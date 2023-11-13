Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Reunite for Intimate 12th Anniversary Celebration Amid Divorce

Watch : Kim Zolciak's NSFW Reason for Dismissing Divorce

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann didn't let their messy breakup get in the way of their latest marriage milestone.

Despite their ongoing—and very complicated—divorce, the exes reunited on Nov. 11 to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a video of their intimate dinner at Mezza Luna restaurant to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, writing, "What an incredible night!!" In the clip, the former NFL player is seen smiling and raising a glass to cheers to the occasion.

Kim, who also recently added her married surname back to her Instagram handle, also showed off their delicious Italian meal, which included risotto balls, burrata and lasagna.

After dinner, the former couple—who share kids Brielle Biermann, 25, and Ariana Biermann, 21 Kroy Biermann Jr., 12, Kash Biermann, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia Biermann and Kane Biermann—continued date night by attending Morgan Wallen's Atlanta concert.

The Don't Be Tardy stars' latest outing follows an extremely tumultuous year for the exes, who tied the knot in 2011 after meeting on the Bravo series.