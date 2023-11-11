Savannah Chrisley Explains Why Dad Todd Chrisley Is "Very Against" Meeting Her New Boyfriend

Watch : Todd Chrisley Is "Very Against" Meeting Savannah's BF

Don't expect Savannah Chrisley's incarcerated father Todd Chrisley to meet her new boyfriend Robert Shiver any time soon.

According to the Growing Up Chrisley star, her dad is flat-out opposed to the idea. "You know, Dad is very against it just because, 'He's not gonna see me in this atmosphere and this environment,'" she told Entertainment Tonight Nov. 10, "and I feel like it's more a male pride type of thing."

However, her mom Julie Chrisley—who, like her husband, is serving time in prison for tax fraud—is open to the idea. "Mom's very much all for it 'cause she's like, 'Hey, if y'all are gonna end up together I need to meet him,'" Savannah said. "And I sent her pictures of us, obviously, and she's heard all the stories, so she is, like, vicariously living through me. So, he definitely will meet Mom, for sure."

Savanah continued, "Who knows about Dad, but like I said, hopefully things go in our favor and they'll be home sooner than later."