Megan Rapinoe's Pro Soccer Career Ends With an Injury and a Hug From Ali Krieger During Their Final Game

Megan Rapinoe's anticipated final pro soccer appearance was short-lived.

Minutes after her team OL Reign began competing against Gotham FC in the National Women's Soccer League Final Nov. 11, she suffered a non-contact injury. As the crowd gave her a standing ovation, Rapinoe left the field at San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium limping, assisted by medical staff. She received a hug from friend and current rival Ali Krieger, who like her, is set to retire from the sport after the game.

"Pretty sure I tore my Achilles, so the worst possible outcome," the 2019 Ballon d'Or Feminin winner later said at a press conference. "I mean, just obviously devastating to go out in a final so early. I know it's my last game and that is devastating as well, but to go out so early, that also changes things. It takes a sub off a bench. Taking one of your best players off the field is not ideal."