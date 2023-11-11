Former NFL Player D.J. Hayden Dead at 33 After Car Crash

The NFL community has lost one of its own.
D.J. Hayden, a first-round pick of the Oakland Raiders who spent nine seasons in the league, was killed in a car crash Nov. 11 in Houston. He was 33.
In addition to Hayden, fellow former University of Houston football player Zach McMillan, 32, three other men and one woman died in the accident, which occurred around 2 a.m. after a Chrysler 300 went speeding through a red light and hit an Acura SUV, the Houston Chronicle reported, citing a local police report.
A Houston Police Department spokeswoman said at a press briefing that another man and woman survived the collision and remain hospitalized. The latter has life-threatening injuries, the spokeswoman said. The driver of the Chrysler was killed, while authorities have not yet determined who was driving the Acura. In addition, one of the victims appeared to be homeless, the police spokeswoman said. The incident remains under investigation.
Hayden was born Derek Sherrard Hayden, Jr. and is originally from Missouri City, Tex. He played as a defensive back at UH in 2011 and 2012. The latter year, during a practice, he suffered a life-threatening injury in which he tore a major vein that feeds his heart and underwent surgery.
In 2013, the Raiders selected Hayden as the No. 12 draft pick. He played as a cornerback for the California team for four seasons before he signed with the Detroit Lions in 2017. One year later, he signed a three-year contract with the Jackson Jaguars. In 2021, he joined the Washington Commanders' practice squad but was released the following year.
Hayden is survived by his parents, Tori Hayden and Derek Hayden.