Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Draw Cheers During Dinner Date in Buenos Aires

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reunited in Argentina for their first international date. Find out more about their night out.

By Corinne Heller Nov 11, 2023 6:31 PMTags
Taylor SwiftCouplesTravis Kelce
Watch: Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce for Career Milestone

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story has gone global—and received a round of applause.

On Nov. 10, the couple reunited in Buenos Aires, where the pop star is set to perform the following day the second show of the South American leg of her Eras tour. That night, Taylor, 33, and Travis, 34, went out to dinner at the Argentinian steakhouse Elena, where fans captured video of the two walking and holding hands, with the singer leading the way.

"She was head down and then people started cheering for her and clapping and she looked up and smiled," an eyewitness told E! News exclusively. "Travis was cute and really just let her lead the way and they were holding hands."

The eyewitness added that Taylor and the Kansas City Chiefs star were joined by her dad, Scott Swift, who "was so smiley and just walked behind them saying hello to everyone in the restaurant."

photos
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Step Out in NYC

For their night out, Taylor wore a long sleeve black top, a gray plaid pleated skirt and black ankle boots, while Travis sported a patterned button-down shirt and matching pants.

Trending Stories

1

Matthew Perry’s Death Certificate Released

2

Influencer Luana Andrade Dead at 29 After Liposuction Surgery

3

Why Taylor Swift Is Canceling Argentina Eras Tour Concert

Travis was photographed arriving in Bueno Aires earlier that day and Taylor was supposed to perform in the city that night but the concert was postponed to Nov. 12 due to bad weather. She is set to perform there next Nov. 11.

JC Olivera/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

The "Wildest Dreams" singer and NFL star began their romance earlier this fall, weeks after he unsuccessfully tried to pass on his phone number to her at her concert in Kansas City in July. Since late September, the pair have been spotted out on dates several times and Taylor has been photographed cheering on Travis at four of his team's games, including with his mom Donna Kelce.

Look back at the singer's last appearance at the NFL star's game in Kansas City in late October below:

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Taylor & Brittany Mahomes

Taylor appears with Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife and youngest child, son Bronze, 10 months.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Cheering for Travis

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Wearing Her Heart on Her Sleeve

Taylor sports a friendship bracelet bearing Travis' jersey number, 87, with two hearts.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Thumbs Up

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Go Chiefs

David Eulitt/Getty Images

All Smiles

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Hugs!

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Defense!

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Taking Pics

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Touchdown!

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Touchdown!

Travis scores!

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Cheers

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Team Spirit

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

New Besties

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Girl Talk

Instagram / Bernie Kosar

Hanging Out at Travis' Home

Taylor appears with Bernie Kosar, a Cleveland Browns legend, at Travis' Kansas City, Mo. home before the Chief's game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium Oct. 22, 2023.

Instagram / Bernie Kosar

Pre-Game Selfie

Taylor appears with Bernie Kosar.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Matthew Perry’s Death Certificate Released

2

Influencer Luana Andrade Dead at 29 After Liposuction Surgery

3

Why Taylor Swift Is Canceling Argentina Eras Tour Concert

4

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Draw Cheers During Date in Buenos Aires

5
Exclusive

We're Still Recovering From The Golden Bachelor's Shocking Exit