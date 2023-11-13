Why Hilarie Burton Is Convinced Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Will Be Engaged By May 2024

It's a love story, and, baby, Hilarie Burton thinks Taylor Swift may just say yes to Travis Kelce.
After seeing the Kansas City Chiefs player's reaction to the singer's sweet "Karma" shout-out at her recent Eras Tour show, the One Tree Hill alum predicted that a proposal could be in the duo's future.
"They are gonna have the most flannel lined, pie and red ribbon kinda Christmas....," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Nov. 12, "and then these babies are gonna be engaged by May."
If you're drawing a blank space, here's what happened: While singing her hit "Karma" at her Nov. 12 Eras Tour show in Buenos Aires, Taylor changed one of the lyrics from "Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me" to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me." And as seen in a fan's video online, Travis—who was watching the concert with her dad Scott Swift—was pretty stoked about the gesture.
After a social media user acknowledged that Taylor has "never done that for any other guy," Hilarie offered an explanation.
"Because every other guy made her feel like she had to downplay her own work," the actress continued. "This big ol beefy tree of a man is holding up signs and singing along! Catching her as she runs offstage?!?!"
Sending some love to her husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan, she added, "Just saying….strong @JDMorgan energy. Get a man who lights up when you win."
That's when The Walking Dead actor entered the chat.
"I do love how invested my wife is in this relationship!" he wrote in his own post. "And as far as Taylor and Travis? Good for them. Happy for both of em. I know that feeling they have right now… I've had it for 15 years, and It's a good one."
And Hilarie seemed enchanted by his response.
"My dude. I'm over here grinning. Hahaha," she wrote back. "Come home so I can make you look at internet cuteness while we drink coffee in the kitchen!!!!"
Of course, Taylor's "Karma" change wasn't the only time fans could see sparks fly between her and Travis. A follower's video also showed the Grammy winner running off to give the tight end a kiss after the show, and another clip showed the two holding hands on a dinner date.
Fans have also previously seen their New York outings as well as their shows of support for one another—like Travis praising Taylor on his podcast and her cheering him on as he plays.
To see photos of her game day style, keep reading.