Tiny Pretty Things' Barton Cowperthwaite Is Battling Cancer

Tiny Pretty Things alum Barton Cowperthwaite has been fighting a private health battle.

On Nov. 10, the actor and ballet dancer revealed he has brain cancer and is set to undergo surgery.

"Yesterday I was diagnosed with at least a stage 2 Glioma," the 31-year-old wrote on Instagram, alongside a pic of himself wearing a hospital gown and images from his brain scan. "It is a fairly decent sized brain tumor. The tumor's cells originate in the brain, so it's not spread from a cancer anywhere else in the body."

He continued, "The only course of treatment for something like this is brain surgery. Docs so far have been confident that they'll be able to remove most of the tumor, and that after a successful operation, and some rehab, I will be operating like my (amazing, talented, brilliant, hilarious) self. That being said it seems like scans and check ups will be apart of my life for its lengthy remainder."