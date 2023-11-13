Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Reunite for Intimate 12th Anniversary Celebration Amid Divorce

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann didn't let their messy breakup get in the way of their latest marriage milestone.
Despite their ongoing—and very complicated—divorce, the exes reunited on Nov. 11 to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a video of their intimate dinner at Mezza Luna restaurant to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, writing, "What an incredible night!!" In the clip, the former NFL player is seen smiling and raising a glass to cheers to the occasion.
Kim, who also recently added her married surname back to her Instagram handle, also showed off their delicious Italian meal, which included risotto balls, burrata and lasagna.
After dinner, the former couple—who share kids Brielle Biermann, 25, and Ariana Biermann, 21 Kroy Biermann Jr., 12, Kash Biermann, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia Biermann and Kane Biermann—continued date night by attending Morgan Wallen's Atlanta concert.
The Don't Be Tardy stars' latest outing follows an extremely tumultuous year for the exes, who tied the knot in 2011 after meeting on the Bravo series.
Kim, 45, and Kroy, 37, first filed for divorce in May stating that their relationship was "irretrievably broken." In her petition, Kim sought primary physical and joint legal custody of their minor children, while, in his filing, Kroy asked for sole physical and legal custody of the four kids.
Two months later, they shared they were attempting to work things out with Kroy eventually filing for divorcee a second time on Aug. 24.
Complicating the confusing timeline of their split even further, Kim filed a motion on Sept. 25 to dismiss Kroy's second divorce petition alleging they are still having sex.
"Contrary to the claims made in the Petition for Divorce, the parties have engaged in marital sexual relations on multiple occasions since the filing of the Petition for Divorce," the Bravo star claimed in legal docs obtained by E! News, "and most recently on or about September 7, 2023."
However, the breakup seemed to still be very much on as Kim and Kroy listed their family home for sale last month.
The reality stars are currently asking $6 million for the seven-bed, 11-bathroom Alpharetta, Georgia mansion, which sits on 1.78 acres of land and boasts a walk-in wine cellar, heated pool, private gym, home theater, a guest house, basketball court and a six-car garage. Other lavish amenities include crystal chandeliers, an in-ground trampoline and a private massage room.
