Ali Krieger's Brother Kyle Celebrates Her Resilience Amid "Heart-Breaking" Ashlyn Harris Split

Ali Krieger's brother Kyle Krieger seemingly alluded to her recent breakup from Ashlyn Harris in a message celebrating the final game of his sister's soccer career.

Watch: Ali Krieger Channels Beyoncé Amid Ashlyn Harris Split

Ali Krieger's family will always be on her team.
 
After the soccer star secured the NWSL Championship and ended her professional career with a win for Gotham FC, her brother Kyle Krieger shared a shoutout to celebrate her victory.

Hinting at his sister's shocking split from wife Ashlyn Harris, which was made public three days before her last regular season game, he wrote, "Well going from being blindsided by the most heart-breaking news possible days before your retirement game to leading Gotham FC through the playoffs to your first NWSL Championship victory?!?! It is really the most badass thing imaginable."
 
And that's just the beginning of her badassery. "I am constantly in awe of your perseverance, class and strength," Kyle wrote of the World Cup champ, who shares kids Sloane, 2, and Ocean, 15 months, with Ashlyn. "Truly a surreal amount of focus to sustain your mental/physical health with 2 little ones, dad in hospice, and while playing and training in your last season. I've been rooting for you our whole lives and will continue to do so until the end."

Premier League Soccer Stars

Kyle ended his note by commending the 39-year-old—who announced her retirement in March—on a game-changing career.
 
"You left it better than you found it," he wrote, "and we are all so lucky to have witnessed it."
 
Especially after a challenging few months. Though Ashlyn filed for divorce on Sept. 19, the news was not made public until October. Days later, multiple outlets reported Ashlyn had moved on with One Tree Hill actress Sophia Bush, also on the heels of her own divorce from Grant Hughes.

Instagram/@kylekrieger

While Ashlyn has her new era, so does Ali. As she prepared for the playoffs, Ali posted a shot from practice with the caption, "Beyoncé lemonade era," a reference to the 2016 album the singer made about her husband Jay-Z's infidelity.

Once again, Ali's brother had her back. In the comments of her Instagram, he chimed in with lyrics from Beyonce's "Don't Hurt Yourself."

"'This is your final warning, you know I give you life,'" he wrote at the time. "'I you try this s--t again, you gone lose your wife.'"

"Love you and so proud of you!" Kyle added. "These hoes ain't loyal!! But me and your fans are!"

Now be a loyal reader and read on for a look back at Ali and Ashlyn's family photos.

instagram

Welcome to the World, Sloane! 

Soccer stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris announced they had adopted  daughter Sloane Phillips in Feb. 2021.

"We promise Sloane will be loved every single day by us, our friends and our family," Ashlyn wrote at the time. "We promise to give her the tools to live a happy, successful life of inclusivity and support. We promise to share her adoption story with her from the very beginning and celebrate every milestone!"

Instagram

Here Comes Ocean

In Aug. 2022, the duo adopted a baby boy named Ocean Maeve Krieger-Harris.

"Our hearts are full during this time and we are so grateful for the love and support our family, friends and club have shown.Sloane has been thriving and wakes up every morning saying 'Baby, baby,'" Ashlyn shared. "We are incredibly thankful and excited for this new chapter as we parent 2 under 2."

Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images

Take a Bow

The Gotham FC star celebrated her final home game with her biggest cheerleaders.

Instagram

First Trip Around the Sun

In July, the duo celebrated Ocean's "magical" first birthday. "A nice break away with our family & friends," Ali wrote. "Also: Sloane kept telling us it was her day so therefore she blew out the candle and opened up all of his gifts! Great."

Instagram

Bear Hug

Sloane scored a cuddle and a kiss from Ashlyn.

Instagram

Summer Surprise

"Ice Cream Social with my baby was a real HIT!*" Ali wrote on Instagram. "I was basically pushing kids to the side to get in line..including my own."

Instagram

Reunited

"Back with my boy," Ashlyn wrote in Feb., "and it feels so good."

Instagram

Ocean by the Ocean

As Ali captioned the sweet shot, "This Ocean has my heart."

