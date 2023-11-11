Savannah Chrisley Explains Why Dad Todd Chrisley Is "Very Against" Meeting Her New Boyfriend

Savannah Chrisley recently went Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Robert Shiver, but her father Todd Chrisley is against the idea of meeting him. Find out why.

Watch: Todd Chrisley Is "Very Against" Meeting Savannah's BF

Don't expect Savannah Chrisley's incarcerated father Todd Chrisley to meet her new boyfriend Robert Shiver any time soon.

According to the Growing Up Chrisley star, her dad is flat-out opposed to the idea. "You know, Dad is very against it just because, 'He's not gonna see me in this atmosphere and this environment,'" she told Entertainment Tonight Nov. 10, "and I feel like it's more a male pride type of thing."

However, her mom Julie Chrisley—who, like her husband, is serving time in prison for tax fraud—is open to the idea. "Mom's very much all for it 'cause she's like, 'Hey, if y'all are gonna end up together I need to meet him,'" Savannah said. "And I sent her pictures of us, obviously, and she's heard all the stories, so she is, like, vicariously living through me. So, he definitely will meet Mom, for sure."

Savanah continued, "Who knows about Dad, but like I said, hopefully things go in our favor and they'll be home sooner than later."

Savannah Chrisley Through the Years

Last weekend, the Growing Up Chrisley star went Instagram official with Robert, sharing a pic of herself and the former Auburn University football player kissing. 

David Livingston/Getty Images

Savannah first spoke out about her romance with Robert in September, sharing on The Viall Files podcast that she slid into his DMs after reading online articles about him and his ex Lindsay Shiver, who was arrested in August and charged for conspiring to kill him months after the two filed for divorce. E! News had reached out to her attorney for comment on the accusation but hasn't heard back.

Instagram (@savannahchrisley)

Robert shares three children with his ex. Earlier this year, Savannah was made the legal guardian of her brother Grayson, 17, and niece Chloe, who just turned 11, following the start of Todd and Julie's 12 and seven-year prison sentences in January.

"He's too hot to die," Savannah joked to podcast host Nick Viall while discussing Robert. "Look, the picture with his kids? He was so good-looking."

Look back at Chrisley family photos over the years:

Mike Windle/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Couple Portrait

Chrisley Knows Best stars Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley smiled for a professional photo together in 2016.

Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Cast Photo

Todd and Julie were pictured along with Faye Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley and Grayson Chrisley ahead of season eight of their reality show.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Beverly Hills Outing

The spouses attended the 2014 Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. in 2014. 

Photo by Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM
Academy of Country Music Awards

The pair hit the red carpet for the 2017 Academy Of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Concert For Love And Acceptance
The Concert For Love And Acceptance

Lindsie Chrisley—whose parents are Todd and Teresa Terry—joined her dad, Savannah and Julie at the 2015 Concert For Love And Acceptance at City Winery Nashville.

Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Sibling Bond

Savannah and Chase snapped a pic together in 2019 for E! News' Daily Pop.

USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Chrisley Knows Best

The couple appeared with granddaughter Chloe, who they adopted, on the "Build A Baby" episode in 2020.

Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Hollywood Game Night

Todd and Julie appeared with their daughter Savannah on Hollywood Game Night in 2018 for the "Chrisley's Believe It Or Not" episode.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Father-Daughter Date

The real estate mogul and his daughter were among the stars at the 2016 Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic
New York Event

Todd and Julie kept their kids Savannah and Chase close at the 2015 NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Upfront in New York City.

Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville
Nashville Night Out

Todd and Julie were spotted at the 2019 grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville in Nashville, Tenn.

