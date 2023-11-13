JoJo Siwa Breaks Down in Tears Over Insecurities and Hair Loss Comments

JoJo Siwa is sharing insight into her struggles with self-criticism.
The Dance Moms alum opened up about the impact of growing up in the spotlight, sharing that she's now "very hard" on herself.
"I judge myself at everything," JoJo explained in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Nov. 13 episode of Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. "I'm a very insecure person."
As the 20-year-old noted, facing public scrutiny for so much of her life has been "the hardest thing ever."
"Everything gets judged," she shared, before pointing to the front of her head. "You know, people told me I have a receding hairline, they don't know that I have a stress rash and that's why I'm balding right here. A 12-year-old shouldn't have a stress rash on their head that makes them bald, but I did."
In fact, JoJo tends to decompress from her stress by keeping to herself.
"When I'm home, I tended to be a loner," she continued, becoming emotional. "I like to do things alone. I like to have my solitude time. Because the reality is, it's hard for me to go places. It's not always fun for me to go places. It's work, you know?"
This isn't the first time the Nickelodeon alum has spoken out about her relationship with social media. But despite the downsides, the Dancing With the Stars alum credits the online community with being a pillar of support when she came out in 2021.
"Just getting social media for me, it actually gave me a safe space when I came out," JoJo told E! News in June, noting that she "knew that even if everyone around me didn't support me that there was gonna be people online that did."
"And I knew that I was gonna find those people and I was really excited about that," she added. "I always told myself it was gonna be easier to come out online than it was in person. And I do believe that's very true."
See more of JoJo's story when Special Forces: World's Toughest Test airs Monday, Nov. 13 at 9:01 ET on FOX.
