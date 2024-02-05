Taylor Swift Announces New 11th Album The Tortured Poets Department at 2024 Grammys

Watch : Gracie Abrams Shares the Best Advice That Taylor Swift Gave Her on Tour!

Look what you made her do at the 2024 Grammys.

While accepting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights, Taylor Swift revealed she's dropping a new album on April 19. However, it's not reputation (Taylor's Version), as fans had sss-suspected. Instead, it will be her 11th studio album called The Tortured Poets Department.

"This is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number, I don't know if I've ever told you that," Taylor shared on stage. "So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19."

The superstar immediately unveiled the album cover on social media, featuring a black-and-white image of Taylor cradling herself in bed. "All's fair in love and poetry," the 34-year-old captioned the carousal post, which also included a handwritten note that seemingly revealed upcoming lyrics.