Michael Strahan Returns to Fox NFL Sunday After 2-Week Absence

Watch : Why Michael Strahan is MIA From 'Good Morning America'

Michael Strahan is getting back in the game.

After two weeks away, the football analyst was back behind the desk for Fox NFL Sunday on Nov. 12.

His appearance came one week after his cohost Curt Menefee informed viewers during the Nov. 5 broadcast that "Michael Strahan isn't with us this week, dealing with a personal family matter." As for the week prior, Curt simply explained that the former New York Giants player had the day off.

Meanwhile, Michael has yet to return to cohosting Good Morning America as he did not join cohosts Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and meteorologist Ginger Zee. The last time he appeared on the morning show was Oct. 26.

And his hiatus from the show has not gone unnoticed. "What's going on with Michael Strahan?" one social media user asked on X, formerly known as Twitter, Nov. 13. "He hasn't been hosting GMA for several weeks, but he was at NFL broadcast yesterday….weird."

However, another commenter offered a possible explanation and replied, "He's generally not on GMA on Monday during football season."