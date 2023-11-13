The Best Gifts For Star Trek Fans That Are Highly Logical

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Space: the final frontier. These are the gifts for lovers of the starship Enterprise and all Star Trek-related fandom. Your mission: to explore strange new items, to seek out new tech accessories and new merchandise, to boldly go where no friend has gone before. Now is the time to shop for that classic Star Trek fan, The Next Generation fan, or yourself. And if you need some extra help looking for the perfect item, we've got you covered. Whether you're team Kirk, Picard, Sisko, or Janeway, there's something to make everyone live long and prosper.

Because buying that right gift for a Trekkie doesn't have to be a Kobayashi Maru situation. From holiday scarves to a replica communicator badge that connects to your phone via Bluetooth, we've scoured the inner depths of space (aka the internet) for logical options that are ready for assimilation. So scroll down and pick out the best gifts for the Trekkie in your life. Resistance to these items is futile.