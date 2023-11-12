Sophie Turner Appears in First Instagram Video Since Joe Jonas Breakup

Watch : Sophie Turner Spotted Kissing Peregrine Pearson

Sophie Turner is officially back on social media following her split from Joe Jonas.

On Nov. 11, the Game of Thrones alum appeared in person on Instagram for the first time since the Jonas Brothers singer filed for divorce in September after four years of marriage. Sophie shared a selfie video of herself promoting an initiative called the Positive Power Plan, described as a "global call to action to define how to make the global renewable energy transition a reality."

"Hi everyone! I have been asked to spread the word about positive power," the actress said in the clip, smiling. "And on doing the research and noticing the very clear effects of global warming, it's something that I really wanted to raise awareness for. So to make changes and to make a difference, we need to switch over, move over to renewable energy let nature provide us with power —and not just power, positive power."