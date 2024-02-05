Taylor Swift Announces New 11th Album The Tortured Poets Department at 2024 Grammys

Taylor Swift didn't announce her next re-recorded album at the 2024 Grammys on Feb. 4. Instead, she revealed a whole new album, The Tortured Poets Department, dropping sooner than you think.

By Jess Cohen, Lindsay Weinberg Feb 05, 2024 2:51 AMTags
Red CarpetMusicAwards 2024Taylor SwiftCelebritiesGrammys
Watch: Gracie Abrams Shares the Best Advice That Taylor Swift Gave Her on Tour!

Look what you made her do at the 2024 Grammys.

While accepting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights, Taylor Swift revealed she's dropping a new album on April 19. However, it's not reputation (Taylor's Version), as fans had sss-suspected. Instead, it will be her 11th studio album called The Tortured Poets Department.

"This is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number, I don't know if I've ever told you that," Taylor shared on stage. "So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19."  

The superstar immediately unveiled the album cover on social media, featuring a black-and-white image of Taylor cradling herself in bed. "All's fair in love and poetry," the 34-year-old captioned the carousal post, which also included a handwritten note that seemingly revealed upcoming lyrics. 

photos
Inside Taylor Swift's 2023 Squad

"And so I enter into evidence / My tarnished coat of arms / My muses acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms," it read. "The tick, tick, tick of love bombs / My veins of pitch black ink."

The Tortured Poets Department includes 16 songs and the bonus track "The Manuscript."

See all the winners of the Grammys here.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Grammys 2024: See the Complete Winners List

2

Why Miley Cyrus Called Out Audience at 2024 Grammy Awards

3

Joni Mitchell Makes Rare Appearance for First-Ever Grammys Performance

Ahead of the show, Taylor had been giving off reputation vibes with both her street style and red carpet look, prompting fans to speculate she'd be re-releasing the edgy, snake-inspired album as she battles to reclaim the rights to her first six records. She's already dropped the new versions of FearlessRedSpeak Now and, most recently, 1989.

For Taylor, reputation, which she initially dropped in November 2017, marked a milestone in her career, fighting back against public scrutiny aimed at her character.

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

In fact, the "Delicate" singer recorded the album in secret as she spent time out of the public eye.

After releasing reputation in 2017, Taylor embarked on a world tour, getting to reunite with her fans after her time away from the spotlight. 

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

While reflecting on that time period in a 2019 essay for Elle, Taylor recalled how her supporters stuck by her even when she was being criticized for her public feud with Kanye West over the lyrics to his song "Famous." 

"I learned that I have friends and fans in my life who don't care if I'm #canceled," she explained. "They were there in the worst times and they're here now. The fans and their care for me, my well-being, and my music were the ones who pulled me through. The most emotional part of the Reputation Stadium Tour for me was knowing I was looking out at the faces of the people who helped me get back up. I'll never forget the ones who stuck around."

To see the complete list of 2024 Grammy winners, keep reading...

Album of the Year

World Music Radio - Jon Batiste
The Record - boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe
Guts - Olivia Rodrigo
Midnights- Taylor Swift
SOS- SZA

Record of the Year

"Worship"– Jon Batiste"
"Not Strong Enough"– boygenius
"Flowers" – Miley Cyrus
"What Was I Made For?" – Billie Eilish
"On My Mama" – Victoria Monét
"Vampire"– Olivia Rodrigo
"Anti-Hero" – Taylor Swift"Kill Bill" – SZA

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams
Fred again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty

Song of the Year

Lana Del Rey – "A&W"
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"
Jon Batiste – "Butterfly"
Dua Lipa – "Dance the Night"
Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"
SZA – "Kill Bill"
Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire"
WINNER: Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Thousand Miles" - Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile
"Candy Necklace" - Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Baptiste
"Never Felt So Alone" – Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish
"Karma" – Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice
WINNER: "Ghost in the Machine" – SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
Ed Sheeran – (Subtract)
WINNER: Taylor Swift – Midnights

Best Music Video

WINNER: The Beatles – "I'm Only Sleeping" 
Tyler Childers – "In Your Love"
Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For?" 
Kendrick Lamar – "Count Me Out"
Troye Sivan – "Rush"

Best Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss
WINNER: Killer Mike – Michael
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Nas – King's Disease III
Travis Scott – Utopia

Best Rap Song

Doja Cat – "Attention"
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – "Barbie World"
Lil Uzi Vert – "Just Wanna Rock"
Drake & 21 Savage – "Rich Flex"
WINNER: Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – "Scientists & Engineers"

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua – "Barbie World"
Dua Lipa – "Dance the Night"
Ryan Gosling – "I'm Just Ken"
Rihanna – "Lift Me Up"
WINNER: Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For?"

Best Latin Pop Album

Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja
AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
Paula Arenas – A Ciegas
Pedro Capó – La Neta
Maluma – Don Juan
WINNER: Gaby Moreno – X Mí (Vol. 1)

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
Metallica – 72 Seasons
Paramore – This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…

Best Rock Song

WINNER: Boygenius – "Not Strong Enough"
Foo Fighters – "Rescued"
Olivia Rodrigo – "Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl"
Queens of the Stone Age – "Emotion Sickness"
The Rolling Stones – "Angry"

Best Country Album

Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
Tyler Childers – Rustin' In the Rain
WINNER: Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country

Best Country Song

Brandy Clark & Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters, Brandy Clark – "Buried"
WINNER: Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson, songwriters, Chris Stapleton – "White Horse"
John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin & Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters, Morgan Wallen – "Last Night"
Tyler Childers & Geno Seale, songwriters, Tyler Childers – "In Your Love"
Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters, Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – "I Remember Everything"

Best R&B Album

Babyface – Girls Night Out
Coco Jones – What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe)
Emily King – Special Occasion
WINNER: Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones – "ICU"
Halle – "Angel"
Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley – "Back to Love"
WINNER: SZA – "Snooze"
Victoria Monét – "On My Mama"

The 2024 Grammy Awards air Sunday, Feb. 4, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. Don't miss E!'s red carpet coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Grammys 2024: See the Complete Winners List

2

Joni Mitchell Makes Rare Appearance for First-Ever Grammys Performance

3

Why Miley Cyrus Called Out Audience at 2024 Grammy Awards

4

Taylor Swift Announces New Album at 2024 Grammys

5

Paris Jackson Covers Up 80+ Tattoos For Unforgettable Grammys Moment