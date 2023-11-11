Jamie Lee Curtis Reunites With Lindsay Lohan to Tease the Ultimate Freaky Friday Sequel

We definitely can't chill for a sec over this picture.
Jamie Lee Curtis took to social media to share a selfie of her and costar Lindsay Lohan happy together, as they teased a Freaky Friday sequel in the caption now that the SAG-AFTRA strike has ended.
"Too late. YOU GREW UP and SO BEAUTIFULLY!" Jamie wrote alongside the Nov. 10 Instagram picture of the Halloween actress holding the Parent Trap star's head and smiling. "Well, it's Friday, and the strike is over so hopefully, we can switch places again in the near future! @lindsaylohan."
She also tagged Disney, hinting a new project is coming sooner than you think.
And fans of the 2003 hit movie—in which psychiatrist Tess (Jamie) and high school rocker Anna (Lindsay) switch places in the ultimate mother-daughter body swap—couldn't be more excited for the prospect of a second film.
One social media user wrote, "Yesss please please !!!!!!! We need more Freaky Friday," while another said, "you just gave us an ICONIC post right there."
A third fan begged, "Please, god, make this happen."
And back in May, fans were told that their wishes were one step closer to becoming a reality. During a New York Times interview for the 20th anniversary of the movie, Disney confirmed a sequel starring the pair was in development, with Elyse Hollander writing the screenplay.
At the time, Jamie took a moment to credit the fanbase that has stayed devoted to the film after all these years.
"As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday," she told the outlet. "Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there's a movie to be made.'"
Lindsay echoed her onscreen mom's sentiments about wanting to return for a big screen reunion, adding, "Jamie and I are both open to that. So we're leaving it in the hands that be."
It seems to have come together over the last year, as Jamie previously said the decision to move forward with a Freaky Friday 2 was out of her hands.
"It's not up to us right now," she told E! News' Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight in 2022, "but I think everyone who needs to know knows, and clearly we are in conversation."
But regardless of filming or not, Jamie and Lindsay have stayed close on and on and on over the last decade. Last year, she noted they were "friends" and text from time to time.
While waiting for the sequel to take us away, click here to read 17 secrets about Freaky Friday.