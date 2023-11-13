Michael Strahan Returns to Fox NFL Sunday After 2-Week Absence

Michael Strahan is getting back in the game.
After two weeks away, the football analyst was back behind the desk for Fox NFL Sunday on Nov. 12.
His appearance came one week after his cohost Curt Menefee informed viewers during the Nov. 5 broadcast that "Michael Strahan isn't with us this week, dealing with a personal family matter." As for the week prior, Curt simply explained that the former New York Giants player had the day off.
Meanwhile, Michael has yet to return to cohosting Good Morning America as he did not join cohosts Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and meteorologist Ginger Zee. The last time he appeared on the morning show was Oct. 26.
And his hiatus from the show has not gone unnoticed. "What's going on with Michael Strahan?" one social media user asked on X, formerly known as Twitter, Nov. 13. "He hasn't been hosting GMA for several weeks, but he was at NFL broadcast yesterday….weird."
However, another commenter offered a possible explanation and replied, "He's generally not on GMA on Monday during football season."
An ABC spokesperson previously offered insight into Michael's absence, echoing what Curt had told viewers.
"Michael Strahan will not be with us this week as he is dealing with some personal family matters," the spokesperson said in a statement obtained by E! News Nov. 7. "We appreciate everyone's thoughts and concerns."
Michael has also been quiet on social media. In fact, his most recent Instagram post, from Oct. 25, was about the game show he hosts The $100,000 Pyramid.
However, a source close to the situation confirmed to E! News last week that, "Michael is fine."