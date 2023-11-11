Gordon Ramsay and Wife Tana Welcome Baby No. 6

Watch : Gordon Ramsay Talks Going to "Hell and Back" a Second Time

Over the past few months, Gordon Ramsay and Tanya Ramsay were cooking up a surprise.

The MasterChef star, 57, and his wife, 49, announced Nov. 11 that they have welcomed their sixth child, a baby boy. They had not previously revealed publicly that they were planning on expanding their family.

"What an amazing birthday present," Gordon, who turned 57 Nov. 8, wrote on Instagram. "Please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!! One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls…. Done."

The Hell's Kitchen star and his wife's new arrival joins their older kids Megan Ramsay, 26, twins Holly Ramsay and Jack Ramsay, 23, Tilly Ramsay, 22, and Oscar Ramsay, 4.

The couple shared on Instagram photos of Tana holding baby Jesse giving him skin-to-skin contact on a hospital bed, with the celebrity chef kissing their son's head. His wife also posted a pic of Oscar meeting his baby brother.