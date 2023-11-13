Euphoria Producer Kevin Turen Dead at 44

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Kevin Turen, a producer who worked on films including Malcolm and Marie and Waves and whose work in television included HBO's Euphoria and The Idol, has died at the age of 44. His father Edward Turen confirmed his sudden passing to Deadline.

"Kevin was so incredibly special," his dad told the outlet in a Nov. 12 statement. "This world is going to be less without him."

Kevin's close friend Jay Penske also remembered the producer's legacy, telling Deadline, "Despite his many achievements in Hollywood, Kevin's greatest passion was his family and friends. He was so proud of his children. He and his wife, Evelina, were resolved that their children grow up with great values and ensured they make a difference in the broader world."

He continued, "Our collective heart breaks for them, and we all feel such a profound sense of loss. We will miss Kevin so much, and this town lost one of its brightest rising stars today."