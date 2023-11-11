Gordon Ramsay and Wife Tana Welcome Baby No. 6

MasterChef star Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana Ramsay have expanded their family once again. In a surprise announcement, they revealed they have welcomed their sixth child.

By Corinne Heller Nov 11, 2023 8:54 PMTags
BabiesGordon Ramsay
Over the past few months, Gordon Ramsay and Tanya Ramsay were cooking up a surprise.

The MasterChef star, 57, and his wife, 49, announced Nov. 11 that they have welcomed their sixth child, a baby boy. They had not previously revealed publicly that they were planning on expanding their family.

"What an amazing birthday present," Gordon, who turned 57 Nov. 8, wrote on Instagram. "Please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!! One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls…. Done."

The Hell's Kitchen star and his wife's new arrival joins their older kids Megan Ramsay, 26, twins Holly Ramsay and Jack Ramsay, 23, Tilly Ramsay, 22, and Oscar Ramsay, 4.

The couple shared on Instagram photos of Tana holding baby Jesse giving him skin-to-skin contact on a hospital bed, with the celebrity chef kissing their son's head. His wife also posted a pic of Oscar meeting his baby brother.

photos
2023 Celebrity Babies

"It's been a nerve wracking 9 months but we've made it and we have been blessed with this little bundle," Tana wrote. "Ramsay family definitely complete. Jesse James Ramsay we love you so much."

The couple received congratulatory messages from celebs such as Hugh Jackman, Victoria Beckham and Danny Trejo.

Instagram / Gordon Ramsay

Holly and Tilly also shared photos of themselves holding their baby brother. "Welcome to the world Jesse James," Holly wrote on Instagram. "I'm a big sister again and my heart is so full. @tanaramsay you are a rockstar."

Tilly wrote alongside her own post, "Welcome to the world Jesse James Ramsay!! Feeling so lucky to have another amazing brother and to be a big sister again!!"

