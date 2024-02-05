Taylor Swift Announces New 11th Album The Tortured Poets Department at 2024 Grammys

Look what you made her do at the 2024 Grammys.
While accepting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights, Taylor Swift revealed she's dropping a new album on April 19. However, it's not reputation (Taylor's Version), as fans had sss-suspected. Instead, it will be her 11th studio album called The Tortured Poets Department.
"This is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number, I don't know if I've ever told you that," Taylor shared on stage. "So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19."
The superstar immediately unveiled the album cover on social media, featuring a black-and-white image of Taylor cradling herself in bed. "All's fair in love and poetry," the 34-year-old captioned the carousal post, which also included a handwritten note that seemingly revealed upcoming lyrics.
"And so I enter into evidence / My tarnished coat of arms / My muses acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms," it read. "The tick, tick, tick of love bombs / My veins of pitch black ink."
The Tortured Poets Department includes 16 songs and the bonus track "The Manuscript."
Ahead of the show, Taylor had been giving off reputation vibes with both her street style and red carpet look, prompting fans to speculate she'd be re-releasing the edgy, snake-inspired album as she battles to reclaim the rights to her first six records. She's already dropped the new versions of Fearless, Red, Speak Now and, most recently, 1989.
For Taylor, reputation, which she initially dropped in November 2017, marked a milestone in her career, fighting back against public scrutiny aimed at her character.
In fact, the "Delicate" singer recorded the album in secret as she spent time out of the public eye.
After releasing reputation in 2017, Taylor embarked on a world tour, getting to reunite with her fans after her time away from the spotlight.
While reflecting on that time period in a 2019 essay for Elle, Taylor recalled how her supporters stuck by her even when she was being criticized for her public feud with Kanye West over the lyrics to his song "Famous."
"I learned that I have friends and fans in my life who don't care if I'm #canceled," she explained. "They were there in the worst times and they're here now. The fans and their care for me, my well-being, and my music were the ones who pulled me through. The most emotional part of the Reputation Stadium Tour for me was knowing I was looking out at the faces of the people who helped me get back up. I'll never forget the ones who stuck around."
