?
Hanukkah is an eight-night holiday, which begins on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
When is Christmas 2023?
Christmas Day is on Monday, December 25, 2023 with Christmas Eve on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
What are the best stores to buy family pajamas?
If you want to coordinate your sleepwear, there are so many great family pajamas at Hanna Andersson, Target, SKIMS, PJ Place, Amazon, Old Navy, The Children's Place, Cleobella, and Petite Plume.
Still shopping for pajamas? These silky sets are so fashionable you can wear them as outfits when you leave the house.