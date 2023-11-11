Former NFL Player D.J. Hayden Dead at 33 After Car Crash

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The NFL community has lost one of its own.

D.J. Hayden, a first-round pick of the Oakland Raiders who spent nine seasons in the league, was killed in a car crash Nov. 11 in Houston. He was 33.

In addition to Hayden, fellow former University of Houston football player Zach McMillan, 32, three other men and one woman died in the accident, which occurred around 2 a.m. after a Chrysler 300 went speeding through a red light and hit an Acura SUV, the Houston Chronicle reported, citing a local police report.

A Houston Police Department spokeswoman said at a press briefing that another man and woman survived the collision and remain hospitalized. The latter has life-threatening injuries, the spokeswoman said. The driver of the Chrysler was killed, while authorities have not yet determined who was driving the Acura. In addition, one of the victims appeared to be homeless, the police spokeswoman said. The incident remains under investigation.