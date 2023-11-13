Ali Krieger's Brother Kyle Celebrates Her Resilience Amid "Heart-Breaking" Ashlyn Harris Split

Ali Krieger's family will always be on her team.
After the soccer star secured the NWSL Championship and ended her professional career with a win for Gotham FC, her brother Kyle Krieger shared a shoutout to celebrate her victory.
Hinting at his sister's shocking split from wife Ashlyn Harris, which was made public three days before her last regular season game, he wrote, "Well going from being blindsided by the most heart-breaking news possible days before your retirement game to leading Gotham FC through the playoffs to your first NWSL Championship victory?!?! It is really the most badass thing imaginable."
And that's just the beginning of her badassery. "I am constantly in awe of your perseverance, class and strength," Kyle wrote of the World Cup champ, who shares kids Sloane, 2, and Ocean, 15 months, with Ashlyn. "Truly a surreal amount of focus to sustain your mental/physical health with 2 little ones, dad in hospice, and while playing and training in your last season. I've been rooting for you our whole lives and will continue to do so until the end."
Kyle ended his note by commending the 39-year-old—who announced her retirement in March—on a game-changing career.
"You left it better than you found it," he wrote, "and we are all so lucky to have witnessed it."
Especially after a challenging few months. Though Ashlyn filed for divorce on Sept. 19, the news was not made public until October. Days later, multiple outlets reported Ashlyn had moved on with One Tree Hill actress Sophia Bush, also on the heels of her own divorce from Grant Hughes.
While Ashlyn has her new era, so does Ali. As she prepared for the playoffs, Ali posted a shot from practice with the caption, "Beyoncé lemonade era," a reference to the 2016 album the singer made about her husband Jay-Z's infidelity.
Once again, Ali's brother had her back. In the comments of her Instagram, he chimed in with lyrics from Beyonce's "Don't Hurt Yourself."
"'This is your final warning, you know I give you life,'" he wrote at the time. "'I you try this s--t again, you gone lose your wife.'"
"Love you and so proud of you!" Kyle added. "These hoes ain't loyal!! But me and your fans are!"
