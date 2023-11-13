Why Hilarie Burton Is Convinced Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Will Be Engaged By May 2024

Watch : Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce for Career Milestone

It's a love story, and, baby, Hilarie Burton thinks Taylor Swift may just say yes to Travis Kelce.

After seeing the Kansas City Chiefs player's reaction to the singer's sweet "Karma" shout-out at her recent Eras Tour show, the One Tree Hill alum predicted that a proposal could be in the duo's future.

"They are gonna have the most flannel lined, pie and red ribbon kinda Christmas....," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Nov. 12, "and then these babies are gonna be engaged by May."

If you're drawing a blank space, here's what happened: While singing her hit "Karma" at her Nov. 12 Eras Tour show in Buenos Aires, Taylor changed one of the lyrics from "Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me" to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me." And as seen in a fan's video online, Travis—who was watching the concert with her dad Scott Swift—was pretty stoked about the gesture.