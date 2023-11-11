Jamie Lee Curtis Reunites With Lindsay Lohan to Tease the Ultimate Freaky Friday Sequel

Watch : Lindsay Lohan & Jamie Lee Curtis Talk Freaky Friday at 2003 Movie Premiere | E! News Archives

We definitely can't chill for a sec over this picture.

Jamie Lee Curtis took to social media to share a selfie of her and costar Lindsay Lohan happy together, as they teased a Freaky Friday sequel in the caption now that the SAG-AFTRA strike has ended.

"Too late. YOU GREW UP and SO BEAUTIFULLY!" Jamie wrote alongside the Nov. 10 Instagram picture of the Halloween actress holding the Parent Trap star's head and smiling. "Well, it's Friday, and the strike is over so hopefully, we can switch places again in the near future! @lindsaylohan."

She also tagged Disney, hinting a new project is coming sooner than you think.

And fans of the 2003 hit movie—in which psychiatrist Tess (Jamie) and high school rocker Anna (Lindsay) switch places in the ultimate mother-daughter body swap—couldn't be more excited for the prospect of a second film.

One social media user wrote, "Yesss please please !!!!!!! We need more Freaky Friday," while another said, "you just gave us an ICONIC post right there."

A third fan begged, "Please, god, make this happen."