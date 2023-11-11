Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Draw Cheers During Dinner Date in Buenos Aires

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story has gone global—and received a round of applause.
On Nov. 10, the couple reunited in Buenos Aires, where the pop star is set to perform the following day the second show of the South American leg of her Eras tour. That night, Taylor, 33, and Travis, 34, went out to dinner at the Argentinian steakhouse Elena, where fans captured video of the two walking and holding hands, with the singer leading the way.
"She was head down and then people started cheering for her and clapping and she looked up and smiled," an eyewitness told E! News exclusively. "Travis was cute and really just let her lead the way and they were holding hands."
The eyewitness added that Taylor and the Kansas City Chiefs star were joined by her dad, Scott Swift, who "was so smiley and just walked behind them saying hello to everyone in the restaurant."
For their night out, Taylor wore a long sleeve black top, a gray plaid pleated skirt and black ankle boots, while Travis sported a patterned button-down shirt and matching pants.
When your worlds collide. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in the building on our last night in Buenos Aires. ?? pic.twitter.com/BhhmSpdoAo— Tory Barron (@Tory_Barron) November 11, 2023
Travis was photographed arriving in Bueno Aires earlier that day and Taylor was supposed to perform in the city that night but the concert was postponed to Nov. 12 due to bad weather. She is set to perform there next Nov. 11.
The "Wildest Dreams" singer and NFL star began their romance earlier this fall, weeks after he unsuccessfully tried to pass on his phone number to her at her concert in Kansas City in July. Since late September, the pair have been spotted out on dates several times and Taylor has been photographed cheering on Travis at four of his team's games, including with his mom Donna Kelce.
