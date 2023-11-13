Ali Krieger's Brother Kyle Celebrates Her Resilience Amid "Heart-Breaking" Ashlyn Harris Split

Watch : Ali Krieger Channels Beyoncé Amid Ashlyn Harris Split

Ali Krieger's family will always be on her team.



After the soccer star secured the NWSL Championship and ended her professional career with a win for Gotham FC, her brother Kyle Krieger shared a shoutout to celebrate her victory.

Hinting at his sister's shocking split from wife Ashlyn Harris, which was made public three days before her last regular season game, he wrote, "Well going from being blindsided by the most heart-breaking news possible days before your retirement game to leading Gotham FC through the playoffs to your first NWSL Championship victory?!?! It is really the most badass thing imaginable."



And that's just the beginning of her badassery. "I am constantly in awe of your perseverance, class and strength," Kyle wrote of the World Cup champ, who shares kids Sloane, 2, and Ocean, 15 months, with Ashlyn. "Truly a surreal amount of focus to sustain your mental/physical health with 2 little ones, dad in hospice, and while playing and training in your last season. I've been rooting for you our whole lives and will continue to do so until the end."