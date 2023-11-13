Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Reunite for Intimate 12th Anniversary Celebration Amid Divorce

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak and estranged husband Kroy Biermann enjoyed a romantic dinner in honor of their 12th wedding anniversary—despite currently divorcing each other.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann didn't let their messy breakup get in the way of their latest marriage milestone.

Despite their ongoing—and very complicated—divorce, the exes reunited on Nov. 11 to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a video of their intimate dinner at Mezza Luna restaurant to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, writing, "What an incredible night!!" In the clip, the former NFL player is seen smiling and raising a glass to cheers to the occasion.

Kim, who also recently added her married surname back to her Instagram handle, also showed off their delicious Italian meal, which included risotto balls, burrata and lasagna. 

After dinner, the former couple—who share kids Brielle Biermann, 25, and Ariana Biermann, 21 Kroy Biermann Jr., 12, Kash Biermann, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia Biermann and Kane Biermann—continued date night by attending Morgan Wallen's Atlanta concert.

The Don't Be Tardy stars' latest outing follows an extremely tumultuous year for the exes, who tied the knot in 2011 after meeting on the Bravo series.

Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann's Cutest Pics

Kim, 45, and Kroy, 37, first filed for divorce in May stating that their relationship was "irretrievably broken." In her petition, Kim sought primary physical and joint legal custody of their minor children, while, in his filing, Kroy asked for sole physical and legal custody of the four kids.

Instagram/Kim Zolciak

Two months later, they shared they were attempting to work things out with Kroy eventually filing for divorcee a second time on Aug. 24.

Complicating the confusing timeline of their split even further, Kim filed a motion on Sept. 25 to dismiss Kroy's second divorce petition alleging they are still having sex.

"Contrary to the claims made in the Petition for Divorce, the parties have engaged in marital sexual relations on multiple occasions since the filing of the Petition for Divorce," the Bravo star claimed in legal docs obtained by E! News, "and most recently on or about September 7, 2023."

However, the breakup seemed to still be very much on as Kim and Kroy listed their family home for sale last month.

The reality stars are currently asking $6 million for the seven-bed, 11-bathroom Alpharetta, Georgia mansion, which sits on 1.78 acres of land and boasts a walk-in wine cellar, heated pool, private gym, home theater, a guest house, basketball court and a six-car garage. Other lavish amenities include crystal chandeliers, an in-ground trampoline and a private massage room.

And keep reading to relive the complete, messy timeline of Kim and Kroy's separation.

Getty Images

The ring no longer meant a thing to Kim Zolciak when she filed for divorce from Kroy Biermann after 11 years of marriage on May 8.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the couple's date of separation was listed as April 30, with The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum saying their marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."

Kim—who shares Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia with the former NFL player, and is also mom to Brielle, 25, and Ariana, 21—also requested primary physical custody of the kids and joint legal custody, per the docs.

Instagram

One day after Kim's filing, Kroy made his own custody play when he also submitted a request for sole legal and physical custody of their four children. 

Per legal documents obtained by E! News, Kim was served a summons requiring her and Kroy to complete a domestic intake worksheet that monitors the treatment of their kids over 30 days.

While both stars were still residing in their Georgia home when they announced their divorce, Kroy asked in his filing to be "awarded exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession" of the property as well as any others he purchased while they were married.

Instagram

On May 16, the Don't Be Tardy star filed a motion requesting her ex undergo drug testing. In documents obtained by E! News, Kim alleged she has seen Kroy "smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well-being" of their kids. Per the docs, Kim requested a five-panel hair follicle drug screen so that the court can determine custody arrangements for the children. She also asks that Kroy not cut his hair before the screening.

Kroy has yet to respond to her request. E! News has reached out to his attorney for comment and has not heard back.

 

Instagram

On the same day she filed her request, Kim shared a cryptic message about relationships on social media.

"The highest form of love is consideration," a quote shared to her Instagram Stories read. "When someone thinks about how things would make you feel. Pays attention to detail. Holds you in regard when making decisions that could affect you. In any bond, how much they care about you can be found in how much they consider you." She then added the 100 emoji.

Instagram

Kim took to Instagram to share another arcane message about relationships on May 24

A quote reshared to Kim's Instagram stories read, "Manipulation is when they blame you for your reaction to their toxic behavior, but never discuss their disrespect that triggered you." Below the quote in all caps Kim wrote, "Read that again..."

The couple's contentious split has not only taken their fans by surprise, but also Kim and Kroy's former boss Andy Cohen.

"I was very surprised," the Watch What Happens Live host admitted on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live May 9. "That was not the news I ever expected to get. They seemed so much in love and just together. I mean, they were a couple that, yeah, I thought they were in it for the long haul."

Instagram

Amid the divorce drama, Kim's eldest daughters Brielle and Ariana—who Kroy legally adopted after marrying the Bravolebrity—penned messages to their mom for her 53rd birthday.

"You are the strongest woman I know!!!" Ariana wrote alongside an Instagram Stories snap of her and her mom at the beach on May 19. "Thank you for all you do! I am so proud of you mom! cheers to 53."

As for Brielle, she shared a photo of herself alongside her mom drinking wine to her Instagram Stories, writing, "Happy birthday mom! I love you so much!"

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Weeks after filing for divorce, Kim made things Instagram official by dropping her married name from her social media platforms.

Kim debuted her new handle while teasing her return to RHOA. Alongside a photo of her posing with fellow series originals Lisa Wu, DeShawn Snow and Sherée Whitfield, Kim wrote in the June 8 post, "See you soon."

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Just two months after announcing their split, Kim and Kroy decided to give their marriage another chance.

The RHOA alum filed papers July 7 to dismiss their divorce case, according to Georgia court documents obtained by E! News. Meanwhile, the former NFL star's attorney, Marlys A. Bergstrom, told E! News that "the parties are dismissing their divorce action and attempting a reconciliation."

The news came days after Kim and Kroy were photographed walking to church together with their four younger kids.

Instagram

Days after calling off their divorce, Kim proved the ring once again means a thing by rocking her wedding ring in a July 11 Instagram Story.

Paras Griffin/GC Images

The couple's attempted reconciliation unfortunately failed. On Aug. 24, Kroy filed for divorce again, according to TMZ. Stating their marriage is "irretrievably broken," he wants sole legal and sole physical custody of their four kids moving forward, and is asking for child support as well as alimony.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Ongoing Marital Relations

On Sept. 25, Kim filed a new motion to dismiss Kroy's second petition for divorce alleging she and her husband of 11 years are still sleeping together amid their ongoing breakup.

"Contrary to the claims made in the Petition for Divorce, the parties have engaged in marital sexual relations on multiple occasions since the filing of the Petition for Divorce," the Bravo star claims in legal docs obtained by E! News, "and most recently on or about September 7, 2023."

Instagram/Kim Zolciak

Anniversary Date Night

Despite their ongoing split, Kim and Kroy reunited to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary on Nov. 11 over an intimate Italian dinner.

