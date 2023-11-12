Taylor Swift Runs and Kisses Travis Kelce After Buenos Aires Eras Tour Concert

Now that's a hard launch.
Taylor Swift didn't walk—she ran straight into Travis Kelce's arms after finishing her second Eras tour show in Buenos Aires Nov. 11, meeting the Kansas City Chiefs player in a strong embrace and sharing a seconds-long kiss as they made their way backstage at Estadio River Plate, following by a photographer. It marked the most passionate PDA seen by the couple, who began their romance several weeks ago.
And the singer's daddy did not tell Romeo to stay away from Juliet. In fact, just the opposite: Travis watched the concert with none other than Scott Swift, who even patted him affectionally on the back and cheered when Taylor gave the athlete a shoutout during the show, changing the lyrics to her song "Karma" to sing, "Karma is that guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me."
The original lyric has the word "screen" instead of Chiefs and many fans had speculated that Taylor wrote it to reference actor Joe Alwyn, who dated her for six years before their breakup earlier this year. The pop star has never confirmed who her songs are about.
Throughout the concert, Travis was seen cheering on the singer, blowing her a kiss, singing along, munching on a bag of chips and joining in on an "Olé, olé, olé" chant with fans. Scott, who wore a Chiefs lanyard, was spotted taking photos of the athlete with his phone.
While Taylor sang her 2019 song "The Archer," which contains the lyric, "Who could ever leave me, darling? But who could stay?" Travis held up a sign that read, "We will stay."
Travis flew to Buenos Aires the day before the show and then had dinner with Taylor and Scott in Buenos Aires. Fans captured video of the couple walking and holding hands, with the singer leading the way, as people inside applauded them.
The Chiefs star had famously tried to pass on his phone number to Taylor at her Kansas City concert in July and was unsuccessful. The two would go on to meet up in person weeks later and begin dating. Taylor has also attended four of his NFL games over the past couple of months. See photos of her cheering him on at the Chiefs' home game in late October below: