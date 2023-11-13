The Best Gifts For Star Trek Fans That Are Highly Logical

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Space: the final frontier. These are the gifts for lovers of the starship Enterprise and all Star Trek-related fandom. Your mission: to explore strange new items, to seek out new tech accessories and new merchandise, to boldly go where no friend has gone before. Now is the time to shop for that classic Star Trek fan, The Next Generation fan, or yourself. And if you need some extra help looking for the perfect item, we've got you covered. Whether you're team Kirk, Picard, Sisko, or Janeway, there's something to make everyone live long and prosper.
Because buying that right gift for a Trekkie doesn't have to be a Kobayashi Maru situation. From holiday scarves to a replica communicator badge that connects to your phone via Bluetooth, we've scoured the inner depths of space (aka the internet) for logical options that are ready for assimilation. So scroll down and pick out the best gifts for the Trekkie in your life. Resistance to these items is futile.
The Unemployed Philosophers Guild Star Trek Captain's Log
Whether you're on a five-year mission or need something to write down grocery lists, this Captain's Log is the ideal choice. It's a convenient little notebook with charts, inspirational captain quotes, and 48 blank lined pages for anything you need to jot down. And if you're looking for a companion item, an Engineering Notebook is also available.
The Unemployed Philosophers Guild Star Trek Transporter Heat Changing Mug
You'll definitely want to beam up a cup of coffee with this color-changing mug. Just add hot liquid and Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock, Lieutenant Uhura, and Dr. McCoy leave the transporter room on one side of the mug and materialize on the planet's surface on the other side. Hand washing is recommended and it's microwave-safe.
Star Trek Next Generation Make It Snow Christmas Sweatshirt
Available in five colors and sizes small to XX-Large, this unisex long sleeve sweatshirt is a holiday must-have for any TNG fan. It features a seasonal twist on Captain Picard's quintessential phrase, and will keep you warm and cozy when the temps drop.
Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Ornament 2023, Star Trek The Hand of Apollo
From the Star Trek episode "Who Mourns for Adonis," this Hallmark Keepsake ornament features the human-hand shaped energy field that pursued the U.S.S. Enterprise. It measures 3.88 x 5.57 inches, and can light up if you insert a bulb from one of the lights on a Christmas tree. Other available options are Dr. McCoy, Scotty, Data, and Scotty and Picard shaking hands.
QIroseonly Brothers Star Trek: USS Enterprise Bottle Opener NCC-1701
Channel the vibe of Ten Forward with this sturdy stainless steel opener. It's in the shape of the original Enterprise and can open any bottle in style.
FAMETEK Star Trek Next Generation Bluetooth Communicator Badge
This TNG communicator badge is more than just a replica, it can also connect to your phone or tablet via Bluetooth. It features a microphone and speaker to receive calls or play music, and you'll get alerts with a classic "chirp" sound. You can attach it to your clothes via magnets and get two hours of constant phone usage on a full charge. Plus, it just looks cool.
FAMETEK Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise 1701-D – Replica Bluetooth Speaker
Place this 12-inch long replica of the Enterprise on your desk or countertop and it acts as a Bluetooth speaker. It even includes a white noise emulator that plays engine noise, an LED nightlight, and sound effects like red alert, torpedo blast, and more. The battery is rechargeable via USB and you can get up to eight hours on a full charge. A Borg cube speaker is also available.
STAR TREK Live Long and Prosper Knitted Scarf
Stay warm and prosper with this Spock-themed holiday scarf. It features the blue of a science officer and, of course, Mr. Spock's classic phrase. Reviewers praise this scarf's material and coziness.
The Noble Collection Star Trek Tridimensional Chess Set
Whether you're playing a game of tridimensional chess or just leaving this unique set on your desk, it's sure to start a conversation. It measures 13 inches tall and comes with 32 die cast pieces and gameplay instructions. One reviewer adds, "Very well made and looks great in my man cave."
Star Trek Distressed Starfleet Academy Unisex Adult T-Shirt
You may not be a graduate of Starfleet Academy, but can act like you are with this unisex t-shirt. It comes in sizes small to 5X-large and colors gray, blue, and red.
Star Trek: The Art of Juan Ortiz, Hardcover
Flipping through Star Trek: The Art of Juan Ortiz is a treat for any Trekkie. It features Ortiz's original artwork, where he's designed a retro movie poster for each episode of the original Star Trek (80 in all). The vintage feel and cool designs make a statement on any coffee table.
Cufflinks Inc. Star Trek Silk Ties
Rep your love for Star Trek, even in formal situations, with these silk ties. They come in five design options, including Klingon gray and a blue stripe with the Enterprise in flight.
Star Trek: The Next Generation 5-Piece Whiskey Decanter Set
This Star Trek decanter set is perfect for Romulan ale or whiskey. It comes with a 26-ounce decanter, one stopper, and four 10-ounce tumbler glasses. The set is elegantly inscribed with NCC-1701-D and the delta shield and one reviewer noted, "Even a Klingon would love this."
Classic Imports Star Trek Sunshade
Shopping for someone who loves cats AND Star Trek: The Next Generation? Well, look no further. This handy windshield sunshade is dustproof, waterproof, and features all your favorite Starfleet officers as cats. It collapses down into a neat circle for easy storage.
Ukonic Star Trek: The Next Generation LCARS Interface 16-Piece Ceramic Dinnerware Set
This chic dinnerware set is a great pick for Trekkies who love dinner parties. It comes with four dinner plates, four salad plates, four bowls, and four mugs in a graphic TNG design with sleek details. Best of all, the set is microwave- and dishwasher-safe.
What pairs perfectly with a cozy viewing of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan? The Big Blanket, of course. It's what every couch needs.