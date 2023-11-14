The Best Early Black Friday Tech Deals of 2023 at Amazon, Walmart & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
One of the most popular categories to buy from during Black Friday has to be tech and electronics. I mean, who can forget those wild images on the news showing crazed crowds trampling over each other to grab heavily discounted televisions before they're all gone? Luckily, you no longer have to wait in long lines on that fateful Friday to snag a deal (thank you Internet). Even better? You also don't have to wait until Thanksgiving comes to a close to start shopping Black Friday prices on your most coveted items. That's because there are a ton of brands and retailers that have already started rolling early Black Friday deals.
Whether you're in the market for some wireless headphones, new additions to your gaming set up, or a new portable speaker, early Black Friday deals on tech are happening right now, and this list has compiled them all into one convenient place.
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphone
Snag electronics for less when you shop Amazon's Holiday Deals, like 35% off these wireless Beats headphones.
Walmart: Save big on the latest tech at Walmart starting Nov. 8, like $50 off the Apple Watch.
QVC: Shop their sales, including on this Nintendo Switch bundle.
Samsung: Shop savings on TVs like $400 off the famous frame TV.
Logitech: Save on must-have tech, like this gaming keyboard with customizable lights.
LG: Find deals on TVs (like $700 off this 55-inch OLED TV) and smart cams now through Dec. 31 and gaming monitors until Nov. 29.
Dell: Save up to $500 on laptops, including this 15-inch laptop, monitors, and accessories.
Microsoft: Get up to $600 off Surface laptops and tablets.
Bose: Shop their holiday sale to score deals, like $100 off these earbuds.
B&H: Get deals on cameras, drones, and more, including $150 off tis JBL speaker.
When is Black Friday 2023?
Mark your calendars for Nov. 24, 2023, to save big from so many of your favorite stores and retailers.
When do early Black Friday deals start?
Tons of brands started rolling out Black Friday deals as early as November 1, so you can start saving right now!
Are Black Friday deals really worth it?
The short answer is...yes! Black Friday is known for their doorbuster deals and some of the best savings you can get all year on some of the most popular products in every category.
How much are Black Friday discounts?
On average, discounts range anywhere between 20% and 60% with some brands even offering up to 80% off.
Why is it called Black Friday?
Back in the 1960s, the term Black Friday was used to describe the masses of post-Thanksgiving Day shoppers, where the influx of purchases made many stores' accounts go from "in the red" to "in the black."
