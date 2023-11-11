Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Draw Cheers During Dinner Date in Buenos Aires

Watch : Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce for Career Milestone

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story has gone global—and received a round of applause.

On Nov. 10, the couple reunited in Buenos Aires, where the pop star is set to perform the following day the second show of the South American leg of her Eras tour. That night, Taylor, 33, and Travis, 34, went out to dinner at the Argentinian steakhouse Elena, where fans captured video of the two walking and holding hands, with the singer leading the way.

"She was head down and then people started cheering for her and clapping and she looked up and smiled," an eyewitness told E! News exclusively. "Travis was cute and really just let her lead the way and they were holding hands."

The eyewitness added that Taylor and the Kansas City Chiefs star were joined by her dad, Scott Swift, who "was so smiley and just walked behind them saying hello to everyone in the restaurant."